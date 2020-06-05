Premier League social media wrap: Brighton, teqball, remembering Tiote

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Premier League sides are fully back in the flow of training with scheduled matches coming within a fortnight.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

So it’s no surprise that banter’s back, too.

That’s where we’ll start Friday, with Irish center back Shane Duffy making sure he’s keeping things light as Brighton and Hove Albion prepares to defend its Premier League place.

Duffy turned a sprinkler on his teammates at training, showing that, yes, your high school career has some things in common with Premier League footballers.

🤣🤣 gotta have eyes everywhere 👀 https://t.co/mm6XX7807O — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) June 5, 2020

How about some skills as Manchester United gets ready for its return to the PL pitch?

Bruno Fernandes and Andreas Pereira tangled with Fred and Diogo Dalot in a match of Teqball.

You’ll have to watch to see who won.

There’s also a sad anniversary on this day.

It’s been three years since former Newcastle United wrecking ball Cheick Tiote passed away at age 30 after collapsing during a training session with Chinese side Beijing Enterprises, causing shock and grief around the Premier League.

His former teammates were remembering him on Friday, the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner was definitely beloved and will always be remembered for his incredible goal to cap off Newcastle’s 4-4 comeback draw with Arsenal.

We’ll start with Norwich City backstop Tim Krul, who spent time with Tiote at Newcastle.

3 years ago Cheicky passed away. One of the strongest and nicest team mates I have had the pleasure of having by my side in many battles .. what a guy 🙏🏻 #rip pic.twitter.com/I3xpbXlfZE — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2020

What a moment! @NUFC When I think of Cheick. I always remember his massive smile. No matter what day it was, he was always happy. Then you went on the training ground and he was on you like a rash. An outstanding competitor. He never gave you a second on the ball. #ripcheick pic.twitter.com/Kz2WfzZ7xD — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) June 5, 2020

Former Magpies wizard Yohan Cabaye pinned an old memorial to his Twitter wall.

Que Dieu veille sur toi ! Les mots me manquent pour décrire toute ma tristesse..Je suis vraiment dévasté. We will all miss you ! #RIPCheicky pic.twitter.com/y5S2C0d4a0 — Yohan Cabaye (@YCabayeofficiel) June 5, 2017