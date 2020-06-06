Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen to move one step closer to sealing an eighth-straight Bundesliga title, while RB Leipzig and Fortuna Dusseldorf were held to frustrating draws and Mainz won at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich’s players wore armbands which read “Black Lives Matter” and wore shirts in their warm up to support the anti-racism movement sweeping across the USA and now Europe and the globe.

“Red against racism” on their shirt. #BlackLivesMatter on the armband. pic.twitter.com/UPj1RUqhkA — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 6, 2020

Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich have won all five of their games since the restart, scoring 17 goals in the process, and have won 16 of their last 17 games and haven’t lost since mid-December.

Thomas Muller now has 20 Bundesliga assists this season (the league record is 21) and Robert Lewandowski has 44 goals in all competitions as they are powering towards the title.

As for RB Leipzig, they were reduced to 10 men in the first half and almost held on to win but gave up a stoppage time equalizer to basement boys Paderborn which caps off a bad week for the top four hopefuls. Leipzig have now drawn three of their five games since the restart.

Below we roundup all of the action from the Bundesliga on Saturday morning.

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich

Bayer, who were missing Kai Havertz and Sven Bender, took the lead in slightly odd circumstances as Alario slotted home but was flagged offside. However, VAR overturned that decision and allowed the goal as he was just onside.

Bayern had allowed their first goal from open play since December.

The virtual crowd go wild, then boo, then go wild. Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 up against Bayern Munich after VAR rules out the offside decision. Nice finish from Alario. #Bayer04 #MiaSanMia 🎥 @FOXSoccer pic.twitter.com/QMXvGcjaGu — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 6, 2020

After an end-to-end start, Bayern drew level as Goretzka stole the ball off Moussa Diaby and played in Coman who curled home after running clear to make it 1-1.

Goretzka then made it 2-1 himself, as patient play down the right saw Coman combine with Thomas Muller and he found Goretzka who finished across goal to put Bayern ahead.

Right on half time Gnabry made it 3-1 as Joshua Kimmich’s perfectly-weighted pass over the top found the German winger and he lobbed home to put Bayern firmly in the driving seat.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the second half as Diaby failed to make the most of them for Bayer and Lewandowski headed home to make to 4-1 after Gnabry and Muller went close.

🙌 What an assist from Thomas Muller. His 20th of the season for Bayern Munich. Bundesliga record is 21, set by De Bruyne in 2014-15. Wonderful header from Robert Lewandowski who has 44 goals this season, a new personal record.#MiaSanMia cruising, 4-1 up pic.twitter.com/5qGumDgsww — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 6, 2020

Florian Wirtz scored his first Bundesliga goal in fine fashion, as the youngster from the academy came on as a sub and curled home a stunning goal to make it 4-2 late on.

Wirtz became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history, at 17 years and 34 days old and what a goal it was.

17 years, 34 days old. Florian Wirtz becomes the youngest scorer in @Bundesliga_EN history 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hl1AnNcfGK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 6, 2020

RB Leipzig 1-1 Paderborn

Leipzig took the lead through Patrik Schick but their job became a lot tougher when Dayot Upamecano was sent off just before half time. USMNT star Tyler Adams played a big role in Leipzig battling away in the second half.

Timo Werner (who looks set to join Chelsea next week) went free on the break but couldn’t finish after rounding the goalkeeper and Leipzig coughed up a goal late on after digging so deep. In stoppage time Christian Strohdiek equalized for Paderborn as the bottom club picked up a morale-boosting point and dented Leipzig’s top four hopes, although Borussia Monchengladbach and Leverkusen both lost in Matchweek 30 too.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-2 Hoffenheim

A topsy-turvy encounter saw Fortuna take an early lead as Rouwen Hennings made it 1-0 and then Benjamin Hubner was sent off for Hoffenheim to boost Fortuna’s hopes. Hoffenheim equalized soon after that red card, with Moanes Dabour making it 1-1 but then Fortuna thought they had gone right up the other end and made it 2-1 through Hennings… but VAR intervened and ruled it out. Steven Zuber sensationally put Hoffenheim 2-1 up in the second half but Hennings made it 2-2 from the penalty spot and although Fortuna battered Hoffenheim late on, the 10 men held on for a point. A golden opportunity missed for Fortuna to grab a crucial three points in their battle against relegation.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Mainz

In a battle between teams hoping to stay out of the relegation scrap, Mainz took the lead with Moussa Niakhate finishing just before half time. Mainz doubled their lead through Pierre Kunde as Frankfurt came close to pulling one back but Mainz eased to victory.

