Demirbay shines as Bayer beats 4th-tier Saarbrucken, reaches cup final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kerim Demirbay set up a pair of goals as Bayer Leverkusen ended Saarbrucken’s Cinderella story to advance to the German Cup Final with a 3-0 win at the Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion on Tuesday.

Moussa Diaby, Karim Bellarabi, and Lucas Alario scored for Bayer, who will meet either Bayern Munich of Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 4.

Saarbrucken hadn’t played in 94 days and is the first fourth-tier side to reach the German Cup semifinal. They knocked off Bundesliga sides Koln and Fortuna Dusseldorf en route to the semifinal, also dismissing Jahn Regensberg and Karlsruher SC.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Bayer had early chances and the ball, with Saarbrucken a lone set piece off a counter attack.

The 11th minute saw the opener as Demirbay popped a terrific ball over the defense for Diaby to finish well inside the near post.

Alario made it 2-0 in the 19th when a mistake in the box allowed the Brazilian to fire into an empty goal from just off the back post.

Demirbay made an unbelievable play to set up the third goal, popping the ball over his defender and sweeping it off the end line for Bellarabi to send home.

[ MORE: The story of Saarbrucken’s amazing cup run ]