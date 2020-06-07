More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga team of the week
Bundesliga: Takeaways from Week 30

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Our Bundesliga wrap-up doesn’t need its own Player of the Week portion this week, as history-making Thomas Muller moved Bayern Munich closer to the club’s eighth-straight Bundesliga title

A few weeks ago, we saw Bayern veteran Muller brand young Alphonso Davies the club’s Roadrunner, complete with “meep, meep” soundbite.

Davies returned the nickname brandishing on Saturday after Muller set the Bundesliga season record for assists with 20, breaking Kevin De Bruyne’s record in Bayern’s 4-2 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen.

“I call him ‘chef’, Chef Thomas Muller,” Davies said. “He gives you assists, he gives you goals, whatever you need. He’s a big part of the team and him setting a record is an amazing achievement.”

Twenty assists in one season is a wonderful achievement for Muller, who has double-digit assists in 10-of-11 Bundesliga seasons. The outlier is the year he scored 20 times in a season that saw him play a lot of center forwards.

Hansi Flick is righteously getting a lot of credit for Bayern’s turnaround as the unbeaten streak hits 16 matches including an active nine-match winning streak, but how about the reversal of fortune in Muller’s season.

Muller had no goals and four assists in Bayern’s first 10 matches, but came to life in the 4-0 Klassiker rout of Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 9, Flick’s first match as caretaker boss. He’s scored seven times with 16 assists in the following 20 matches. Only five times in that stretch did Muller fail to register a goal or assist.

Bayern has a seven-point lead on Borussia Dortmund and an 11-point lead on RB Leipzig with four matches to play. RBL will be eliminated by Bayern’s next point, but BVB cannot be eliminated from the running until at least Week 32.

Imagine: Germany coach Joachim Low doesn’t have need for a player ringing up assist after assist because it’s about a new era. Must be nice.

How will the Cup semis affect the season?

Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Eintracht Frankfurt are apart of German Cup semifinals at midweek.

They’ll be the only sides playing ahead of Weeks 31 and 32, as match days come in quick succession with midweek markers June 16-17.

Bayer Leverkusen go away to face fourth-tier darlings Saarbrucken in one semi on Tuesday before Bayern hosts Eintracht on Wednesday.

Eintracht and Bayern both play Weds-Sat, while Bayer gets a bit more rest leading into the match thanks to a Sunday visit to Schalke.

A successful Cup run can bring added momentum to a club but it’s difficult to imagine it’ll be a blessing in this terribly congested run to the end of the season.

The German Cup Final will be played June 30 at the Olympiadstadion in Berlin.

Team of the Week

Horn (Koln)

Brosinski (Mainz) — Niakhate (Mainz) — Can (Dortmund) — Augustinsson (Bremen)

Schlager (Wolfsburg) —  Kimmich (Bayern)

Goretzka (Bayern) — Andrich (Union Berlin)

 Muller (Bayern) — Hennings (Fortuna)

  • We saw the center back mode of Emre Can produce a goal as Dortmund picked up a 1-0 win over in-form Hertha.
  • Mainz left back Daniel Brosinski cued up center back Moussa Niakhate’s goal in a huge 2-0 win for the relegation-threatened club, but the pair played a complete game at the back, too.
  • Rouwen Hennings attempted seven shots in getting two goals for Fortuna, still aiming to peek above the bottom three.

Week 30 results and recaps

Week 31 fixtures

K-League wrap: Jeonbuk, Ulsan bounce back with blowouts

K-League highlights
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
The K-League’s top two teams bounced back from dropping points last week with emphatic wins this weekend.

Jeonbuk and Ulsan needed some time to get going but poured in goals in big away results.

FC Seoul 1-4 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

It took a while to get going in Seoul, where the leaders’ 44th minute opener was equalized before halftime by Chu-young Park with a little help from VAR (Yes, that Chu-young Park).

Dong-gook Lee scored twice in a big second half, as the leaders pulled away with a 3-goal second half. Kyo-won Han had a goal and two assists in the win.

Pohang Steelers 0-4 Ulsan Hyundai

Red-hot Junior Negao had a goal and an assist and Chung-yong Lee scored twice as Ulsan kept paces with leaders Jeonbuk and third-place Gangwon.

Negao has six goals and two assists in five matches to start the K-League season.

