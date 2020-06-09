Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola has added one of his mentors to fill out a coaching staff that had been incomplete since Mikel Arteta left for Arsenal in December.

The name is Juanma Lillo, a well-traveled manager who coached Guardiola when the pair were together at Mexican side Dorados Sinaloa between 2005-06.

Lillo, 54, is about five years Guardiola’s senior and recently managed Yaya Toure, Andres Iniesta, and David Villa on their adventures in China and Japan. Before that, he assisted Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla.

The Spaniard has managed a number of clubs in a number of countries, including La Liga’s Real Sociedad and Colombia’s Atletico Nacional.

Here’s Lillo, via ManCity.com:

“My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team. Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager.”

Guardiola loves Sampaoli and this seems a natural fit.