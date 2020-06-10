Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic scored to lift Bayern Munich into the German Cup Final with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern meets Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final in Berlin. Bayer controlled fourth-tier Saarbrucken in the other semifinal. If Bayern wins its second-straight title it will become the first club to win 20 German Cups.

Danny Da Costa briefly brought Eintracht level, and the club wore #blacklivesmatter on the front of its shirt above a smaller printing of primary sponsor Indeed, the latest in a wide array of anti-racism statements from Bundesliga clubs.

The 31-year-old Lewandowski now has 45 goals in 39 matches this season, while Thomas Muller picked up a career-high 24th assist on Perisic’s goal.

Bayern nearly headed home in the seventh minute off a cross but David Kohr cleared the ball off the line.

Moments later, Thomas Muller slid a ball through the six but it bounded between Robert Lewandowski’s legs in surprising fashion.

Bayern got its goal in the 14th as Muller made the most of a loose ball, chipping to the back post for Perisic’s diving header.

Lewandowski had another miss but not nearly as bad as Kingsley Coman’s failure to slot an Alphonso Davies cross in the 26th.

Eintracht was better in the second half, though Kevin Trapp was called upon to stop Joshua Kimmich in the 58th minute.

The game snapped to life from a dreary spell with Eintracht’s equalizer, Daichi Kamada’s hopeful pass across the 18 meeting fellow sub Da Costa for the equalizer.

Trapp made a strong stop on Muller moments later as Bayern hoped for a quick answer, and they got it in the 75th with help from VAR.

Leon Goretzka laid off for Alphonso Davies, who was initially ruled offside when his pass to Goretzka was slotted home by Lewandowski.

Americans Abroad: Timmy Chandler went 90 minutes at left back, registering a key pass in completing 70 percent of his passes. He completed four of nine long balls, won five of 11 duels, and had three clearances to go with two fouls drawn and committed (SofaScore).