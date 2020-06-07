K-League wrap: Jeonbuk, Ulsan bounce back with blowouts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our Bundesliga wrap-up doesn’t need its own Player of the Week portion this week, as history-making Thomas Muller moved Bayern Munich closer to the club’s eighth-straight Bundesliga title

A few weeks ago, we saw Bayern veteran Muller brand young Alphonso Davies the club’s Roadrunner, complete with “meep, meep” soundbite.

Davies returned the nickname brandishing on Saturday after Muller set the Bundesliga season record for assists with 20, breaking Kevin De Bruyne’s record in Bayern’s 4-2 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen.

“I call him ‘chef’, Chef Thomas Muller,” Davies said. “He gives you assists, he gives you goals, whatever you need. He’s a big part of the team and him setting a record is an amazing achievement.”

Twenty assists in one season is a wonderful achievement for Muller, who has double-digit assists in 10-of-11 Bundesliga seasons. The outlier is the year he scored 20 times in a season that saw him play a lot of center forwards.

Hansi Flick is righteously getting a lot of credit for Bayern’s turnaround as the unbeaten streak hits 16 matches including an active nine-match winning streak, but how about the reversal of fortune in Muller’s season.

Muller had no goals and four assists in Bayern’s first 10 matches, but came to life in the 4-0 Klassiker rout of Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 9, Flick’s first match as caretaker boss. He’s scored seven times with 16 assists in the following 20 matches. Only five times in that stretch did Muller fail to register a goal or assist.

Bayern has a seven-point lead on Borussia Dortmund and an 11-point lead on RB Leipzig with four matches to play. RBL will be eliminated by Bayern’s next point, but BVB cannot be eliminated from the running until at least Week 32.

Imagine: Germany coach Joachim Low doesn’t have need for a player ringing up assist after assist because it’s about a new era. Must be nice.

How will the Cup semis affect the season?

Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Eintracht Frankfurt are apart of German Cup semifinals at midweek.

They’ll be the only sides playing ahead of Weeks 31 and 32, as match days come in quick succession with midweek markers June 16-17.

Bayer Leverkusen go away to face fourth-tier darlings Saarbrucken in one semi on Tuesday before Bayern hosts Eintracht on Wednesday.

Eintracht and Bayern both play Weds-Sat, while Bayer gets a bit more rest leading into the match thanks to a Sunday visit to Schalke.

A successful Cup run can bring added momentum to a club but it’s difficult to imagine it’ll be a blessing in this terribly congested run to the end of the season.

The German Cup Final will be played June 30 at the Olympiadstadion in Berlin.

Team of the Week

Horn (Koln)

Brosinski (Mainz) — Niakhate (Mainz) — Can (Dortmund) — Augustinsson (Bremen)

Schlager (Wolfsburg) — Kimmich (Bayern)

Goretzka (Bayern) — Andrich (Union Berlin)

Muller (Bayern) — Hennings (Fortuna)

We saw the center back mode of Emre Can produce a goal as Dortmund picked up a 1-0 win over in-form Hertha.

Mainz left back Daniel Brosinski cued up center back Moussa Niakhate’s goal in a huge 2-0 win for the relegation-threatened club, but the pair played a complete game at the back, too.

Rouwen Hennings attempted seven shots in getting two goals for Fortuna, still aiming to peek above the bottom three.

Week 30 results and recaps

Freiburg 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach — RECAP

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-2 Hoffenheim — RECAP

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Mainz — RECAP

RB Leipzig 1-1 Paderborn — RECAP

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich — RECAP

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hertha Berlin — RECAP

Werder Bremen 0-1 Wolfsburg — RECAP

Union Berlin 1-1 Schalke — RECAP

Augsburg 1-1 Koln — RECAP

Week 31 fixtures

Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig — 2:30 p.m. ET Friday

Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday

Hertha Berlin v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday

Wolfsburg v. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday

Koln v. Union Berlin — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday

Paderborn v. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday

Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Mainz v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Schalke v. Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

