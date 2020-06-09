Kante returns to Chelsea training after compassionate leave

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Golo Kante is back at Chelsea training in a heaping helping of good news for Frank Lampard.

Chelsea granted Kante compassionate leave last month upon the London club’s return to training from the coronavirus pause.

The World Cup winner tested negative for COVID-19 but reports say he was uneasy about returning and was particularly concerned about the health of his family.

Kante’s brother died from a heart attack in the summer of 2018 and the coronavirus has taken a disproportionate toll on the black community.

He’s battled injuries this season, playing in 22 matches with three goals. Chelsea plays four times between June 21 and July 1, so every piece is going to be key to the Blues push to stay in the top four.

Kante has twice finished in the top eleven in Ballon d’Or voting and has claimed Premier League titles with Chelsea and Leicester City. When fit, he’s unequivocally one of the most impactful players in the world.