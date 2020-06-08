More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
NWSL consulted players with kids in developing tournament

Associated PressJun 8, 2020, 9:17 AM EDT
When the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) was plotting its course for a summertime tournament to return to action, it reached out to a select group: moms.

There are just a handful of mothers who play in the NWSL. But with the league asking players to travel to Utah and be sequestered for more than a month, moms’ voices are important.

Take North Carolina Courage forward Jessica McDonald, whose son Jeremiah is 8. She spoke up when new league Commissioner Lisa Baird got the moms on a call to discuss the tournament.

“I’m raising my hand immediately and, I’m like, ‘Well, first and foremost, I can’t live in a hotel for a month with an 8-year-old!’ No thank you,” McDonald said, laughing. “He bounces off walls.”

The moms made sure that caretakers for their kids would be allowed to come along. McDonald, who will have a family member with her, said she was glad the league took the time to address her concerns and those of other parents.

“They answered, or if they didn’t have the answer to some of the questions, they were able to get back to us immediately. So that was kind of cool,” McDonald said. “They handled it really well and they’ve been just very helpful overall with this entire process.”

Amy Rodriguez, who plays for the Utah Royals, has two kids.

“I think that what relieves that concern is the confidence of our medical staff and the confidence I have in them, Utah, the NWSL, the players’ association, we’ve all put in a lot of effort to make a really good plan to address concerns and hopefully tackle them,” she said.

The NWSL is scheduled to be the first U.S. pro team league to return play during the coronavirus pandemic. Its month-long tournament will be held in the Salt Lake City area starting June 27 with no fans in attendance.

The league’s nine teams will play four preliminary round games, with eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. The opener and the final match on July 26 are set to be aired nationally on CBS, the league’s new broadcast partner.

For the return to play the players will be sequestered in facilities used by the NWSL side Utah Royals and Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake, including a stadium and several training fields. The league’s 230 players and support staff will be housed either in dormitories or at a hotel.

A 15-physician panel helped develop a testing and safety protocol. The league consulted the NWSL players’ union, U.S. Soccer and the national team’s players association before going forward with the return to play.

And the league checked in with the moms.

“This is something that’s pretty close to my heart. When we asked the players, in particular the moms, to come for a month to Utah, I know what that’s like because I spent time away from my kids for many weeks at the Olympic Games,” said Baird, a former chief marketing officer for the U.S. Olympic Committee. “So what I can tell you right now is that we’re working to develop specific solutions for them. I’ve been on one call with the moms so far. We’re going to have more as we really develop a plan that helps them.”

McDonald and Rodriguez plan to play in the tournament. Other mothers in the NWSL include Sydney Leroux, who had her second child last June, and Chicago’s Sarah Gordon.

The union made sure the league’s players will get paid and are insured for the season – even if they choose not to play in the tournament out of health and safety concerns.

“If players feel as though they are unsafe or uncomfortable, this is not something that we are required or mandated to participate in. So for players who have concerns that aren’t being addressed or needs that are not being met, I’m happy that at this point time they can opt out,” Rodriguez said. “At the end of the day, I just want everybody safe and comfortable and happy.”

McDonald said one of Jeremiah’s first questions when she told him about the tournament was: “Did the coronavirus stop now?”

“I said no, not necessarily, but we’re going to be very careful. I had to tell about doctors being there and things like that to obviously make him feel more comfortable,” McDonald said. “But he’s overall very excited.”

List of the top 100 most valuable players released

Most valuable
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT
A list of the top 100 most valuable players in in the world has been released and it is very interesting reading with plenty of surprise inclusions and omissions.

The fantastic crew over at the Football Observatory have once again calculated the transfer value of players based on many factors including the length of their current contract, age and buyout clauses and there are some surprising emissions from the top 100 and the top 50.

The study calculates the current value of players during the coronavirus pandemic and focuses on the top 20 most valuable stars in each of Europe’s top five leagues.

Overall, the Premier League dominates the list with six of the top 10 and 10 of the top 20 most valuable players in England’s top-flight. For Canadian fans, teenager sensation Alphonso Davies is in the top 10, while Mexico’s fans will be happy to see Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is in at 86.

What about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Well they are usually right at the top of any list like this but due to their age (Messi is 32 and Ronaldo is 35) they rank way down on this list.

Below is the list in full as a glance through this list also suggest the English and French national teams have a very bright future five of the top 10 stars for the Three Lions.

Top 100 most valuable players in world (prices listed in GBP)

1. Kylian Mbappe – 231.2 million
2. Raheem Sterling – 173.6m
3. Jadon Sancho – 159.7m
4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 152.6m
5. Marcus Rashford – 135.8m
6. Mohamed Salah – 129.2m
7. Sadio Mane – 124.1m
8. Antoine Griezmann – 121.6m
9. Alphonso Davies – 119m
10. Harry Kane – 105.8m

11. Roberto Firmino – 105.7m
12. Bernardo Silva – 102.5m
13. Gabriel Jesus – 100.8m
14. Joao Felix – 96.2m
15. Erling Haaland – 95.7m
16. Serge Gnabry – 95.2m
17. Bruno Fernandes – 93.5m
18. Matthijs de Ligt – 93.4m
19. Mason Mount – 91.4m
20. Frenkie de Jong – 91m

