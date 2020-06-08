More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga schedule
Getty Images

La Liga return: Full schedule, how to watch

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

La Liga will return this week as Spain’s top-flight resumes its 2019-20 season with an epic title battle, top four race and scrap against relegation, as we let you know how to watch the action and give you the latest game schedule.

Does it get much better than that?

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Barcelona currently sit top but they are just two points above Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Valencia, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are all in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification. At the bottom, up to seven teams are trying to stay out of the bottom three in an almighty relegation scrap.

With 11 matchweeks still to be played, La Liga will have games every day from June 11 (this Thursday) until mid-July as they aim for a festival of soccer, with late night games aplenty due to the searing summer heat across Spain.

Below is the full schedule for La Liga this week, plus details on how to watch, follow along and right here on ProSoccerTalk we will keep you covered.

La Liga schedule, how to watch

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: From June 11 to July 17

June 11
Sevilla v. Real Betis

June 12
Granada v. Getafe
Valencia v. Levante

June 13
Espanyol v. Alaves
Celta Vigo v. Villarreal
Leganes v. Valladolid
Mallorca v. Barcelona

June 14
Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v. Eibar
Real Sociedad v. Osasuna

Report: English FA considering moving transfer window

Premier League transfer window
Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League’s transfer window is scheduled to open in 10 days, but that looks likely to be delayed for some time.

The Football Association is in discussions to move the window’s start to Aug. 1, creating a later deadline day with the PL season set to end later than ever before in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

“The FA is also consulting with other associations across Europe and there is said to be some consensus over a deadline of Friday, October 2,” Sky Sports reports.

The report says that Ligue 1 is looking to run its window from August to October, while Serie A has already set its window for Aug. 1 to Oct. 5.

The Champions League is running in August, which will simultaneously give most clubs a break, a preseason, and a chance to make moves ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

It makes sense to move the window so players cannot be unsettled while there’s still so much at play for his current club. Ending the window before a season starts is always ideal, but this is an imperfect time to say the least.

La Liga key matches for Week 28

La Liga key matches
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

La Liga returns Friday (!!!) and there are a number of exceptional matches to kick off the race for the title, European places, and to avoid relegation.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Barcelona and Real Madrid get soft landings as they bid to beat each other to the Spanish top-flight’s top honor.

There are plenty more matches to anticipate with fondness, but it all starts with a derby and let’s not deny that eyes will be on the top two regardless of who they meet.

Sevilla v. Real Betis — 4 p.m. ET Thursday

The Seville Derby gives Betis a chance to put down a marker during a poor season, the 12th-place visitors having lost 2-1 at home in the season’s first iteration.

Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, on the other hand, is sitting in third and hasn’t finished that high since 2008-09 (Yes, despite a Europa League threepeat between 2014-16). Lucas Ocampos has led the way with 10 goals in 22 matches and will like his chances of adding to that total.

Mallorca v. Barcelona — 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Barca hammered Mallorca 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Dec. 7 and the big boys all danced. Lionel Messi had a hat trick with Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez added goals. Suarez is back from injury and Messi is well-rested for the title fight.

The league leaders have a two-point advantage on Real and may not be able to hold it but matches like this are too big of an ask. Even if Barca’s not tight at the back, it’ll be fresh up front.

Real Madrid v. Eibar — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Madrid’s only win in its last four outings before the coronavirus pause was El Clasico, which is terribly fortunate or this title race would be closer to run.

Real lost just once in its first 24 matches, to Mallorca nonetheless, but hammered Eibar 4-0 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

That said, Eibar’s status two points above the drop zone is largely due to three shocking wins over Sevilla, Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid. Those were all at home, though, and this one’s at the Bernabeu.

La Liga schedule, how to watch

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: From June 11 to July 17

Elsewhere

Granada v. Getafe — 1:30 p.m. ET Friday
Valencia v. Levante — 4 p.m. ET Friday
Espanyol v. Alaves — 8 a.m. ET Saturday
Celta Vigo v. Villarreal — 11 a.m. ET Saturday
Leganes v. Valladolid — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid — 8 a.m. ET Sunday
Real Sociedad v. Osasuna — 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion to sell cardboard cutouts for Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is a way to get “behind closed doors” for Premier League action at the Amex Stadium this season… well, in a sense, as Brighton and Hove Albion is pulling a Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Seagulls are inviting their season ticket holders and a group of club members the chance to be in the stands (kinda) for the club’s push for Premier League safety.

[ MORE: Brighton season restart preview ]

For around $25, those fans can have a cardboard cutout of themselves put into the Amex Stadium stands. The profits will go to the Albion As One Fund, which helps “a number of organizations based in Sussex, including charities for hospices, sick children, domestic abuse victims, bereavement care, foodbanks, homeless support and health workers.”

The club says the cutouts take about 7 days to get done, so fans will want to get to it before June 20’s visit from Arsenal.

From Brighton’s official web site:

The cut-out fans will be positioned in the upper tier of the East Stand, providing the team with some visual support for these important games and supporters are encouraged to wear colours to create a stand full of blue and white. Other areas of the stadium will feature other club and partner branding as part of a Premier League initiative.

[ MORE: The 2 Robbies discuss Brighton, West Ham restarts ]

Love every part of this, and we also love that the price is reasonable and the club is putting the money in a good place inside of its community. Brighton’s done a lot right during the pandemic.

Transfer news: Chilwell to Man City; Ake to Chelsea

Chilwell to Man City
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Man City have been linked with a move for Ben Chilwell, while Chelsea could bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

A report from The Telegraph states that Man City are ready to battle Chelsea to sign Leicester and England left back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell, 23, is said to be valued at close to $80 million by the Foxes and both Chelsea and Man City are long-time admirers of the composed full back. Chelsea are said to be in talks with Leicester about signing Chilwell, as the Blues enquired about him as far back as January.

As for Man City, the report from the Telegraph states that Pep Guardiola is keen to upgrade his left back options as both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy have suffered with injuries. However, other reports suggest that Man City spending big this summer depends on the outcome of their ongoing appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their two-season suspension from UEFA competitions.

Chilwell has struggled for form in the second half of the season but his quality on the ball is undoubted and he is solid and reliable defensively. His dip in form may have be linked with the reported interest from Chelsea, Man City and others, but the main issue has been his poor decision-making and distribution which has put Leicester under pressure defensively.

Nathan Ake
Getty Images

Switching gears, it appears Chelsea are extremely keen on strengthening their defensive unit this summer as they have already sealed a deal for winger Hakim Ziyech and are closing in on star striker Timo Werner.

According to a report from the Guardian, Chelsea want to bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea first loaned out Ake to Bournemouth, then sold him to the Cherries for $25 million and reportedly there is a clause in his contract which means they can buy him back for a much lower transfer value if Bournemouth (who currently sit in 18th) are relegated from the Premier League.

Ake, 25, has been one of Bournemouth’s most consistent performers over the last three seasons since he made his move permanent and he pops up with valuable goals as well as timely interceptions and being comfortable in bringing the ball out of the back.

If Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is after a player who can improve his center back options, plus someone who can also play at left back, Ake is perfect.

With plenty of cash splashed on Ziyech and possibly Werner, a cut-price deal for Ake would make sense as Chelsea need to improve their defensive record if they are going to push on and become title contenders in the next few seasons.