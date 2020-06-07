More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Neves to Tottenham
Transfer news: Spurs want Neves, Man Utd hopes for van de Beek

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to pick off talent from Ajax and Wolves, respectively, while a Chelsea target reportedly only has eyes for Barcelona

Wolves’ incredible season has increased interest in a number of their assets, and Jose Mourinho is eyeing one of his Portuguese compatriots currently at the Molineux.

Le10sport reports that the Tottenham Hotspur boss wants to bring 23-year-old Ruben Neves to North London and that the player is open to the idea.

Neves is a fixture in the Wolves’ lineup, having moved from Porto in 2017 for just under $20 million.

He’s 125 times for Wolves since joining them for the 2017-18 promotion campaign in the Championship, scoring 15 times with seven assists.

Ruben Neves would be a part of a young midfield engine with Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and others, including 19-year-old Oliver Skipp.

Spurs also have Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, and Eric Dier and all of the above are contracted for a while. Dier’s contract expires first (2021), and he’s rumored to be signing a new deal in North London.

Neves has 16 caps for Portugal and it’s worth noting that there’s no guarantee that Wolves won’t have better European standing than Spurs next season.

The Sunday Times says Donny van de Beek’s Real Madrid move is in doubt and that Manchester United may reap the benefits.

The story goes that Real may not be able to spend as much money as planned this summer due the coronavirus, ending their agreement to buy the Ajax midfielder.

United then would swoop into the mix, though the report says the club would expect that his price tag may not be as high due to the pandemic.

Ajax has confirmed it’s ready to sell Van de Beek if he’d like to leave the Netherlands. Everton, Spurs, and Manchester United had been linked with Van de Beek.

Van de Beek just turned 23, and has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018/19.

Miralem Pjanic has his eyes set on one destination: the Camp Nou.

Juventus’ 30-year-old midfielder has reportedly turned down advances from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the hopes of landing at Barcelona.

Pjanic has a contract in Turin through the 2022-23 season, where he’s started every Serie A match when healthy. He’s been in the last four Teams of the Year in Italy’s top flight.

The 92-times capped Bosnia and Herzegovina man has 14 international goals and signed for Juve from Roma in 2016.

Augsburg, Koln trade late goals including Modeste beauty

Augsburg v. Koln recap and video highlights
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Two late goals charged up a dull match as Augsburg came back to draw Koln 1-1 at Augsburg Arena.

Anthony Modeste’s incredible side volley in the 85th minute looked to have saved the day for Koln, but Phillip Max had answer in the 88th. Augsburg’s Florian Niederlechner saw a penalty saved by Timo Horn.

Augsburg moves four points clear of the drop zone, three points behind their 12th-place visitors.

Koln keeper Timo Horn was called upon early and often to make a few stops, as Augsburg took 12 of the match’s first 14 shots.

One of those was a 27th-minute penalty from Florian Niederlechner, Horn getting big to stop the effort.

Koln didn’t get a shot on target until Andreas Luthe made a sprawling denial and conceded a corner just after the hour mark.

It looked as if the teams would jog to a 0-0 when Modeste took an Ismail Jakobs knockdown and showed tremendous technique in smashing home.

The game had sprung to life, and Augsburg got its leveled with a back-post finish from Max off a Raphael Framberger cross within three minutes of the opener.

Salzburg takes another step to title; Marsch wears Black Lives Matter band

Jesse Marsch Black Lives Matter
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Red Bull Salzburg smashed TSV Hartberg 6-0 to increase its table lead on Sunday.

The club got a hat trick from Zambia international Patson Daka in the win, moving American manager Jesse Marsch closer to his first European top flight crown one week after he lifted the Austrian Cup.

Salzburg moves seven points clear of Wolfsberger and eight ahead of LASK Linz, who were docked six points for team training during the pandemic. Wolfsberger and LASK drew Sunday.

Marsch wore a Black Lives Matter arm band on the sideline, and his team proffered a matching celebration after scoring.

