Bundesliga
Getty Images

Bundesliga today: Live updates on Bayer v Bayern, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Four Bundesliga games are on the schedule on Saturday, as all of the details on how to watch live on TV and follow along can be found below.

The marquee clash is top four hopefuls Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bayern Munich, as the visitors are edging closer to an eighth-straight Bundesliga title.

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry have been ripping it up for Bayern, while Alphonso Davies has been incredible at left back. Bayer’s Kai Havertz is one of the hottest young properties in European soccer but he is out through injury.

Elsewhere, young American midfielder Tyler Adams will be aiming to solidify RB Leipzig’s spot in the top four as they host bottom club Paderborn. Earlier this week RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner reportedly agreed to join Chelsea, so it will be intriguing to see how Julian Nagelsmann’s men react to that news.

Struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf host Europa League chasing Mainz with American midfielder Alfredo Morales a key man for Fortuna, while Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz do battle hoping to put more space between themselves and the relegation scrap.

Below is how you can watch all of the Bundesliga action live with the full schedule, while you can click on the link above to follow live stats and commentary.

How to Watch the Bundesliga

  • When: Saturday, June 6, 9:30 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1, FS2
  • Stream Live: Via Fox Soccer
  • USMNT players in action: Tyler Adams, Alfredo Morales, Timmy Chandler

Bundesliga schedule

9:30 a.m. ET: Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Mainz
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. Paderborn

Live: Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin rounds off the Bundesliga action on Saturday in what should be an intriguing clash, as details on how to watch and follow the action can be found below.

Dortmund have won three of their four games since the restart but crucially lost at home to Bayern Munich in what was basically a title decided. Dortmund are sitting steady in second place and despite Erling Haaland being injured, they scored six last week at Paderborn to show their attacking weapons with Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brand starting against Hertha.

USMNT teenager Giovanni Reyna is on the bench for Dortmund, as Lucien Favre continues to slowly ease the talented midfielder into regular Bundesliga action. Focusing on Hertha, Bruno Labbadia has done a fine job to turn things around as they’ve won three of their four games since the restart and the draw came away at RB Leipzig. Vehad Ibisevic and Dodi Lukebakio will cause plenty of problems up front, while they have scored 11 goals in their four games since the restart and have conceded just twice.

This encounter will be far from a routine win for Dortmund as Hertha have a Europa League spot in their sights after a stunning turnaround following Jurgen Klinsmann’s departure just a few months ago.

Below are the details you need for Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin on Saturday and how you can watch live on TV and online and follow along via the link above.

Bundesliga how to watch, Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET, Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • USMNT players to watch: Gio Reyna

Bayern hammer Bayer; Leipzig slip up again (video)

Bundesliga
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen to move one step closer to sealing an eighth-straight Bundesliga title, while RB Leipzig and Fortuna Dusseldorf were held to frustrating draws and Mainz won at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich’s players wore armbands which read “Black Lives Matter” and wore shirts in their warm up to support the anti-racism movement sweeping across the USA and now Europe and the globe.

Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich have won all five of their games since the restart, scoring 17 goals in the process, and have won 16 of their last 17 games and haven’t lost since mid-December.

Thomas Muller now has 20 Bundesliga assists this season (the league record is 21) and Robert Lewandowski has 44 goals in all competitions as they are powering towards the title.

As for RB Leipzig, they were reduced to 10 men in the first half and almost held on to win but gave up a stoppage time equalizer to basement boys Paderborn which caps off a bad week for the top four hopefuls. Leipzig have now drawn three of their five games since the restart.

Below we roundup all of the action from the Bundesliga on Saturday morning.

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich

Bayer, who were missing Kai Havertz and Sven Bender, took the lead in slightly odd circumstances as Alario slotted home but was flagged offside. However, VAR overturned that decision and allowed the goal as he was just onside.

Bayern had allowed their first goal from open play since December.

After an end-to-end start, Bayern drew level as Goretzka stole the ball off Moussa Diaby and played in Coman who curled home after running clear to make it 1-1.

Goretzka then made it 2-1 himself, as patient play down the right saw Coman combine with Thomas Muller and he found Goretzka who finished across goal to put Bayern ahead.

Right on half time Gnabry made it 3-1 as Joshua Kimmich’s perfectly-weighted pass over the top found the German winger and he lobbed home to put Bayern firmly in the driving seat.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the second half as Diaby failed to make the most of them for Bayer and Lewandowski headed home to make to 4-1 after Gnabry and Muller went close.