Elsewhere

Incheon United 1-2 Gangwon
Busan 1-1 Sangju Sangmuu
Seongnam 1-2 Daegu
Suwon Samsung Bluewings 0-1 Gwangju

Augsburg, Koln trade late goals including Modeste beauty

Augsburg v. Koln recap and video highlights
Photo by MICHAEL DALDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Two late goals charged up a dull match as Augsburg came back to draw Koln 1-1 at Augsburg Arena.

Anthony Modeste’s incredible side volley in the 85th minute looked to have saved the day for Koln, but Phillip Max had answer in the 88th. Augsburg’s Florian Niederlechner saw a penalty saved by Timo Horn.

Augsburg moves four points clear of the drop zone, three points behind their 12th-place visitors.

Koln keeper Timo Horn was called upon early and often to make a few stops, as Augsburg took 12 of the match’s first 14 shots.

One of those was a 27th-minute penalty from Florian Niederlechner, Horn getting big to stop the effort.

Koln didn’t get a shot on target until Andreas Luthe made a sprawling denial and conceded a corner just after the hour mark.

It looked as if the teams would jog to a 0-0 when Modeste took an Ismail Jakobs knockdown and showed tremendous technique in smashing home.

The game had sprung to life, and Augsburg got its leveled with a back-post finish from Max off a Raphael Framberger cross within three minutes of the opener.

Transfer news: Spurs want Neves, Man Utd hopes for van de Beek

Neves to Tottenham
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to pick off talent from Ajax and Wolves, respectively, while a Chelsea target reportedly only has eyes for Barcelona

Wolves’ incredible season has increased interest in a number of their assets, and Jose Mourinho is eyeing one of his Portuguese compatriots currently at the Molineux.

Le10sport reports that the Tottenham Hotspur boss wants to bring 23-year-old Ruben Neves to North London and that the player is open to the idea.

Neves is a fixture in the Wolves’ lineup, having moved from Porto in 2017 for just under $20 million.

He’s 125 times for Wolves since joining them for the 2017-18 promotion campaign in the Championship, scoring 15 times with seven assists.

Ruben Neves would be a part of a young midfield engine with Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and others, including 19-year-old Oliver Skipp.

Spurs also have Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, and Eric Dier and all of the above are contracted for a while. Dier’s contract expires first (2021), and he’s rumored to be signing a new deal in North London.

Neves has 16 caps for Portugal and it’s worth noting that there’s no guarantee that Wolves won’t have better European standing than Spurs next season.

The Sunday Times says Donny van de Beek’s Real Madrid move is in doubt and that Manchester United may reap the benefits.

The story goes that Real may not be able to spend as much money as planned this summer due the coronavirus, ending their agreement to buy the Ajax midfielder.

United then would swoop into the mix, though the report says the club would expect that his price tag may not be as high due to the pandemic.

Ajax has confirmed it’s ready to sell Van de Beek if he’d like to leave the Netherlands. Everton, Spurs, and Manchester United had been linked with Van de Beek.

Van de Beek just turned 23, and has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018/19.

Miralem Pjanic has his eyes set on one destination: the Camp Nou.

Juventus’ 30-year-old midfielder has reportedly turned down advances from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the hopes of landing at Barcelona.

Pjanic has a contract in Turin through the 2022-23 season, where he’s started every Serie A match when healthy. He’s been in the last four Teams of the Year in Italy’s top flight.

The 92-times capped Bosnia and Herzegovina man has 14 international goals and signed for Juve from Roma in 2016.

Salzburg takes another step to title; Marsch wears Black Lives Matter band

Jesse Marsch Black Lives Matter
Photo by Markus Tobisch/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Red Bull Salzburg smashed TSV Hartberg 6-0 to increase its table lead on Sunday.

The club got a hat trick from Zambia international Patson Daka in the win, moving American manager Jesse Marsch closer to his first European top flight crown one week after he lifted the Austrian Cup.

Salzburg moves seven points clear of Wolfsberger and eight ahead of LASK Linz, who were docked six points for team training during the pandemic. Wolfsberger and LASK drew Sunday.

Marsch wore a Black Lives Matter arm band on the sideline, and his team proffered a matching celebration after scoring.

He recently denied reports that Borussia Dortmund sounded him out about replacing Lucien Favre, saying he’s happy in Austria.

Salzburg has eight matches left in its season and is bidding to win its seventh-straight Austrian Bundesliga title.

https://twitter.com/RedBullSalzburg/status/1269666628603691011