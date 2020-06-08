Premier League social media: Villa’s McGinn honored, Yedlin speaks out

Aston Villa playmaker John McGinn is showing off some hardware after being named the International Player of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association.
McGinn had a wonderful season for Villa and his absence was keenly felt in a 10-match stretch before the coronavirus pause where Villa lost six including four in-a-row.
The 25-year-old scored three times with two assists in the PL this season, and has seven goals in 21 caps for Scotland.
The former Hibs man takes the award after Celtic players claimed it in 2018 (Leigh Griffiths) and 2019 (James Forrest).
It’s a bit of a surprise, as Liverpool’s Andy Robertson is having a tremendous year on and off the field, but McGinn is certainly a difference maker in his own right.
Thank you to the Scottish Football Writers’ Association for naming me as the William Hill International Player of the Year. Looking forward to meeting up with the troops again soon 🏴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RVvdq1Kz0P
— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) June 8, 2020
Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson has had a decent season on loan at Bournemouth, and he’s pumped that his parent club is letting him see it out.
Wilson’s seven Premier League goals are second amongst Cherries (Callum Wilson) and he could be a key part to Bournemouth’s hopes of getting out of the bottom three.
Bournemouth is one of three teams on 27 points, goal differential leaving it the lowest of the bunch in 18th.
Delighted to be able to finish the season here, massive run in for us🙌🏼🍒 @afcbournemouth https://t.co/x3jCMoanb8
— harry wilson (@harrywilson_) June 8, 2020
Newcastle and USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin propped up friend and Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe’s post regarding race in America.
Nagbe wrote about being treated differently in public when he’s with his wife, who is white, than when he’s on his own and Yedlin echoed the sentiment.
Well said D‼️ The same feeling of “acceptable” I get when I’m with my white friends vs. when I’m with my black friends. https://t.co/BcLD48v8jR
— DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) June 8, 2020