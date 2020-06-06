Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter at the Westfalenstadion, as Saturday saw Black Lives Matter protests and messages of support take place across the Bundesliga in Germany.
Dortmund and Hertha led the protests, as players and staff from both teams knelt as one before kick off to show support for the movement sweeping across the USA, Europe and now the world.
After Bayern Munich’s players wore armbands which read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and had warm-up shirts which called for an end to racism, while Dortmund had warm-up shirts on which read ‘No Justice, No Peace’ among other messages of support after widespread protests in the USA.
As for the action once the game started at Dortmund, Jadon Sancho (who last weekend paid tribute to George Floyd) went close on several occasions throughout but a battling and in-form Hertha came close to taking a shock lead in the second half but Alexander Esswein dragged his shot inches wide.
Moments later Dortmund finally broke through as Sancho clipped the ball into Julian Brandt who nodded down for Emre Can to calmly slot home and seal all three points.
The victory means Dortmund are steady in second place but are seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich with four games remaining. Hertha lost for the first time since the restart but remain well in the hunt for Europa League qualification.
Below are videos of the protests from both clubs, plus the game-winner for Can which just about keeps Dortmund in the title race.
Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players and staff took a knee together before kick off in their #Bundesliga game today.#BVB #hahohe #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/mGQ8IJyCJ0
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 6, 2020
We are all human 💛#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SPYoqA9MN9
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 6, 2020
Sancho → Brandt → Can
Beautiful. Just beautiful, @BlackYellow. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/SmYVQpknis
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 6, 2020