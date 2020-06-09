More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USWNT
USWNT wants soccer federation to repeal anthem policy

Associated PressJun 9, 2020, 9:19 AM EDT
CHICAGO — The USWNT wants the US Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during the ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’

The USWNT also wants the federation to state publicly that the anthem policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team’s black players and supporters.

“Further, we believe the Federation should lay out its plans on how it will now support the message and movement that it tried to silence four years ago,” the U.S. women’s team posted on the Twitter feed of its players association Monday night.

Rapinoe took a knee during the anthem at a pair of national team matches in 2016. She said she wanted to express solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who silently took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

The U.S. Soccer Federation then approved a policy in February 2017 that stated players “shall stand respectfully” during national anthems. The policy remains in place, though the unions for the men’s and women’s teams believe it doesn’t apply to their players because of their collective bargaining agreements.

Kaepernick and Rapinoe each faced sharp criticism for the protest for years. But public sentiment has changed since George Floyd’s death last month.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

A lawyer for the men’s team union also called for the repeal of the policy and an apology.

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the federation.

Transfer news: Havertz to Chelsea; Gerson to Tottenham

Havertz
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 9, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Chelsea have been linked with a move for Kai Havertz, while Gerson has interested both Tottenham and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has obviously been watching a lot of Bundesliga during the suspension of play in the Premier League, as Chelsea are close to signing Timo Werner and are now said to be keen on signing Kai Havertz.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could pay over $95 million for Havertz, 20, who is a star at Bayer Leverkusen and has scored five goals in four games since the Bundesliga restart. The German attacking midfielder can play out wide or centrally and has even lined up in a false nine role for the top four hopefuls, with his displays meaning the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keeping close tabs on him.

Do Chelsea need Havertz? Well, despite Willian and Pedro expected to leave on free transfers, Hakim Ziyech has arrived from Ajax and Werner could join the Blues too, so their attacking options seem set. Defensively they are looking at a new left back and center back, with links to Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake ramping up, while this report says that Lampard will prioritize signing Havertz over signing a new goalkeeper.

It is quite clear Chelsea have cash to spend (due mostly to their transfer ban which was reduced) and feel like they can take advantage of the financial impact most clubs are now in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adding Havertz, Ziyech, Werner, Chilwell and Ake would be expensive, but it would also cement Chelsea’s status as genuine title contenders next season. Lampard’s young side have shown glimpses of promise and this recruitment drive would be a huge step in the right direction.

Gerson
Heading from west London to north London, Tottenham are said to be interested in Brazilian midfielder Gerson.

The 23-year-old Flamengo star is also said to be interesting Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund too, according to Fox Sports in Brazil. Gerson became the most-expensive signing in Brazilian history when he joined Flamengo from Roma last summer for $13.3 million.

It is believed Tottenham have already had a $22 million bid for Gerson rejected, as the Brazilian giants want double that amount for the central midfielder. Tottenham certainly need a defensive minded and box-to-box player in the engine room, as Harry Winks and Eric Dier have struggled this season, Victor Wanyama has been sold and Moussa Sissoko is primarily a more attacking central midfielder or wide player.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has just one year left on his current deal at St Mary’s and he may be the cheaper option here. Jose Mourinho clearly wants a destructive central midfielder and given his vast array of attacking talents, strengthening Spurs’ defensive unit has to be his main aim this summer if the north London club has funds to spend at all.

Premier League TV schedule: June 13-14

Premier League
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 9, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for June 13-14.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC in early June before the season resumes.

With the 2019-20 PL season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will return from June 17, so in just over week live action will return to our screens. The preview for Matchweek 30 is included in your viewing options this weekend. Hurrah.

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, June 13
Saturday, June 13
6-6:30 a.m. ET: In the Shadow of the Kop, Ep. 1
6:30-7 a.m. ET: In the Shadow of the Kop, Ep. 2
7-7:30 a.m. ET: In the Shadow of the Kop, Ep. 3
7:30-8 a.m. ET: Promoted, Brighton
8-8:30 a.m. ET: Promoted, Newcastle
8:30-9 a.m. ET: Promoted, Wolves
9-10 a.m. ET: Offscript – Graeme Le Saux
10-10:30 ET: PL Classic: Crystal Palace v. Man City, Apr. 2015
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Everton v. Man United, Sept. 2010
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Spurs, Feb. 2012
11:30-12 p.m. ET: PL Preview, Matchweek 30

Sunday, June 14
Sunday, June 14
6-8 a.m. ET: Match of Week: Liverpool v. Man City, Nov. 2019
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week: Liverpool v. Man United, Jan. 20
10-10:30 a.m. ET: The Manager: Jurgen Klopp
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Season in Review, 2019-20
11:30-12 p.m. ET: PL Preview, Matchweek 30

MLS statement on players kneeling for anthem

MLS
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 9, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
MLS has released a statement on players from the USA and Canada kneeling during the national anthem played before games.

The top-tier of soccer in North America has moved to “reiterate a longstanding position supporting players’ right to peacefully protest during national anthems before games” and adds that MLS commissioner Don Garber supports players’ freedom of expression.

Following Colin Kaepernick starting the protest against police brutality in the USA by kneeling during the national anthems in 2016, USWNT and NWSL star Megan Rapinoe followed suit.

Both have been heavily criticized and U.S. Soccer added an ‘Anthem Policy’ for both the women’s and men’s national teams saying they should stand for the anthem. That policy is something that is due to be removed as the USWNT have asked U.S. Soccer to do so and for an apology to be issued to players and staff.

Here is the statement from MLS on their current stance on kneeling during the national anthem:

“While fostering an environment of diversity, equality and inclusion, Major League Soccer stands by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest that are the hallmarks of the United States and Canada. If players or staff decide to stand, kneel or otherwise exercise their right to peaceful protest during the playing of the National Anthems before league games, we support them.”

Across the Bundesliga in recent weeks, players have worn armbands and shirts with the message ‘Black Lives Matter’ while teams have taken a knee together before games to protest against police brutality and honor the life of George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25. Police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with the murder of Floyd and widespread protests have taken place across the USA and the world to call for change.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked associations across the globe to use ‘common sense’ when it comes to following the rules the governing body has over players sharing political, religious or personal messages while on the pitch. Infantino added that those players showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd should be ‘applauded and not punished’ for their actions.

Balotelli turned away from Brescia training ground

Balotelli
Associated PressJun 9, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
BRESCIA, Italy — Days after reportedly being fired by Brescia, Mario Balotelli was turned away by the club when he arrived for training on Tuesday.

Balotelli walked up to the gate of Brescia’s training ground and, following a brief conversation with a club employee, he turned around.

As he walked away he said to media, “Now say that I don’t want to train.”

Balotelli was reportedly fired by his hometown club last weekend for failing to report to training as the Italian soccer league prepares to resume three months after being stopped by the coronavirus. The former Italy striker said he had stomach problems.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport said Balotelli sent another doctor’s note on Monday night to the club saying he had recovered, but that it didn’t arrive in time to send to the relevant authority and so he wouldn’t have been insured if he had injured himself in training.

Balotelli signed last August with Brescia – the city where he grew up with his adoptive family – in an emotional homecoming for a player who has jumped back and forth between the Italian, English and French leagues.

He scored five goals in 19 Serie A matches.