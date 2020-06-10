With Chelsea set for a spending spree this summer, mostly on attacking players, how does this impact USMNT star Christian Pulisic?
Pulisic, 21, was missed by Chelsea in the opening months of 2020 when he was out with a lengthy adductor injury as Frank Lampard and his fellow teammates told ProSoccerTalk said they missed his creativity and pace in the final third.
However, Lampard has already signed another winger in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for $45 million, while Chelsea are close to sealing a $62 million move for Timo Werner who mostly plays as a central striker but could played out on the left and cut in to support Tammy Abraham.
With Willian and Pedro potentially leaving this summer as the veterans are out of contract, there are a few openings in the Chelsea attack, but Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are also around to compete with Pulisic.
The Pennsylvanian winger has already told us on multiple occasions that he welcomes the competition for places and that it pushes him to improve.
Chelsea are a fine attacking side but there’s no doubt they need an extra cutting edge in attack, which is something Lampard is obviously aware of given their transfer targets this summer. Chelsea have created 361 chances this season, which is the second-most in the Premier League, behind only Man City (421). That is staggering. However, they have scored 51 goals and have conceded 39 with their defensive deficiencies clear for all to see.
As for the attack, below is a look at where Pulisic would be in the depth chart if Chelsea do pull off the signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to add to Ziyech.
Chelsea’s possible depth chart in attack
Wingers/Attacking midfielders
1. Hakim Ziyech
2. Kai Havertz (potentially)
3. Mason Mount
4. Christian Pulisic
5. Callum Hudson-Odoi
6. Ross Barkley (can play as a central midfielder)
7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek
8. Tino Anjorin
9. Willian (out of contract?)
10. Pedro (out of contract?)
Strikers
1. Timo Werner (potentially)
2. Tammy Abraham
3. Olivier Giroud
4. Michy Batshuayi