A list of the top 100 most valuable players in in the world has been released and it is very interesting reading with plenty of surprise inclusions and omissions.
The fantastic crew over at the Football Observatory have once again calculated the transfer value of players based on many factors including the length of their current contract, age and buyout clauses and there are some surprising emissions from the top 100 and the top 50.
The study calculates the current value of players during the coronavirus pandemic and focuses on the top 20 most valuable stars in each of Europe’s top five leagues.
Overall, the Premier League dominates the list with six of the top 10 and 10 of the top 20 most valuable players in England’s top-flight. For Canadian fans, teenager sensation Alphonso Davies is in the top 10, while Mexico’s fans will be happy to see Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is in at 86.
What about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Well they are usually right at the top of any list like this but due to their age (Messi is 32 and Ronaldo is 35) they rank way down on this list.
Below is the list in full as a glance through this list also suggest the English and French national teams have a very bright future five of the top 10 stars for the Three Lions.
Top 100 most valuable players in world (prices listed in GBP)
1. Kylian Mbappe – 231.2 million
2. Raheem Sterling – 173.6m
3. Jadon Sancho – 159.7m
4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 152.6m
5. Marcus Rashford – 135.8m
6. Mohamed Salah – 129.2m
7. Sadio Mane – 124.1m
8. Antoine Griezmann – 121.6m
9. Alphonso Davies – 119m
10. Harry Kane – 105.8m
11. Roberto Firmino – 105.7m
12. Bernardo Silva – 102.5m
13. Gabriel Jesus – 100.8m
14. Joao Felix – 96.2m
15. Erling Haaland – 95.7m
16. Serge Gnabry – 95.2m
17. Bruno Fernandes – 93.5m
18. Matthijs de Ligt – 93.4m
19. Mason Mount – 91.4m
20. Frenkie de Jong – 91m
21. Rodri – 90.5m
22. Lionel Messi – 89.3m
23. Lautaro Martinez – 88.2m
24. Virgil van Dijk – 87.8m
25. Saul Niguez – 87.1m
26. Richarlison – 87.0m
27. Joshua Kimmich – 86.2m
28. Kai Havertz – 84.4m
29. Andy Robertson – 84.0m
30. Romelu Lukaku – 80.5m
31. Timo Werner – 80.5m
32. Marquinhos – 79.5m
33. Ederson – 77.4m
34. Alisson – 75.1m
35. Mikel Oyarzabal – 74.2m
36. Clement Lenglet – 73.9m
37. Neymar – 73.7m
38. Rodrygo – 72.6m
39. Fabian Ruiz – 72.2m
40. Achraf Hakim – 70.4m
41. Youri Tielemans – 69.7m
42. Dele Alli – 69.5m
43. Kepa – 68.1m
44. Benjamin Pavard – 67.9m
45. Julian Brand – 67.9m
46. Philippe Coutinho – 67.5m
47. Robert Lewandowski – 67.4m
48. Rodrigo Bentancur – 66.2m
49. Arthur Melo – 63.8m
50. Nicolo Zaniolo – 62.5m