He recently denied reports that Borussia Dortmund sounded him out about replacing Lucien Favre, saying he’s happy in Austria.

Salzburg has eight matches left in its season and is bidding to win its seventh-straight Austrian Bundesliga title.

West Ham season restart preview

West Ham season restart
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they stand ahead of the final nine matches of the season.

West Ham United is next.

Let’s take a closer look at all things Irons when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: You look at the West Ham roster and their remaining fixtures and figure it should be smooth sailing out of the drop zone, but West Ham was 5W-4D-10L when it fired Manuel Pellegrini, and the hiring of David Moyes has proven nothing special. The Irons have gone 2W-2D-6L since the veteran PL manager retook the reins in London. That’s 33 percent of the points down to 27. Looking at the schedule, it’s fair to say nothing’s really changed (Moyes did have Liverpool twice, but Pellegrini saw wins over Chelsea and Man Utd). Not equal but not ideal.

Tactical analysis: David Moyes’ Irons like to work the flanks and send crosses into the fray via Aaron Cresswell and other long ball enthusiasts, but also have trouble stopping other sides from beating them out wide. They’ve been weak inside, too, but the loan of Tomas Soucek and idea of playing him with Declan Rice in a dynamic defensive midfield duo could allow Issa Diop and the West Ham center backs a chance to refind their form.

Possible XI (4-2-3-1) 

—– Fabianski —–

— Zabaleta — Diop — Ogbonna  — Cresswell —

—– Soucek —– Rice —

— Fornals — Noble — Anderson —

—– Antonio —–

I’m going with what I think Moyes will do, because I’d find a way to use Haller as well and relegated Noble to part-time player; The West Ham captain and fan favorite has had some incredible matches this year, but they are sprinkled between mediocre days. With Jarrod Bowen and Robert Snodgrass also on the bench, taking Noble out could give one of the Hull alums a chance and slot Fornals inside. Yes experience is key and Noble has plenty of it, but if that was the case Moyes wouldn’t have been using Jeremy Ngakia in place of Pablo Zabaleta. Of course, Ngakia has turned down a short-term contract extension to his $6300/week deal…

Remaining schedule
Home: Wolves (6/20), Chelsea (7/1), Burnley, Watford, Aston Villa
Away: Spurs, Newcastle, Norwich City, Manchester United

Predicted finish: The best thing you can say for David Moyes’ underachievers is that they have a wealth of relegation rivals left on the docket with two of them at home. Beating Villa and Norwich alone is enough to eliminate two teams from catching them, though that pesky third spot looms given four challenging fixtures plus a less-than-straightforward trip to Newcastle. Aiming for 17th, we think they make it. There’s too much talent here, even with Moyes’ underwhelming recent record.

Union Berlin, Schalke scrap to a 1-1 draw (video)

Union Berlin v. Schalke recap and video highlights
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
Schalke’s winless run hit 11 but it snapped a four-match losing streak in a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday.

Jonjoe Kenny’s rocket goal (video) allowed Schalke a point after Robert Andrich’s opener put Union on top.

Union’s point moves it two results clear of the bottom three and seven ahead of the automatic relegation places.

Schalke’s 38 points are seven back of sixth and five back of seventh with four matches to play.

Union’s Yunus Malli hit a point-blank shot directly to the keeper within four minutes of kickoff. Ujah missed a close-range shot soon after, another warning for Schalke.

A lightning counter from Union made it 1-0, with Ujah leading the rush before rolling a tremendous through ball onto the path of Andrich.

Schalke’s defense is joining its attack in being a mess, and Ujah’s next bid for a goal was only denied by a strong save from Alexander Nubel.

The game being as wild as it can be, Schalke answered the mess with a goal from Everton’s Kenny. A seemingly harmless throw-in was quickly moved across the pitch to Kenny in space, who ripped a 20-plus yard shot across the box and past Rafael Gikiewicz.

The chances were few in the second half, both strugglers unable to provide a difference maker. Union had a pair of late corners, Kenny blocking the first and Nubel the second.

 