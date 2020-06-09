Premier League social media: Grateful Maddison, hopeful Joelinton (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s seen more on-field action as we’re within eight days of the season’s restart.

Leicester City’s is defending its top four spot from several comers as the Premier League returns, the coronavirus pandemic pausing Brendan Rodgers’ impressive season at the King Power Stadium.

The pause has done something else, says Foxes star James Maddison.

The nine-goal, three-assist playmaker says the break has emboldened love for the sport for Maddison and his teammates.

“When you can’t do what you love every day and it gets taken away from you like it did, you realize how much you appreciate the life that we did,” he said.

Leicester meets Watford, Brighton, Chelsea, and Everton before the end of the day on July 1.

🔹 Returning to training

🔹 Being with the boys

🔹 Finding match fitness@Madders10 catches up with LCFC TV… pic.twitter.com/hgD2oeEpgZ — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 9, 2020

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson continues to shed light on the fight against Batten disease, wearing an orange shirt to bring awareness to the problem.

According to Cheshire Live, Robertson learned of the disease from a mascot, as young Amelia Carroll led him out onto the pitch for a game against Man City last year.

Amelia and her brother Ollie suffer from the rare disease, “(CLN2) which affects a child’s speech, senses, mobility and can cause seizures.”

The family later met with Robertson and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool’s Melwood training facility. They have helped bring awareness to the Carrolls’ fundraising after the government dropped funding for the expensive treatment that helped Amelia avoid many of the effects of the disease.

Wearing orange for Batten Disease Awareness Day. ❤️@olliebobsarmy pic.twitter.com/0EeaKh21KY — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 9, 2020

Newcastle United is hoping its big money summer buy of 2019 will be its big money summer scorer of 2020.

Joelinton scored the winning goal in a friendly against Championship neighbors Middlesbrough on Tuesday, completing a comeback after the Magpies went down 2-0.

Yoshinori Muto began the comeback and Miguel Almiron scored off a Allan Saint-Maximin pass as Newcastle came back for a 3-2 win.

The 23-year-old Joelinton arrived from Hoffenheim after scoring 11 times with nine assists last season but has just three goals and three assists in his first season on Tyneside.