Wolves season restart preview

With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they stand ahead of the final nine matches of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are next.

Let’s take a closer look at all things Wolves when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: Wolves well-worked (overworked?) players deserved a break. Some of them dealt with a Championship gauntlet, then a Premier League run to the Europa League, then this season’s run in both the UEL and PL. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo rode his regulars hard all season, too, and they overcame a slow league start to sit in position of qualifying for another season in Europe via the UEL final or, more likely, a Premier League top-end finish. Doing it all with key piece Willy Boly missing three months, there’s little reason besides rust to believe Wolves won’t bound back (and any team could be rusty).

Tactical analysis: Joao Moutinho pulls the strings for one of the most dangerous attacks in the league. He leads Wolves with 63 chances created this season, surely most of them heading to Nos. 2 and 3 on that list. Raul Jimenez has been a monster atop the attack and has 42 chances created, while blazing fast colossus Adama Traore is third with 38. As we mentioned above, few managers trust their plan more than Espirito Santo, as Wolves have made the second-fewest substitutions (69) in the PL. Only Burnley’s 58 number fewer.

Possible XI (3-4-4)

—– Patricio —–

— Coady — Saiss — Boly—

— Otto — Neves — Moutinho — Doherty —

— Traore — Jimenez — Jota —

If you don’t like these men, we’re sorry; You may see a different formation (5-4-1, 3-5-2) and you might see Leander Dendoncker or Pedro Neto in this mix with a chance that Daniel Podence has raised his profile in training after a January move, but Nuno’s got his men and they are going to play a lot.

Remaining schedule

Home: Bournemouth (6/24), Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace

Away: West Ham (6/20), Aston Villa (6/27), Sheffield United, Burnley, Chelsea

Predicted finish: It’s right there in front of Wolves, who will be favored to get a point or three in every match besides a trip to Chelsea. That last one is a six-point swing which could put them above the Blues, who have a slightly-more challenging schedule. The Sheffield United away day will also be a notable one to watch, but Wolves can have confidence in at least a UEL spot.