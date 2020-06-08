More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League social media: Villa’s McGinn honored, Yedlin speaks out

By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
Aston Villa playmaker John McGinn is showing off some hardware after being named the International Player of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association.

McGinn had a wonderful season for Villa and his absence was keenly felt in a 10-match stretch before the coronavirus pause where Villa lost six including four in-a-row.

The 25-year-old scored three times with two assists in the PL this season, and has seven goals in 21 caps for Scotland.

The former Hibs man takes the award after Celtic players claimed it in 2018 (Leigh Griffiths) and 2019 (James Forrest).

It’s a bit of a surprise, as Liverpool’s Andy Robertson is having a tremendous year on and off the field, but McGinn is certainly a difference maker in his own right.

Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson has had a decent season on loan at Bournemouth, and he’s pumped that his parent club is letting him see it out.

Wilson’s seven Premier League goals are second amongst Cherries (Callum Wilson) and he could be a key part to Bournemouth’s hopes of getting out of the bottom three.

Bournemouth is one of three teams on 27 points, goal differential leaving it the lowest of the bunch in 18th.

Newcastle and USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin propped up friend and Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe’s post regarding race in America.

Nagbe wrote about being treated differently in public when he’s with his wife, who is white, than when he’s on his own and Yedlin echoed the sentiment.

Report: Newcastle have prospective American buyer if takeover fails

Newcastle United takeover
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Newcastle United may be in for a takeover even if the Saudi-led takeover fails the Premier League’s Owners and Directors Test.

Mike Ashley’s sale of the Northeast outfit to a group controlled by the Saudi Investment Fund and spearheaded by Amanda Staveley has been under review for over two months despite being expected to take 4-5 weeks.

The takeover sparked much debate over whether the Magpies could be transformed like Chelsea and Man City this century, and had the club linked with many transfers and even former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Well the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards says that if the test is failed, the club will have another buyer once it hits the market.

The buyer is American businessman Henry Mauriss, though the report admits that Staveley and her partners remain confident the takeover will happen.

From The Telegraph:

The buying side remain confident their bid will eventually be passed, but Mauriss is understood to be ready to move and has a team in place to get the deal done. Telegraph Sport has been told this is a serious and credible project.

Mauriss has looked closely at the football operation and already has an idea of how to grow the club, on and off the pitch, and is full of admiration for the way his fellow Americans, Fenway Sports, have transformed Liverpool’s fortunes.

Mauriss would become at least the second American to look into Newcastle United, with investor Joseph DaGrosa getting deep into the process late last year.

Serie A: Playoffs, algorithm in play if season suspended again

Serie A playoffs
Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) __ The Italian soccer season could finish without a champion if Serie A is stopped again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian federation on Monday approved plans for a playoff or the use of an algorithm if the regular season cannot be finished. Serie A clubs decided on Friday to ask for no champion and no relegations.

The latest plans proposed by FIGC president Gabriele Gravina were approved by a unanimous vote. Three Serie A representatives did not take part in the vote.

“Today, football won, we showed unity,” Gravina said. “Right from the start we supported the necessity to not remain outside the international scene. Among the big five, four of us decided to finish our seasons.

“The Lega Serie A is not coming out of this defeated. It’s just that some of their requests weren’t accepted because they weren’t in line with what we decided last month.”

Serie A has been suspended since March 9. It is scheduled to resume on June 20 and finish on Aug. 2.

There are 12 rounds remaining, plus four matches that were postponed in the 25th round.

Juventus, which is bidding for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, has a one-point advantage over Lazio. Third-placed Inter Milan is nine points behind Juventus but has played a match less.

The format of the playoffs, including the number of teams involved, is yet to be finalized.

“We still haven’t decided on the details but we will do so before the season starts, together with the Lega Serie A,” Gravina said.

[ JPW: Top ten players in the world right now ]

“I think it will be a useless task because I hope that the season will finish normally.”

If matches cannot be held because of time restrictions or the pandemic worsens, playoffs are the preferred option to determine the final standings. If an algorithm is necessary, there will be no champion unless it is mathematically certain at the point the season is stopped again.

The final points tally of each team, added to the current standings, will be based on their average points from home and away matches, multiplied by the number of remaining home and away matches.

The FIGC also announced that if a team is found to have violated the strict medical protocol established for resuming matches, it could face sanctions ranging from a fine to being excluded from the championship – depending on the severity of the infraction.

If the season cannot restart on June 20, the FIGC has until July 10 to decide whether it can restart. It has been allowed until Aug. 20 to finish.

The top two men’s divisions are the only ones set to resume. It was decided on Monday not to restart the Women’s Serie A.

