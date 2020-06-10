More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga
Getty Images

La Liga score predictions: Week 28

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
The 2019-20 La Liga season resumes this week and there are some massive clashes, so below we have some score predictions and details on how to watch the action from Spain.

This week, the Seville derby kicks things off, plus Barcelona and Real Madrid face a couple of strugglers and some big battles at the bottom.

With no action since March, there is no form, but below we have some score predictions for the 10 games in Week 28.

La Liga have games every single day from June 11 to July 15, as they are squeezing 11 matchweeks into five weeks. This will be a lot of fun as Barca have just a two-point lead at the top ahead of Real Madrid, plus there is an almighty scrap for the top four and against relegation.

Below is the full schedule for La Liga this week, plus details on how to watch, follow along and right here on ProSoccerTalk we will keep you covered.

La Liga score predictions, how to watch

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: From June 11 to June 14

June 11
Sevilla 2-0 Real Betis

June 12
Granada 0-1 Getafe
Valencia 2-1 Levante

June 13
Espanyol 1-1 Alaves
Celta Vigo 1-2 Villarreal
Leganes 0-1 Valladolid
Mallorca 1-3 Barcelona

June 14
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 4-1 Eibar
Real Sociedad 3-0 Osasuna

Chelsea: How does spending spree impact Pulisic?

Chelsea Pulisic
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT
With Chelsea set for a spending spree this summer, mostly on attacking players, how does this impact USMNT star Christian Pulisic?

Pulisic, 21, was missed by Chelsea in the opening months of 2020 when he was out with a lengthy adductor injury as Frank Lampard and his fellow teammates told ProSoccerTalk said they missed his creativity and pace in the final third.

However, Lampard has already signed another winger in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for $45 million, while Chelsea are close to sealing a $62 million move for Timo Werner who mostly plays as a central striker but could played out on the left and cut in to support Tammy Abraham.

With Willian and Pedro potentially leaving this summer as the veterans are out of contract, there are a few openings in the Chelsea attack, but Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are also around to compete with Pulisic.

The Pennsylvanian winger has already told us on multiple occasions that he welcomes the competition for places and that it pushes him to improve.

Chelsea are a fine attacking side but there’s no doubt they need an extra cutting edge in attack, which is something Lampard is obviously aware of given their transfer targets this summer. Chelsea have created 361 chances this season, which is the second-most in the Premier League, behind only Man City (421). That is staggering. However, they have scored 51 goals and have conceded 39 with their defensive deficiencies clear for all to see.

As for the attack, below is a look at where Pulisic would be in the depth chart if Chelsea do pull off the signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to add to Ziyech.

Chelsea’s possible depth chart in attack

Wingers/Attacking midfielders

1. Hakim Ziyech
2. Kai Havertz (potentially)
3. Mason Mount
4. Christian Pulisic
5. Callum Hudson-Odoi
6. Ross Barkley (can play as a central midfielder)
7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek
8. Tino Anjorin
9. Willian (out of contract?)
10. Pedro (out of contract?)

Strikers

1. Timo Werner (potentially)
2. Tammy Abraham
3. Olivier Giroud
4. Michy Batshuayi

Decision on Man City UEFA ban to arrive in July

Man City
AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
A decision on a two-year ban from UEFA competitions for Man City will arrive in July, it was confirmed Wednesday.

The reigning Premier League champions were handed a two-year ban from all UEFA competitions back in February over alleged financial fair play breaches as their system was hacked and internal emails allegedly showed an intent to block UEFA’s investigation into their finances.

Man City appealed the ban with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and that appeal was heard from June 8-10, as the arbitrators will now spend five weeks deliberating before revealing their decision.

A statement was released from CAS which states that Man City will find out if their appeal was successful in the first half of July.

“The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance. The CAS arbitration concerns an appeal filed by Manchester City FC against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020 in which it was deemed to have contravened UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations and sanctioned with exclusion from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons and ordered to pay a fine of EUR 30 million.”

CAS added that ‘both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the hearing procedure’ as the hearing took place in Switzerland and London via video conference links.

Man City are still in UEFA competition for the 2019-20 season, as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Madrid back in February.

It is widely expected that Man City could have their ban reduced from two seasons to one on appeal. Pep Guardiola and several of his key players have spoken out in support of the club, as the Champions League is the holy grail for both City’s Abu Dhabi owners and Guardiola.

The Champions League is the one trophy he has failed to win so far at Man City and this decision will have a huge say in how the next few seasons will go for the club, as their finances will take a hit if they don’t have the Champions League cashflow, plus the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and others may move on if they are unable to play in the Champions League during the prime of their careers.

There is plenty riding on this decision from CAS, as there is also the potential for the fifth-place team in the Premier League to be handed a Champions League berth for next season if their ban is upheld as City are sitting comfortably in second place in the table with 10 games of the season to go.

