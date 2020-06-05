More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League
Getty Images

New Premier League schedule released

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
1 Comment

The new schedule for the 2019-20 Premier League season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29
Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30
Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m.NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBCSN * Venue TBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31
Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m., NBCSN

Matchday 32
Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea,  3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Transfer news: Chilwell to Chelsea; Jimenez to Man United

Chilwell
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In transfer news Ben Chilwell has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while there’s been a new development in a potential move to Man United for Raul Jimenez.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

First up, Chelsea have had a pretty decent few months in the transfer window with Hakim Ziyech locked up, Timo Werner set to arrive in the next few weeks and now they are pushing hard to sign Ben Chilwell. Reports out of Italy say that Leicester want $85 million for Chilwell, who is under contract for another four years.

Multiple reports claim that Chelsea have reopened talks with Leicester over the England international, as a deal was discussed in January. The left back, 23, has been in fine form for the Foxes over the past few years, although talk of a potential move seemed to distract him from December onwards as his play took a nosedive.

As was previously reported, Chelsea have Nicolas Tagliafico lined up as a back-up option and the Ajax defender would certainly be a cheaper option. Is Chilwell worth this huge fee? He could be England’s left back for the next 10 years but there are a few concerning signs.

His crossing ability is undoubted and he’s a fine one-on-one defender, but his distribution and decision-making still needs some work. Chelsea badly need an upgrade in the left back, center back and goalkeeping department and Chilwell would start over Emerson and Marcos Alonso right away. Leicester are of course playing hardball over this price but given the financial impact of the coronavirus, this transfer fee does seem high for a player who only has a few seasons as a Premier League regular under his belt.

Jimenez
Getty Images

In other transfer news, Man United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Wolves and Mexico star Raul Jimenez.

Jimenez, 29, has repeatedly been linked with Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Man United, with the powerful striker having a second-straight stellar season in the Premier League with Wolves.

He has not hidden his love for a move to one of Spain’s big boys and after being a late bloomer after topsy-turvy spells at Benfica and Atletico Madrid, he seems like a man desperate to make up for lost time.

A report from TuttoJuve states that Wolves may lower their asking price for Jimenez in the coming months as they know that transfer fees will drop significantly, but the Molineux club are obviously not in a hurry to sell their top goalscorer. Juve will reportedly offer $25 million plus Gonzalo Higuain for Jimenez.

Speaking to Medio Tiempo, Jimenez’s father recently said his son is flattered by the interest from big clubs but is happy with Wolves for now.

Quite why Wolves would lower their price for Jimenez remains to be seen but he is getting closer to the age of 30 and if they want to cash in on him, they will probably wait until 12 months from now.

Norwich season restart preview

Norwich
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they are at ahead of the final nine weeks of the season as Norwich are up next.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Focusing on Daniel Farke’s Norwich, they sit bottom of the table but have shown enough promising displays this season to suggest they can surge out of the relegation zone late in the season. The Canaries are six points from safety but given their sensible spending and having the lowest budget in the Premier League, that is very good going. They have a chance of staying up but will likely need to win at least five of their final nine games. They’ve won five games from 29 games so far this season.

[ MORE: Every PL season restart preview ] 

Let’s take a closer look at all things Norwich when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: Look, the Canaries plan was to try and finish fourth from bottom and they still have a chance of doing that. Farke was given limited funds to spend and even if they are relegated, it is highly unlikely he will be fired this summer. Norwich play an open, expansive style of soccer and they are extremely entertaining to watch for the neutral. Defensively they need to improve massively but going forward, Teemu Pukki is always a threat, while midfielders Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell are both destined for big things. With five of their final nine games at home and all looking pretty winnable, if Norwich can turn Carrow Road into a fortress, they can get out of trouble. Their away schedule is tough but they do play three times around them in their final nine games, so there are plenty of six-pointers which will be pivotal. No matter what happens, it has been fun to have Norwich in the Premier League this season and their status as a well-run yo-yo club continues. They’re in the FA Cup quarterfinals too, which shows their ability to deliver on one-off occasions.

Tactical analysis: The one thing Norwich do extremely well is get Pukki to play on the last shoulder of the defender and then both Buendia and Cantwell cut inside to support him and slot balls behind defenses to run onto. Norwich’s defensive deficiencies are clear for all to see. They have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the Premier League this season down to poor defending but also because they take a lot of risks in midfield and push both full backs forward. That is just the way Norwich play and they are exciting to watch. Farke didn’t alter his tactics at all following their promotion campaign in 2018-19 and they have stayed true to his philosophy. If they can manage to stay up this season, they will be able to improve their squad in certain areas.

