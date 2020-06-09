Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City is reportedly holding firm on its valuation of influential winger Leroy Sane as talks between the clubs begin again, according to Sky Sports.

Bayern hasn’t upped the ante much if at all since last month’s reports that a $43 million bid headed to the Etihad Stadium for subsequent rejection.

Sane has missed most of this season with an ACL injury suffered during the Community Shield defeat of Liverpool in August.

Schalke product Sane was arguably the key piece to City’s 2017-18 title win. Though he was less influential last season and nearly left the club in August, he’s still one of the best attackers in the game.

The winger turned 24 in January and has double-digit goals and assists in each of his last two full Premier League campaigns. He followed up 10 goals and 15 assists in 2017-18 with 10 and 11 last season.

Unless Sane falls all over himself when City returns to the pitch, Bayern’s going to be out of luck. Let’s say Timo Werner’s $62 million move to Chelsea is completed this summer.

Sane is two months younger than Werner and has seven pieces of silverware at City and a comparable amount of Germany caps (Werner has 29 to Sane’s 21).

With City players possibly leaving after the European ban, City may hold onto Sane if a suitable offer fails to arrive despite his contract expiring at the end of next season. It will be interesting to see if Guardiola asks for a player in return from his former club, too.

As for Bayern, Hansi Flick wants wide men for his attack and can’t play it coy, especially with reports that the club can afford but Sane and Kai Havertz this summer.