We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for June 13-14.
This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.
There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC in early June before the season resumes.
With the 2019-20 PL season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will return from June 17, so in just over week live action will return to our screens. The preview for Matchweek 30 is included in your viewing options this weekend. Hurrah.
Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, compilations and much more coming up.
FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN
Saturday, June 13
6-6:30 a.m. ET: In the Shadow of the Kop, Ep. 1 [STREAM]
6:30-7 a.m. ET: In the Shadow of the Kop, Ep. 2 [STREAM]
7-7:30 a.m. ET: In the Shadow of the Kop, Ep. 3 [STREAM]
7:30-8 a.m. ET: Promoted, Brighton [STREAM]
8-8:30 a.m. ET: Promoted, Newcastle [STREAM]
8:30-9 a.m. ET: Promoted, Wolves [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: Offscript – Graeme Le Saux [STREAM]
10-10:30 ET: PL Classic: Crystal Palace v. Man City, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Everton v. Man United, Sept. 2010 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Spurs, Feb. 2012 [STREAM]
11:30-12 p.m. ET: PL Preview, Matchweek 30 [STREAM]
Sunday, June 14
6-8 a.m. ET: Match of Week: Liverpool v. Man City, Nov. 2019 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week: Liverpool v. Man United, Jan. 20 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: The Manager: Jurgen Klopp [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Season in Review, 2019-20 [STREAM]
11:30-12 p.m. ET: PL Preview, Matchweek 30 [STREAM]