Florian Wirtz scored his first Bundesliga goal in fine fashion, as the youngster from the academy came on as a sub and curled home a stunning goal to make it 4-2 late on.

Wirtz became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history, at 17 years and 34 days old and what a goal it was.

RB Leipzig 1-1 Paderborn

Leipzig took the lead through Patrik Schick but their job became a lot tougher when Dayot Upamecano was sent off just before half time. USMNT star Tyler Adams played a big role in Leipzig battling away in the second half.

Timo Werner (who looks set to join Chelsea next week) went free on the break but couldn’t finish after rounding the goalkeeper and Leipzig coughed up a goal late on after digging so deep. In stoppage time Christian Strohdiek equalized for Paderborn as the bottom club picked up a morale-boosting point and dented Leipzig’s top four hopes, although Borussia Monchengladbach and Leverkusen both lost in Matchweek 30 too.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-2 Hoffenheim

A topsy-turvy encounter saw Fortuna take an early lead as Rouwen Hennings made it 1-0 and then Benjamin Hubner was sent off for Hoffenheim to boost Fortuna’s hopes. Hoffenheim equalized soon after that red card, with Moanes Dabour making it 1-1 but then Fortuna thought they had gone right up the other end and made it 2-1 through Hennings… but VAR intervened and ruled it out. Steven Zuber sensationally put Hoffenheim 2-1 up in the second half but Hennings made it 2-2 from the penalty spot and although Fortuna battered Hoffenheim late on, the 10 men held on for a point. A golden opportunity missed for Fortuna to grab a crucial three points in their battle against relegation.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Mainz

In a battle between teams hoping to stay out of the relegation scrap, Mainz took the lead with Moussa Niakhate finishing just before half time. Mainz doubled their lead through Pierre Kunde as Frankfurt came close to pulling one back but Mainz eased to victory.

Ronaldo first soccer star to reach $1 billion in career earnings

Ronaldo
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first soccer player to reach $1 billion in career earnings, and is only the third active athlete to break through that barrier.

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, has earned over $650 million in salary during his 19-year playing career to date, while the other $350 million has come via commercial deals and endorsements.

Tigers Woods and Floyd Mayweather are the other two active athletes who have made over $1 billion during their careers, but Cristiano Ronaldo is the first from the soccer world to do it, although a few other big name stars aren’t far behind him.

In terms of earnings for athletes in 2019, Ronaldo ranked second with $105 million, while Lionel Messi was in third with $104 million and Neymar in fourth with $95.5 million. There are no other soccer players in the top 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge contract at Juventus after arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, as the former Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon has a huge endorsement deal with Nike and many others and that is why he has made over $1 billion and counting.

Below is a look at the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2019, according to Forbes.

1. Roger Federer – $106.3 million
2. Cristiano Ronaldo – $105 million
3. Lionel Messi – $104 million
4. Neymar – $95.5 million
5. LeBron James – $88.2 million
6. Steph Curry – $74.4 million
7. Kevin Durant – $63.9 million
8. Tiger Woods – $62.3 million
9. Kirk Cousins – $60.5 million
10. Carson Wentz – $59.1 million

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez suspended amid abuse claims

Jesse Gonzalez
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 6, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
FRISCO, Texas (AP) MLS suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez on Friday amid allegations of domestic abuse.

The league said the decision came after a report of alleged incidents of abuse made to police in Frisco, the Dallas suburb that is home to the soccer club. Frisco police didn’t immediately respond to a request for documents.

MLS said Gonzalez voluntarily entered the league’s program for substance abuse and behavioral health. He won’t be eligible to return until he is cleared by doctors in that program and the league has finished its investigation.

The 25-year-old Gonzalez has been the primary starter for FC Dallas since 2017 and had a career-high 84 saves in the regular season last year. FC Dallas lost to Seattle 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs.

Gonzalez, who grew up in Dallas and was one of the club’s homegrown players, made his 100th career start in this year’s season opener. He was in goal again for the second game before the season was suspended because of the pandemic.

The league said it was in “close communication” with FC Dallas and law enforcement officials. The team said it learned of allegations against Jesse Gonzalez this week.

“FC Dallas takes these matters extremely seriously and fully supports the league’s swift action to suspend the player while an investigation takes place,” the team said. “We continue to work closely with Major League Soccer regarding this.”

Gonzalez made his first appearance with the FC Dallas youth academy as a 15-year-old in 2010. Five years later, he became the youngest starting keeper in franchise history at 20 years, 89 days.