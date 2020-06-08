La Liga will return this week as Spain’s top-flight resumes its 2019-20 season with an epic title battle, top four race and scrap against relegation, as we let you know how to watch the action and give you the latest game schedule.
Does it get much better than that?
Barcelona currently sit top but they are just two points above Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Valencia, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are all in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification. At the bottom, up to seven teams are trying to stay out of the bottom three in an almighty relegation scrap.
With 11 matchweeks still to be played, La Liga will have games every day from June 11 (this Thursday) until mid-July as they aim for a festival of soccer, with late night games aplenty due to the searing summer heat across Spain.
Below is the full schedule for La Liga this week, plus details on how to watch, follow along and right here on ProSoccerTalk we will keep you covered.
La Liga schedule, how to watch
- TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
- Stream Live: Via beinSports
- When: From June 11 to July 17
June 11
Sevilla v. Real Betis
June 12
Granada v. Getafe
Valencia v. Levante
June 13
Espanyol v. Alaves
Celta Vigo v. Villarreal
Leganes v. Valladolid
Mallorca v. Barcelona
June 14
Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v. Eibar
Real Sociedad v. Osasuna