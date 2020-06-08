“Miracle” producer bringing Tim Howard’s life story to film

Amazon has won the rights to make a feature film based on the life of USMNT and Everton hero Tim Howard.

The recently-unretired Memphis 901 FC goalkeeper, 41, has an inspiring story that’s already been told by the man himself in the 2014 book “The Keeper.”

The idea was hatched 15 years ago when producer Mark Ciardi saw an interview with Howard regarding the player’s success at Manchester United and his challenges with Tourette syndrome.

Ciardi was a producer on sports films like “Miracle” and “Secretariat” as well as the recent Ben Affleck movie, “The Way Back.”

From SportsBusinessDaily.com:

Ciardi said Manchester United has been receptive to the idea of participating, and the hope is the crew will be able to film in Old Trafford next May following the conclusion of the Premier League season. Howard will have a limited role in the filmmaking process as a consultant. “It’s been the easiest major project I’ve been involved in because it’s just my life,” Howard said. “And a moment in my life that I remember fondly.”

Howard moved to Man United from the MLS’ NY/NJ Metrostars in 2003 and took the place of legendary backstop Fabien Barthez, winning two FA Cups, a League Cup, and the Community Shield before moving to Everton.

He spent nearly a decade at Goodison Park, most of it as the Toffees’ No. 1 keeper, before heading back to MLS with the Colorado Rapids. Howard has 121 caps for the USMNT and his performance in the extra time loss to Belgium at the 2014 World Cup is considered one of the greatest shows in U.S. Soccer history.