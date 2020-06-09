There has been some clarification in leagues across Europe as both League One and League Two in England have voted to end their 2019-20 season, while relegation has been canceled in the top two tiers of France, as leagues sort out issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Focusing on England first, the remaining games in League One and League Two have both been canceled as clubs voted to use a points-per-game system to determine the final table. Per a statement, the English Football League (EFL) said clubs “voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end” the 2019-20 season.

The meeting of the EFL clubs also decided that playoffs in the third and fourth tiers will take place, with promotion and relegation staying in place.

In League One, Coventry City are the champions and will be promoted alongside Rotherham United, while Oxford United will play Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers will play Fleetwood Town in the playoffs for a place in the Championship. Peterborough dropped out of the playoffs due to the points-per-game system used. Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers will be relegated to League Two.

In League Two, Swindon Town have been named champions with Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle also promoted automatically. Cheltenham will play Northampton and Exeter will play Colchester for a place in the playoff final at Wembley, with the first legs on June 18 and the second legs on June 22. The League Two playoff final will be played at an empty Wembley Stadium on June 29.

Relegation from League Two has yet to be confirmed as Stevenage Town sit bottom of the table, but are three points from safety and the team above them, Macclesfield Town, are currently under investigation for misconduct when it comes to not paying players and they could receive a further points deduction which could move them into the relegation zone. The EFL have said that “due to ongoing disciplinary matters, the final placings cannot yet be confirmed” in League Two.

In France, a legal battle to try and restart the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns was quashed but the highest court in France has agreed that relegation from the top two tiers should be canceled.

That means Amiens and Toulouse will not be relegated to Ligue 2 and now the governing body of the French league will have to decide if promotion to Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will be halted or if both leagues will be larger for the 2020-21 season.

France’s top two divisions were ended in April as a points-per-game system was used to determine the final table as Paris Saint-Germain were awarded the Ligue 1 title. Lyon led a host of clubs who fought the decision and wanted the 2019-20 season to restart, but the original decision will stand as the French government had banned sporting events, even in empty stadiums, until September 1 at the earliest.

