Man Utd friendly canceled after Stoke manager’s positive coronavirus test

Manchester United’s preparation for the Premier League season took an odd turn on Tuesday.
The Red Devils were scheduled to face Championship side Stoke City in a friendly, but did not play the Potters on the pitch following a positive coronavirus test from the visitors.
Stoke’s players arrived to United’s Carrington base on Tuesday but never got the chance to play after Potters boss Michael O’Neill, the former Northern Ireland boss, tested positive for COVID-19.
From The Manchester Evening News:
Stoke immediately informed United’s medical staff of the news who ensured that United’s star players were locked down in a ‘safe area’ well away from their Stoke counterparts, who were then rushed out of the training ground.
Premier League clubs are only allowed friends against clubs within a 90-minute drive of their ground.
While the missed opportunity hampers United, Stoke now has to prepare for the Championship campaign with its manager in isolation.
Fortunately, the Potters have the experience of working under a boss remotely given training during the coronavirus pause. Stoke is three points above the drop zone with nine matches to play.
Kerim Demirbay set up a pair of goals as Bayer Leverkusen ended Saarbrucken’s Cinderella story to advance to the German Cup Final with a 3-0 win at the Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion on Tuesday.
Moussa Diaby, Karim Bellarabi, and Lucas Alario scored for Bayer, who will meet either Bayern Munich of Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 4.
Saarbrucken hadn’t played in 94 days and is the first fourth-tier side to reach the German Cup semifinal. They knocked off Bundesliga sides Koln and Fortuna Dusseldorf en route to the semifinal, also dismissing Jahn Regensberg and Karlsruher SC.
Bayer had early chances and the ball, with Saarbrucken a lone set piece off a counter attack.
The 11th minute saw the opener as Demirbay popped a terrific ball over the defense for Diaby to finish well inside the near post.
Alario made it 2-0 in the 19th when a mistake in the box allowed the Brazilian to fire into an empty goal from just off the back post.
Demirbay made an unbelievable play to set up the third goal, popping the ball over his defender and sweeping it off the end line for Bellarabi to send home.
[ MORE: The story of Saarbrucken’s amazing cup run ]
N’Golo Kante is back at Chelsea training in a heaping helping of good news for Frank Lampard.
Chelsea granted Kante compassionate leave last month upon the London club’s return to training from the coronavirus pause.
The World Cup winner tested negative for COVID-19 but reports say he was uneasy about returning and was particularly concerned about the health of his family.
Kante’s brother died from a heart attack in the summer of 2018 and the coronavirus has taken a disproportionate toll on the black community.
[ MORE: Chelsea season restart preview ]
He’s battled injuries this season, playing in 22 matches with three goals. Chelsea plays four times between June 21 and July 1, so every piece is going to be key to the Blues push to stay in the top four.
Kante has twice finished in the top eleven in Ballon d’Or voting and has claimed Premier League titles with Chelsea and Leicester City. When fit, he’s unequivocally one of the most impactful players in the world.
Manchester City is reportedly holding firm on its valuation of influential winger Leroy Sane as talks between the clubs begin again, according to Sky Sports.
Bayern hasn’t upped the ante much if at all since last month’s reports that a $43 million bid headed to the Etihad Stadium for subsequent rejection.
Sane has missed most of this season with an ACL injury suffered during the Community Shield defeat of Liverpool in August.
Schalke product Sane was arguably the key piece to City’s 2017-18 title win. Though he was less influential last season and nearly left the club in August, he’s still one of the best attackers in the game.
The winger turned 24 in January and has double-digit goals and assists in each of his last two full Premier League campaigns. He followed up 10 goals and 15 assists in 2017-18 with 10 and 11 last season.
Unless Sane falls all over himself when City returns to the pitch, Bayern’s going to be out of luck. Let’s say Timo Werner’s $62 million move to Chelsea is completed this summer.
Sane is two months younger than Werner and has seven pieces of silverware at City and a comparable amount of Germany caps (Werner has 29 to Sane’s 21).
With City players possibly leaving after the European ban, City may hold onto Sane if a suitable offer fails to arrive despite his contract expiring at the end of next season. It will be interesting to see if Guardiola asks for a player in return from his former club, too.
As for Bayern, Hansi Flick wants wide men for his attack and can’t play it coy, especially with reports that the club can afford but Sane and Kai Havertz this summer.
Pep Guardiola has added one of his mentors to fill out a coaching staff that had been incomplete since Mikel Arteta left for Arsenal in December.
The name is Juanma Lillo, a well-traveled manager who coached Guardiola when the pair were together at Mexican side Dorados Sinaloa between 2005-06.
Lillo, 54, is about five years Guardiola’s senior and recently managed Yaya Toure, Andres Iniesta, and David Villa on their adventures in China and Japan. Before that, he assisted Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla.
The Spaniard has managed a number of clubs in a number of countries, including La Liga’s Real Sociedad and Colombia’s Atletico Nacional.
Here’s Lillo, via ManCity.com:
“My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team. Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager.”
Guardiola loves Sampaoli and this seems a natural fit.