More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wolves season restart
Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Wolves season restart preview

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they stand ahead of the final nine matches of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are next.

[ MORE: Remaining PL schedule in full ]

Let’s take a closer look at all things Wolves when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: Wolves well-worked (overworked?) players deserved a break. Some of them dealt with a Championship gauntlet, then a Premier League run to the Europa League, then this season’s run in both the UEL and PL. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo rode his regulars hard all season, too, and they overcame a slow league start to sit in position of qualifying for another season in Europe via the UEL final or, more likely, a Premier League top-end finish. Doing it all with key piece Willy Boly missing three months, there’s little reason besides rust to believe Wolves won’t bound back (and any team could be rusty).

[ MORE: Ranking every Wolves player in 2019-20 ]

Tactical analysis: Joao Moutinho pulls the strings for one of the most dangerous attacks in the league. He leads Wolves with 63 chances created this season, surely most of them heading to Nos. 2 and 3 on that list. Raul Jimenez has been a monster atop the attack and has 42 chances created, while blazing fast colossus Adama Traore is third with 38. As we mentioned above, few managers trust their plan more than Espirito Santo, as Wolves have made the second-fewest substitutions (69) in the PL. Only Burnley’s 58 number fewer.

Possible XI (3-4-4) 

—– Patricio —–

— Coady — Saiss — Boly—

— Otto — Neves — Moutinho — Doherty —

— Traore — Jimenez — Jota —

If you don’t like these men, we’re sorry; You may see a different formation (5-4-1, 3-5-2) and you might see Leander Dendoncker or Pedro Neto in this mix with a chance that Daniel Podence has raised his profile in training after a January move, but Nuno’s got his men and they are going to play a lot.

[ MORE: The 2 Robbies assess Wolves’ chances ]

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Remaining schedule
Home: Bournemouth (6/24), Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace
Away: West Ham (6/20), Aston Villa (6/27), Sheffield United, Burnley, Chelsea

Predicted finish: It’s right there in front of Wolves, who will be favored to get a point or three in every match besides a trip to Chelsea. That last one is a six-point swing which could put them above the Blues, who have a slightly-more challenging schedule. The Sheffield United away day will also be a notable one to watch, but Wolves can have confidence in at least a UEL spot.

West Ham season restart preview

West Ham season restart
Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 Premier League season soon to restart, let’s focus on all 20 clubs and see where they stand ahead of the final nine matches of the season.

West Ham United is next.

[ MORE: Remaining PL schedule in full ]

Let’s take a closer look at all things Irons when it comes to the season restart.

Outlook: You look at the West Ham roster and their remaining fixtures and figure it should be smooth sailing out of the drop zone, but West Ham was 5W-4D-10L when it fired Manuel Pellegrini, and the hiring of David Moyes has proven nothing special. The Irons have gone 2W-2D-6L since the veteran PL manager retook the reins in London. That’s 33 percent of the points down to 27. Looking at the schedule, it’s fair to say nothing’s really changed (Moyes did have Liverpool twice, but Pellegrini saw wins over Chelsea and Man Utd). Not equal but not ideal.

[ MORE: Ranking every West Ham player in 2019-20 ]

Tactical analysis: David Moyes’ Irons like to work the flanks and send crosses into the fray via Aaron Cresswell and other long ball enthusiasts, but also have trouble stopping other sides from beating them out wide. They’ve been weak inside, too, but the loan of Tomas Soucek and idea of playing him with Declan Rice in a dynamic defensive midfield duo could allow Issa Diop and the West Ham center backs a chance to refind their form.

Possible XI (4-2-3-1) 

—– Fabianski —–

— Zabaleta — Diop — Ogbonna  — Cresswell —

—– Soucek —– Rice —

— Fornals — Noble — Anderson —

—– Antonio —–

I’m going with what I think Moyes will do, because I’d find a way to use Haller as well and relegated Noble to part-time player; The West Ham captain and fan favorite has had some incredible matches this year, but they are sprinkled between mediocre days. With Jarrod Bowen and Robert Snodgrass also on the bench, taking Noble out could give one of the Hull alums a chance and slot Fornals inside. Yes experience is key and Noble has plenty of it, but if that was the case Moyes wouldn’t have been using Jeremy Ngakia in place of Pablo Zabaleta. Of course, Ngakia has turned down a short-term contract extension to his $6300/week deal…

[ MORE: The 2 Robbies assess West Ham’s chances ]

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Remaining schedule
Home: Wolves (6/20), Chelsea (7/1), Burnley, Watford, Aston Villa
Away: Spurs, Newcastle, Norwich City, Manchester United

Predicted finish: The best thing you can say for David Moyes’ underachievers is that they have a wealth of relegation rivals left on the docket with two of them at home. Beating Villa and Norwich alone is enough to eliminate two teams from catching them, though that pesky third spot looms given four challenging fixtures plus a less-than-straightforward trip to Newcastle. Aiming for 17th, we think they make it. There’s too much talent here, even with Moyes’ underwhelming recent record.

Union Berlin, Schalke scrap to a 1-1 draw (video)

Union Berlin v. Schalke recap and video highlights
Photo by MICHAEL SOHN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Schalke’s winless run hit 11 but it snapped a four-match losing streak in a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday.

Jonjoe Kenny’s rocket goal (video) allowed Schalke a point after Robert Andrich’s opener put Union on top.

Union’s point moves it two results clear of the bottom three and seven ahead of the automatic relegation places.

Schalke’s 38 points are seven back of sixth and five back of seventh with four matches to play.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores, stats ]

Union’s Yunus Malli hit a point-blank shot directly to the keeper within four minutes of kickoff. Ujah missed a close-range shot soon after, another warning for Schalke.

A lightning counter from Union made it 1-0, with Ujah leading the rush before rolling a tremendous through ball onto the path of Andrich.

Schalke’s defense is joining its attack in being a mess, and Ujah’s next bid for a goal was only denied by a strong save from Alexander Nubel.

The game being as wild as it can be, Schalke answered the mess with a goal from Everton’s Kenny. A seemingly harmless throw-in was quickly moved across the pitch to Kenny in space, who ripped a 20-plus yard shot across the box and past Rafael Gikiewicz.

The chances were few in the second half, both strugglers unable to provide a difference maker. Union had a pair of late corners, Kenny blocking the first and Nubel the second.

 

New NBC Sports Premier League schedule released

NBC Sports Premier League schedule
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
1 Comment

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

Below is the new schedule for the NBC Sports Premier League schedule from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC * Venue TBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

WATCH: Everton loanee Kenny scores terrific goal for Schalke

Jonjoe Kenny goal video
Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny has earned the trust of Schalke boss Jonjoe Kenny and he gave the Bundesliga side a terrific and necessary goal on Sunday.

With Schalke winless since January and mustering only two Weston McKennie goals in its previous 10 matches.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores, stats ]

Union Berlin led 1-0 and was largely controlling play with a 7-0 shot advantage when Schalke moved quickly off a relatively non-threatening throw-in.

Kenny collected the ball on the right, yards outside the 18, and lashed a rocket across goal and past a flying Rafael Gikiewicz.

Schalke’s scored just six goals since Christmas including Kenny’s marker.

It’s the 23-year-old right back’s second goal to go with three assists in 30 matches on loan from Goodison Park.