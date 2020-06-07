Augsburg, Koln trade late goals including Modeste beauty

Two late goals charged up a dull match as Augsburg came back to draw Koln 1-1 at Augsburg Arena.
Anthony Modeste’s incredible side volley in the 85th minute looked to have saved the day for Koln, but Phillip Max had answer in the 88th. Augsburg’s Florian Niederlechner saw a penalty saved by Timo Horn.
Augsburg moves four points clear of the drop zone, three points behind their 12th-place visitors.
@amodeste27 gives FC Köln the lead only moments after coming on as a sub.
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 7, 2020
Koln keeper Timo Horn was called upon early and often to make a few stops, as Augsburg took 12 of the match’s first 14 shots.
One of those was a 27th-minute penalty from Florian Niederlechner, Horn getting big to stop the effort.
Koln didn’t get a shot on target until Andreas Luthe made a sprawling denial and conceded a corner just after the hour mark.
It looked as if the teams would jog to a 0-0 when Modeste took an Ismail Jakobs knockdown and showed tremendous technique in smashing home.
The game had sprung to life, and Augsburg got its leveled with a back-post finish from Max off a Raphael Framberger cross within three minutes of the opener.
Phillip Max levels for Augsburg.
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 7, 2020