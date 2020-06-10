The 2019-20 La Liga season resumes this week and there are some massive clashes, so below we have some score predictions and details on how to watch the action from Spain.
This week, the Seville derby kicks things off, plus Barcelona and Real Madrid face a couple of strugglers and some big battles at the bottom.
With no action since March, there is no form, but below we have some score predictions for the 10 games in Week 28.
La Liga have games every single day from June 11 to July 15, as they are squeezing 11 matchweeks into five weeks. This will be a lot of fun as Barca have just a two-point lead at the top ahead of Real Madrid, plus there is an almighty scrap for the top four and against relegation.
Below is the full schedule for La Liga this week, plus details on how to watch, follow along and right here on ProSoccerTalk we will keep you covered.
La Liga score predictions, how to watch
- TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
- Stream Live: Via beinSports
- When: From June 11 to June 14
June 11
Sevilla 2-0 Real Betis
June 12
Granada 0-1 Getafe
Valencia 2-1 Levante
June 13
Espanyol 1-1 Alaves
Celta Vigo 1-2 Villarreal
Leganes 0-1 Valladolid
Mallorca 1-3 Barcelona
June 14
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 4-1 Eibar
Real Sociedad 3-0 Osasuna