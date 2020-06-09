In the latest transfer news Chelsea have been linked with a move for Kai Havertz, while Gerson has interested both Tottenham and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has obviously been watching a lot of Bundesliga during the suspension of play in the Premier League, as Chelsea are close to signing Timo Werner and are now said to be keen on signing Kai Havertz.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could pay over $95 million for Havertz, 20, who is a star at Bayer Leverkusen and has scored five goals in four games since the Bundesliga restart. The German attacking midfielder can play out wide or centrally and has even lined up in a false nine role for the top four hopefuls, with his displays meaning the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keeping close tabs on him.

Do Chelsea need Havertz? Well, despite Willian and Pedro expected to leave on free transfers, Hakim Ziyech has arrived from Ajax and Werner could join the Blues too, so their attacking options seem set. Defensively they are looking at a new left back and center back, with links to Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake ramping up, while this report says that Lampard will prioritize signing Havertz over signing a new goalkeeper.

It is quite clear Chelsea have cash to spend (due mostly to their transfer ban which was reduced) and feel like they can take advantage of the financial impact most clubs are now in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adding Havertz, Ziyech, Werner, Chilwell and Ake would be expensive, but it would also cement Chelsea’s status as genuine title contenders next season. Lampard’s young side have shown glimpses of promise and this recruitment drive would be a huge step in the right direction.

Heading from west London to north London, Tottenham are said to be interested in Brazilian midfielder Gerson.

The 23-year-old Flamengo star is also said to be interesting Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund too, according to Fox Sports in Brazil. Gerson became the most-expensive signing in Brazilian history when he joined Flamengo from Roma last summer for $13.3 million.

It is believed Tottenham have already had a $22 million bid for Gerson rejected, as the Brazilian giants want double that amount for the central midfielder. Tottenham certainly need a defensive minded and box-to-box player in the engine room, as Harry Winks and Eric Dier have struggled this season, Victor Wanyama has been sold and Moussa Sissoko is primarily a more attacking central midfielder or wide player.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has just one year left on his current deal at St Mary’s and he may be the cheaper option here. Jose Mourinho clearly wants a destructive central midfielder and given his vast array of attacking talents, strengthening Spurs’ defensive unit has to be his main aim this summer if the north London club has funds to spend at all.

