Lillo, 54, is about five years Guardiola’s senior and recently managed Yaya Toure, Andres Iniesta, and David Villa on their adventures in China and Japan. Before that, he assisted Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla.
The Spaniard has managed a number of clubs in a number of countries, including La Liga’s Real Sociedad and Colombia’s Atletico Nacional.
“My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team. Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager.”
Guardiola loves Sampaoli and this seems a natural fit.
Kerim Demirbay set up a pair of goals as Bayer Leverkusen ended Saarbrucken’s Cinderella story to advance to the German Cup Final with a 3-0 win at the Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion on Tuesday.
Moussa Diaby, Karim Bellarabi, and Lucas Alario scored for Bayer, who will meet either Bayern Munich of Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 4.
Saarbrucken hadn’t played in 94 days and is the first fourth-tier side to reach the German Cup semifinal. They knocked off Bundesliga sides Koln and Fortuna Dusseldorf en route to the semifinal, also dismissing Jahn Regensberg and Karlsruher SC.
He’s battled injuries this season, playing in 22 matches with three goals. Chelsea plays four times between June 21 and July 1, so every piece is going to be key to the Blues push to stay in the top four.
Kante has twice finished in the top eleven in Ballon d’Or voting and has claimed Premier League titles with Chelsea and Leicester City. When fit, he’s unequivocally one of the most impactful players in the world.
Schalke product Sane was arguably the key piece to City’s 2017-18 title win. Though he was less influential last season and nearly left the club in August, he’s still one of the best attackers in the game.
The winger turned 24 in January and has double-digit goals and assists in each of his last two full Premier League campaigns. He followed up 10 goals and 15 assists in 2017-18 with 10 and 11 last season.
Sane is two months younger than Werner and has seven pieces of silverware at City and a comparable amount of Germany caps (Werner has 29 to Sane’s 21).
With City players possibly leaving after the European ban, City may hold onto Sane if a suitable offer fails to arrive despite his contract expiring at the end of next season. It will be interesting to see if Guardiola asks for a player in return from his former club, too.
As for Bayern, Hansi Flick wants wide men for his attack and can’t play it coy, especially with reports that the club can afford but Sane and Kai Havertz this summer.
Frank Lampard has obviously been watching a lot of Bundesliga during the suspension of play in the Premier League, as Chelsea are close to signing Timo Werner and are now said to be keen on signing Kai Havertz.
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could pay over $95 million for Havertz, 20, who is a star at Bayer Leverkusen and has scored five goals in four games since the Bundesliga restart. The German attacking midfielder can play out wide or centrally and has even lined up in a false nine role for the top four hopefuls, with his displays meaning the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keeping close tabs on him.
Do Chelsea need Havertz? Well, despite Willian and Pedro expected to leave on free transfers, Hakim Ziyech has arrived from Ajax and Werner could join the Blues too, so their attacking options seem set. Defensively they are looking at a new left back and center back, with links to Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake ramping up, while this report says that Lampard will prioritize signing Havertz over signing a new goalkeeper.
It is quite clear Chelsea have cash to spend (due mostly to their transfer ban which was reduced) and feel like they can take advantage of the financial impact most clubs are now in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Adding Havertz, Ziyech, Werner, Chilwell and Ake would be expensive, but it would also cement Chelsea’s status as genuine title contenders next season. Lampard’s young side have shown glimpses of promise and this recruitment drive would be a huge step in the right direction.
Heading from west London to north London, Tottenham are said to be interested in Brazilian midfielder Gerson.
The 23-year-old Flamengo star is also said to be interesting Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund too, according to Fox Sports in Brazil. Gerson became the most-expensive signing in Brazilian history when he joined Flamengo from Roma last summer for $13.3 million.
It is believed Tottenham have already had a $22 million bid for Gerson rejected, as the Brazilian giants want double that amount for the central midfielder. Tottenham certainly need a defensive minded and box-to-box player in the engine room, as Harry Winks and Eric Dier have struggled this season, Victor Wanyama has been sold and Moussa Sissoko is primarily a more attacking central midfielder or wide player.
Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has just one year left on his current deal at St Mary’s and he may be the cheaper option here. Jose Mourinho clearly wants a destructive central midfielder and given his vast array of attacking talents, strengthening Spurs’ defensive unit has to be his main aim this summer if the north London club has funds to spend at all.