21. Rodri – 90.5m
22. Lionel Messi – 89.3m
23. Lautaro Martinez – 88.2m
24. Virgil van Dijk – 87.8m
25. Saul Niguez – 87.1m
26. Richarlison – 87.0m
27. Joshua Kimmich – 86.2m
28. Kai Havertz – 84.4m
29. Andy Robertson – 84.0m
30. Romelu Lukaku – 80.5m

31. Timo Werner – 80.5m
32. Marquinhos – 79.5m
33. Ederson – 77.4m
34. Alisson – 75.1m
35. Mikel Oyarzabal – 74.2m
36. Clement Lenglet – 73.9m
37. Neymar – 73.7m
38. Rodrygo – 72.6m
39. Fabian Ruiz – 72.2m
40. Achraf Hakim – 70.4m

41. Youri Tielemans – 69.7m
42. Dele Alli – 69.5m
43. Kepa – 68.1m
44. Benjamin Pavard – 67.9m
45. Julian Brand – 67.9m
46. Philippe Coutinho – 67.5m
47. Robert Lewandowski – 67.4m
48. Rodrigo Bentancur – 66.2m
49. Arthur Melo – 63.8m
50. Nicolo Zaniolo – 62.5m

Below are 50-100 via our partners at Sky Sports

VOTE, VIDEO: Who is the best captain in Premier League history?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Who is the best captain in Premier League history and who are the top 10 captains in the running?

That is a question I jumped into over the last week or so, and I revealed my top 10 in the video above.

I’m talking about proper captains, guys who led by example on and off the pitch and dragged their team to new heights and inspired those around them. Of course, plenty of the best captains led their teams to the Premier League title but some didn’t and there’s much more to being a successful captain than just being the bloke who lifts the trophy aloft on the final day of the season or at Wembley.

From hard as nails center backs to inspirational midfielders and prolific strikers, we have narrow things down to a fine selections of skippers to choose from.

There have been a lot of great captains in the Premier League era, but who has been the best of the best?

You can let us know who you think is the best captain in Premier League by voting below. I’ve included my 10 options for the top skippers but feel free to list any others in the comments section.

Have at it.

Solskjaer: I will not tolerate ‘rotten apples’

Man United
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will not tolerate having “rotten apples” at the club impact the spirit and focus of his squad.

With the Red Devils three points off the top four heading into the restart, Man United are in a good place after a surge in the second half of the season under Solskjaer, who in his first full-season in charge at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the Shiv Nadar Foundation, the former Man United forward insisted that although he wants to win, he also wants his squad of players to have the right character and not be rotten apples impacting the rest of the basket.

“I did feel that I was professional and did feel privileged to play for Manchester United,” Solskjaer said. “I wouldn’t be able to look at myself if I didn’t know I’d given everything for my team-mates and my manager. That’s what I also now look for in players that we sign or we bring up from the youth team. You have to have a good personality and that you are professional because one rotten apple in the basket will make the others rotten.

“So for me it’s about building a team that will reflect me and my coaching staff’s personalities and views. Of course there are standards because we want to win. We are in the business to win. But the first step to be a Manchester United player and person, you have to be humble enough to know you always have to work hard. Never give in and always do your best, 100 per cent effort is required every day and don’t think you are better than you are. You still have to play with that confidence at the same time. It’s a fine balance but that is what is going to make the difference when we want to get to the championship again that we want to win.”

It’s clear he is saying that he only wants players totally committed to the club and anybody who doesn’t want to be there should not be there. Whether these comments relate to players currently at the club remain to be seen but Solskjaer is leaving a lot out in the open here.

As for his recent new signings Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire all seem like good apples. They are all very level-headed and have been carefully picked to bring in the right type of character to Man United’s current squad, as Solskjaer hopes they will harvest good results in the coming months and years. I will stop with the farming/fruit analogies now…

Solskjaer is setting out his stall (sorry, one more) and he’s been big on creating a new culture and identity at Man United, one similar to the environment created by the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

Whether Solskjaer has the character or leadership to pull that off remains to be seen but in an industry where success is judged by whether you win or not, it is admirable that Solskjaer wants good characters first. Maybe, just maybe, he’s onto something here.

Merseyside Derby decision expected this week

Everton v Liverpool
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
A decision on whether or not the Everton-Liverpool Merseyside Derby will be played at Goodison Park is expected this week.

According to our partners at Sky Sports, documents are being reviewed about the possibility of playing Everton v Liverpool at Goodison on June 21.

Per Sky’s understanding, the decision will not be made until Friday at the earliest as Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group didn’t received the documents until last Friday and need more time to read them.

When the schedule was released for the first three Matchweeks of the restart of the 2019-20 season, Everton v Liverpool and Man City v Liverpool were the only two games which had ‘Venue TBC’ written next to them. Initially it was planned for the 92 remaining Premier League games to be played in neutral stadiums this summer.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, head of the UK football policing unit, had previously worked with the government and the Premier League to put together a plan for potentially high-risk games where fans could congregate outside stadiums.

Given that Liverpool could win their first league title in over 30 years if Man City lose against Arsenal on June 17 and they beat their neighbors Everton on June 21, there are concerns about how fans will be kept safe.

However, the Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has now said he is happy for the game to be played in the City of Liverpool as he reversed his previous feelings that games should be played at neutral venues.

By the end of this week we will be one step closer to knowing if Liverpool could potentially win the Premier League at Everton.