MLS announce details for Orlando tournament

MLS
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
MLS have announced the details for their tournament in Orlando in July, with all 26 teams taking part at the Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney resort.

The tournament will kick off on July 8 with a group stage, then the Round of 16 will take place on July 25-28, the quarterfinals on July 30-August 1, semifinals on August 5-6 and the final on August 11.

Essentially, this is a World Cup tournament between the 26 MLS teams, as the league also revealed that the regular season would continue at home MLS stadiums after the tournament as strict protocols to deal with the coronavirus pandemic will be in place.

Here are some key details on the “MLS is back” tournament, as how teams perform will be rewarded with CCL spots, prize money and more:

  • All 26 MLS clubs participating; all matches in Orlando
  • Group stage followed by knockout rounds
  • Group stage games which end in a draw will have penalty shootout
  • Teams will play a minimum of three games, maximum of seven
  • Each of the 39 group-stage games will count for points toward the 2020 regular-season standings
  • Winner earns 2021 CONCACAF Champions League spot
  • Players can earn additional bonuses as part of a $1.1 million prize pool
  • Pre-tournament draw to assign groups
  • Regular season continues after tournament

MLS commissioner Don Garber also revealed that the league will honor George Floyd and they are deeply committed to addressing issues of racial injustice, violence against the black community and inequality.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” Garber said. “We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”

The 26 MLS teams will be split into six groups, with Orlando City, Atlanta United, Los Angeles Football Club, Seattle Sounders FC, Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake listed as top seeds (the four MLS Cup semifinalists from last season, plus hosts Orlando City and RSL where the next-highest points finisher from last season). Nashville will be moved into the Eastern Conference for the remainder of the 2020 season to make this format possible.

Here are some more details on dates and specifics for the tournament, as the draw for the group stage will take place on Thursday, June 11.

MLS tournament details

  • June 24: Teams begin arriving in Florida
  • July 8: MLS is Back Tournament group stage begins
  • July 25-28: Round of 16 begins
  • July 30- Aug. 1: Tournament Quarterfinals
  • August 5-6: Tournament Semifinals
  • August 11: MLS is Back Tournament Final
  • Tournament date: July 8 – August 11
  • 54 matches (39 group stage; 15 knockout round)
  • 26 matchdays
  • Format: Group Stage, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Championship
  • Minimum Matches: Three per club
  • Maximum Matches: Seven per finalist
  • The 26 teams will be split into six groups.
  • The Eastern Conference will have three groups, one of six teams and two with four teams each.
  • The Western Conference will have three groups, each consisting of four teams.
  • Each team will play three group stage matches over the course of 16 consecutive days.
  • The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-place finishers will move on to the knockout stage, beginning with the Round of 16.
  • If two or more clubs are tied on points in the group stage, MLS regular season tiebreaking procedures are used.
  • The tiebreakers for determining the four 3rd-placed clubs are: (1) points, (2) goal differential, (3) goals scored, (4) fewest disciplinary points.

Merseyside Derby at Everton; Liverpool can play games at Anfield

Merseyside Derby
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2020, 9:26 AM EDT
The Merseyside Derby will take place at Goodison Park after both Everton and Liverpool were given the green light to host home games.

Everton will host Liverpool on June 21 (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and the venue was left as TBC when the new schedule was released last week and the game was expected to be played at a neutral venue.

That was due to concerns over fans congregating outside Goodison Park, as Liverpool could potentially win their first English title in over 30 years by winning at their bitter rivals in the Merseyside Derby.

However, after a meeting of the local Ground Safety Advisory Group (GSAG) they granted a safety certificate for games to be played in empty stadiums at both Goodison Park and Anfield. Talks between Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, Spirit of Shankly, Everton Football Club and Blue Union resulted in the decision, as all parties have committed to doing everything possible to playing the final games of the 2019-20 season in a safe environment.

In a statement confirming that both clubs are now able to hold games at their home stadiums, councillor Wendy Simon, deputy mayor of Liverpool and chair of the GSAG, said:

“We are satisfied that the considerable evidence and guidance provided by the Government, Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs, Public Health colleagues and Merseyside Police will ensure that the outstanding fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season can be safely and securely played at both Goodison Park and Anfield,” Simon said.

“A lot of factors have been taken into consideration by the GSAG, especially the safety of the players, match officials and staff in attendance at both stadia. We are confident the measures in place will allow the matches to be held behind closed doors without any detrimental impact to all concerned and recommend to the city council that the safety certificates for both grounds be amended to allow this to happen.”

Assistant chief constable Rob Carden added: “We are still in unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there are strong concerns in Merseyside, and the wider north west, due to the fact that the R rate here is still higher than the rest of the country.”

For now, neutral venues will not be needed for home games for Everton and Liverpool, however Liverpool’s trip to Man City in early July still has a venue TBC note next to it and other away games could see the venue switched as the Reds may seal the title on numerous occasions.