“It’s a negative point,” Gravina said. “It would have been a really great advert for the whole movement to give the same treatment to the female players.”

There were only six rounds remaining but only Juventus, AC Milan and Sassuolo had managed to resume training. Many of the clubs also have players who are still abroad.

The female players released a collective statement on Monday morning announcing they were against the proposal of a playoff involving half the teams because “it doesn’t guarantee true fairness” and “we all go out on the field or no one does.”

There will be no title assigned and the same algorithm will be used to determine European spots and relegation.

“Unfortunately, despite everything,” the president of women’s soccer, Ludovica Mantovani, said “the positions assumed by the clubs were strongly fragmented and there wasn’t a decisive front from the players with a desire to play.”

The third division of men’s soccer also had its regular season halted. Monza, which is owned by Silvio Berlusconi, Vicenza and Reggina have been promoted to Serie B as the leaders of the three groups. There will be a playoff to determine the other team to join them in the second division.

The FIGC also decided the transfer window will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 5.

‘Miracle’ producer bringing Tim Howard’s life story to film

Tim Howard movie
Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Amazon has won the rights to make a feature film based on the life of USMNT and Everton hero Tim Howard.

The recently-unretired Memphis 901 FC goalkeeper, 41, has an inspiring story that’s already been told by the man himself in the 2014 book “The Keeper.”

The idea was hatched 15 years ago when producer Mark Ciardi saw an interview with Howard regarding the player’s success at Manchester United and his challenges with Tourette syndrome.

Ciardi was a producer on sports films like “Miracle” and “Secretariat” as well as the recent Ben Affleck movie, “The Way Back.”

From SportsBusinessDaily.com:

Ciardi said Manchester United has been receptive to the idea of participating, and the hope is the crew will be able to film in Old Trafford next May following the conclusion of the Premier League season. Howard will have a limited role in the filmmaking process as a consultant. “It’s been the easiest major project I’ve been involved in because it’s just my life,” Howard said. “And a moment in my life that I remember fondly.”

Howard moved to Man United from the MLS’ NY/NJ Metrostars in 2003 and took the place of legendary backstop Fabien Barthez, winning two FA Cups, a League Cup, and the Community Shield before moving to Everton.

He spent nearly a decade at Goodison Park, most of it as the Toffees’ No. 1 keeper, before heading back to MLS with the Colorado Rapids. Howard has 121 caps for the USMNT and his performance in the extra time loss to Belgium at the 2014 World Cup is considered one of the greatest shows in U.S. Soccer history.

La Liga key matches for Week 28

La Liga key matches
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT
La Liga returns Friday (!!!) and there are a number of exceptional matches to kick off the race for the title, European places, and to avoid relegation.

Barcelona and Real Madrid get soft landings as they bid to beat each other to the Spanish top-flight’s top honor.

There are plenty more matches to anticipate with fondness, but it all starts with a derby and let’s not deny that eyes will be on the top two regardless of who they meet.

Sevilla v. Real Betis — 4 p.m. ET Thursday

The Seville Derby gives Betis a chance to put down a marker during a poor season, the 12th-place visitors having lost 2-1 at home in the season’s first iteration.

Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, on the other hand, is sitting in third and hasn’t finished that high since 2008-09 (Yes, despite a Europa League threepeat between 2014-16). Lucas Ocampos has led the way with 10 goals in 22 matches and will like his chances of adding to that total.

Mallorca v. Barcelona — 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Barca hammered Mallorca 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Dec. 7 and the big boys all danced. Lionel Messi had a hat trick with Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez added goals. Suarez is back from injury and Messi is well-rested for the title fight.

The league leaders have a two-point advantage on Real and may not be able to hold it but matches like this are too big of an ask. Even if Barca’s not tight at the back, it’ll be fresh up front.

Real Madrid v. Eibar — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Madrid’s only win in its last four outings before the coronavirus pause was El Clasico, which is terribly fortunate or this title race would be closer to run.

Real lost just once in its first 24 matches, to Mallorca nonetheless, but hammered Eibar 4-0 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

That said, Eibar’s status two points above the drop zone is largely due to three shocking wins over Sevilla, Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid. Those were all at home, though, and this one’s at the Bernabeu.

La Liga schedule, how to watch

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: From June 11 to July 17

Elsewhere

Granada v. Getafe — 1:30 p.m. ET Friday
Valencia v. Levante — 4 p.m. ET Friday
Espanyol v. Alaves — 8 a.m. ET Saturday
Celta Vigo v. Villarreal — 11 a.m. ET Saturday
Leganes v. Valladolid — 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid — 8 a.m. ET Sunday
Real Sociedad v. Osasuna — 4 p.m. ET Saturday