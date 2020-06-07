Union Berlin, Schalke scrap to a 1-1 draw (video)

Schalke’s winless run hit 11 but it snapped a four-match losing streak in a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday.
Jonjoe Kenny’s rocket goal (video) allowed Schalke a point after Robert Andrich’s opener put Union on top.
Union’s point moves it two results clear of the bottom three and seven ahead of the automatic relegation places.
Schalke’s 38 points are seven back of sixth and five back of seventh with four matches to play.
Union’s Yunus Malli hit a point-blank shot directly to the keeper within four minutes of kickoff. Ujah missed a close-range shot soon after, another warning for Schalke.
A lightning counter from Union made it 1-0, with Ujah leading the rush before rolling a tremendous through ball onto the path of Andrich.
Schalke’s defense is joining its attack in being a mess, and Ujah’s next bid for a goal was only denied by a strong save from Alexander Nubel.
The game being as wild as it can be, Schalke answered the mess with a goal from Everton’s Kenny. A seemingly harmless throw-in was quickly moved across the pitch to Kenny in space, who ripped a 20-plus yard shot across the box and past Rafael Gikiewicz.
The chances were few in the second half, both strugglers unable to provide a difference maker. Union had a pair of late corners, Kenny blocking the first and Nubel the second.
