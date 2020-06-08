Report: English FA considering moving transfer window

In the latest transfer news Man City have been linked with a move for Ben Chilwell, while Chelsea could bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge.

A report from The Telegraph states that Man City are ready to battle Chelsea to sign Leicester and England left back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell, 23, is said to be valued at close to $80 million by the Foxes and both Chelsea and Man City are long-time admirers of the composed full back. Chelsea are said to be in talks with Leicester about signing Chilwell, as the Blues enquired about him as far back as January.

As for Man City, the report from the Telegraph states that Pep Guardiola is keen to upgrade his left back options as both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy have suffered with injuries. However, other reports suggest that Man City spending big this summer depends on the outcome of their ongoing appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their two-season suspension from UEFA competitions.

Chilwell has struggled for form in the second half of the season but his quality on the ball is undoubted and he is solid and reliable defensively. His dip in form may have be linked with the reported interest from Chelsea, Man City and others, but the main issue has been his poor decision-making and distribution which has put Leicester under pressure defensively.

Switching gears, it appears Chelsea are extremely keen on strengthening their defensive unit this summer as they have already sealed a deal for winger Hakim Ziyech and are closing in on star striker Timo Werner.

According to a report from the Guardian, Chelsea want to bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea first loaned out Ake to Bournemouth, then sold him to the Cherries for $25 million and reportedly there is a clause in his contract which means they can buy him back for a much lower transfer value if Bournemouth (who currently sit in 18th) are relegated from the Premier League.

Ake, 25, has been one of Bournemouth’s most consistent performers over the last three seasons since he made his move permanent and he pops up with valuable goals as well as timely interceptions and being comfortable in bringing the ball out of the back.

If Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is after a player who can improve his center back options, plus someone who can also play at left back, Ake is perfect.

With plenty of cash splashed on Ziyech and possibly Werner, a cut-price deal for Ake would make sense as Chelsea need to improve their defensive record if they are going to push on and become title contenders in the next few seasons.

