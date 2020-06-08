Brighton and Hove Albion to sell cardboard cutouts for Amex Stadium

There is a way to get “behind closed doors” for Premier League action at the Amex Stadium this season… well, in a sense, as Brighton and Hove Albion is pulling a Borussia Monchengladbach.
The Seagulls are inviting their season ticket holders and a group of club members the chance to be in the stands (kinda) for the club’s push for Premier League safety.
For around $25, those fans can have a cardboard cutout of themselves put into the Amex Stadium stands. The profits will go to the Albion As One Fund, which helps “a number of organizations based in Sussex, including charities for hospices, sick children, domestic abuse victims, bereavement care, foodbanks, homeless support and health workers.”
The club says the cutouts take about 7 days to get done, so fans will want to get to it before June 20’s visit from Arsenal.
From Brighton’s official web site:
The cut-out fans will be positioned in the upper tier of the East Stand, providing the team with some visual support for these important games and supporters are encouraged to wear colours to create a stand full of blue and white. Other areas of the stadium will feature other club and partner branding as part of a Premier League initiative.
Love every part of this, and we also love that the price is reasonable and the club is putting the money in a good place inside of its community. Brighton's done a lot right during the pandemic.