Possible XI (4-2-3-1) 

—– Krul —–

— Aarons — Hanley — Godfrey — Lewis —

—- Tettey —- McLean —-

— Buendia — Duda — Cantwell —

—– Pukki —–

Remaining schedule:
Home: Southampton, Everton, Brighton, West Ham, Burnley
Away: Arsenal, Watford, Chelsea, Man City

Predicted finish: Look, they are probably going down. But they will go down with a fight. Beating Man City, Everton and Leicester at home, drawing against Tottenham and giving plenty of defenses headaches, Norwich are tougher to play against than their record suggests. If Pukki can catch fire again, they have a chance but they simply have to improve defensively if they’re going to give themselves a chance of staying up.

Michael Bradley: We have a president who is completely empty

Bradley
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 5, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Bradley has eviscerated the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and spoken out about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

The USMNT veteran (Bradley has played 151 times for the USA) spoke on a media call late Thursday, as he was asked about the current political situation and the protests against police brutality following the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN and days of heated protests across the USA.

Bradley, 32, didn’t hold back when asked about his feelings on the current situation and the administration.

“We have a president who is completely empty. There isn’t a moral bone in his body,” Michael Bradley said. “There’s no leadership. There’s no leadership from the president, there’s no leadership from the Republican senators who have sat back and been totally complicit in everything he’s done for the last three-and-a-half years.”

“I just hope that people are able to go to the polls in November and think about more than just what is good for them, more than what is good for their own status, their own business, their own tax return. I hope that people can go to the polls and understand that in so many ways, the future of our country and the future of our democracy is at stake.

“We need as many people as possible to understand that at a real level, to think about what four more years with Trump as president, what that would mean, how terrible that would be for so many people. If we want any chance to start to fix those things, then Trump can’t be president, it’s as simple as that.”

Asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests to both honor George Floyd and call for a change in police tactics, Bradley urged people to listen and to do more to help, just as he plans to do.

“I have spent the last 10 days watching, listening to it all and I don’t even know where to start,” Bradley said. “There is so much that needs to be said. I’m horrified, angry, disgusted and embarrassed we live in a world where Black men, women, children fear for their lives daily.

“We have to find real ways to front this head-on. What we have been doing, the way we have been living is not good enough. We all have to do more, we all have to educate ourselves more, we all have to have more difficult conversations, we all, especially, especially white men, white women need to listen, need to put themselves, need to do the best that they can to understand that there is a perspective and a world totally different than the one that they’re used to.

“I have strong feelings on this. I can’t pretend to know everything, and I could never begin to understand what it’s truly like for Black families, but I want to understand more, I need to understand more, I need to listen, I need to read, I need to educate myself more.”

Behind the numbers: Reported Chelsea signing Werner

Timo Werner to Chelsea
Photo by Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Timo Werner to Chelsea.

This could be something to behold.

If reports are to be believed and Werner is headed to London, the Blues have grabbed a major win over perceived fellow suitors Liverpool.

[ MORE: Chelsea season restart preview ]

Werner has a reported $62 million release clause which was set to expire later this month, and strikers of his ilk have cost more than that in pre-pandemic markets.

That’s still a lot of money and would sit just outside the Top 25 transfers in PL history, but it’s also just over half a Joao Felix or Antoine Griezmann. It’s a little more than Luka Jovic and almost $10 million less than Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool is understood to have been Werner’s No. 1 choice, but the Reds wouldn’t meet the release clause in the current fiscal climate. That’s understandable, but it’s also one of the few chances the Reds had to upgrade on Roberto Firmino (and, sorry Reds fans, it’s an upgrade).

So what does it mean for Chelsea and how will the German perform once adapted to the Premier League?

Werner turned 24 in early March and has 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany. His club record is exceptional with 92 goals and 39 assists for Leipzig after 14 and 11 with boyhood club Stuttgart.

He can move out wide, preferring the left to the right, but is a center forward of the highest order. Chelsea’s myriad young playmakers like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could provide the ingredients for a feast.

[ MORE: Bundesliga Wk 30 preview, predictions ]

Taking into account that Werner plays in a different league with more goals per game, let’s compare his numbers to the top striker for each of the PL’s top teams.

The field is Werner, current Chelsea No.1 Tammy Abraham, Roberto Firmino, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Sergio Aguero, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and Raul Jimenez.

He does very, very well.

Minutes-per-goal: 96.04 (2nd to Aguero)
Minutes-per-goal-or-assist: 75.03 (2nd to Aguero)
Shots/game: 3.8 (1st)
Key passes/game: 1.4 (t-1st with Jimenez)
Dribbles/game: 1.7 (3rd to Rashford, Jimenez)
Passing: 75.8 percent (4th to Firmino, Rashford, Aguero)
Passes/game: 27.8 (2nd to Firmino)
Crosses/game: 0.5 (2nd to Aubameyang)
xG: 21.3 (1st by six goals)
xG+xA/90: 1.12 (2nd to Aguero)

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

And here’s a dated state from before the pause that we absolutely love, as Werner leads Europe’s top five leagues in goals scored carrying the ball at least five meters.