Balotelli walked up to the gate of Brescia’s training ground and, following a brief conversation with a club employee, he turned around.
As he walked away he said to media, “Now say that I don’t want to train.”
Balotelli was reportedly fired by his hometown club last weekend for failing to report to training as the Italian soccer league prepares to resume three months after being stopped by the coronavirus. The former Italy striker said he had stomach problems.
Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport said Balotelli sent another doctor’s note on Monday night to the club saying he had recovered, but that it didn’t arrive in time to send to the relevant authority and so he wouldn’t have been insured if he had injured himself in training.
Balotelli signed last August with Brescia – the city where he grew up with his adoptive family – in an emotional homecoming for a player who has jumped back and forth between the Italian, English and French leagues.
He scored five goals in 19 Serie A matches.
Transfer news: Havertz to Chelsea; Gerson to Tottenham
Frank Lampard has obviously been watching a lot of Bundesliga during the suspension of play in the Premier League, as Chelsea are close to signing Timo Werner and are now said to be keen on signing Kai Havertz.
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could pay over $95 million for Havertz, 20, who is a star at Bayer Leverkusen and has scored five goals in four games since the Bundesliga restart. The German attacking midfielder can play out wide or centrally and has even lined up in a false nine role for the top four hopefuls, with his displays meaning the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keeping close tabs on him.
Do Chelsea need Havertz? Well, despite Willian and Pedro expected to leave on free transfers, Hakim Ziyech has arrived from Ajax and Werner could join the Blues too, so their attacking options seem set. Defensively they are looking at a new left back and center back, with links to Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake ramping up, while this report says that Lampard will prioritize signing Havertz over signing a new goalkeeper.
It is quite clear Chelsea have cash to spend (due mostly to their transfer ban which was reduced) and feel like they can take advantage of the financial impact most clubs are now in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Adding Havertz, Ziyech, Werner, Chilwell and Ake would be expensive, but it would also cement Chelsea’s status as genuine title contenders next season. Lampard’s young side have shown glimpses of promise and this recruitment drive would be a huge step in the right direction.
Heading from west London to north London, Tottenham are said to be interested in Brazilian midfielder Gerson.
The 23-year-old Flamengo star is also said to be interesting Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund too, according to Fox Sports in Brazil. Gerson became the most-expensive signing in Brazilian history when he joined Flamengo from Roma last summer for $13.3 million.
It is believed Tottenham have already had a $22 million bid for Gerson rejected, as the Brazilian giants want double that amount for the central midfielder. Tottenham certainly need a defensive minded and box-to-box player in the engine room, as Harry Winks and Eric Dier have struggled this season, Victor Wanyama has been sold and Moussa Sissoko is primarily a more attacking central midfielder or wide player.
Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has just one year left on his current deal at St Mary’s and he may be the cheaper option here. Jose Mourinho clearly wants a destructive central midfielder and given his vast array of attacking talents, strengthening Spurs’ defensive unit has to be his main aim this summer if the north London club has funds to spend at all.
MLS has released a statement on players from the USA and Canada kneeling during the national anthem played before games.
The top-tier of soccer in North America has moved to “reiterate a longstanding position supporting players’ right to peacefully protest during national anthems before games” and adds that MLS commissioner Don Garber supports players’ freedom of expression.
Here is the statement from MLS on their current stance on kneeling during the national anthem:
“While fostering an environment of diversity, equality and inclusion, Major League Soccer stands by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest that are the hallmarks of the United States and Canada. If players or staff decide to stand, kneel or otherwise exercise their right to peaceful protest during the playing of the National Anthems before league games, we support them.”
Across the Bundesliga in recent weeks, players have worn armbands and shirts with the message ‘Black Lives Matter’ while teams have taken a knee together before games to protest against police brutality and honor the life of George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25. Police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with the murder of Floyd and widespread protests have taken place across the USA and the world to call for change.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked associations across the globe to use ‘common sense’ when it comes to following the rules the governing body has over players sharing political, religious or personal messages while on the pitch. Infantino added that those players showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd should be ‘applauded and not punished’ for their actions.
Barcelona currently sit top but they are just two points above Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Valencia, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are all in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification. At the bottom, up to seven teams are trying to stay out of the bottom three in an almighty relegation scrap.
With 11 matchweeks still to be played, La Liga will have games every day from June 11 (this Thursday) until mid-July as they aim for a festival of soccer, with late night games aplenty due to the searing summer heat across Spain.
Below is the full schedule for La Liga this week, plus details on how to watch, follow along and right here on ProSoccerTalk we will keep you covered.