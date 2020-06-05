Michael Bradley has eviscerated the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and spoken out about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

The USMNT veteran (Bradley has played 151 times for the USA) spoke on a media call late Thursday, as he was asked about the current political situation and the protests against police brutality following the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN and days of heated protests across the USA.

Bradley, 32, didn’t hold back when asked about his feelings on the current situation and the administration.

“We have a president who is completely empty. There isn’t a moral bone in his body,” Michael Bradley said. “There’s no leadership. There’s no leadership from the president, there’s no leadership from the Republican senators who have sat back and been totally complicit in everything he’s done for the last three-and-a-half years.”

“I just hope that people are able to go to the polls in November and think about more than just what is good for them, more than what is good for their own status, their own business, their own tax return. I hope that people can go to the polls and understand that in so many ways, the future of our country and the future of our democracy is at stake.

“We need as many people as possible to understand that at a real level, to think about what four more years with Trump as president, what that would mean, how terrible that would be for so many people. If we want any chance to start to fix those things, then Trump can’t be president, it’s as simple as that.”

Asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests to both honor George Floyd and call for a change in police tactics, Bradley urged people to listen and to do more to help, just as he plans to do.

“I have spent the last 10 days watching, listening to it all and I don’t even know where to start,” Bradley said. “There is so much that needs to be said. I’m horrified, angry, disgusted and embarrassed we live in a world where Black men, women, children fear for their lives daily.

“We have to find real ways to front this head-on. What we have been doing, the way we have been living is not good enough. We all have to do more, we all have to educate ourselves more, we all have to have more difficult conversations, we all, especially, especially white men, white women need to listen, need to put themselves, need to do the best that they can to understand that there is a perspective and a world totally different than the one that they’re used to.

“I have strong feelings on this. I can’t pretend to know everything, and I could never begin to understand what it’s truly like for Black families, but I want to understand more, I need to understand more, I need to listen, I need to read, I need to educate myself more.”

