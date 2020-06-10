El Tri star Montes “ready” for Europe amidst Valencia report

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mexican defender Cesar Montes is ready to make the jump to La Liga, and he’s excited to be linked with Valencia.

Monterrey star Montes, 23, stands about 6-foot-3 and has 10 caps for Mexico.

He has 182 senior appearances for Monterrey, almost all of them at center back, and has chipped in 11 goals at the other end.

Reports earlier this week said Valencia was ready to bid $5 million and let Monterrey have 50 percent of any sell-on rights for the El Tri star.

Valencia has ex-Man City man Eliaquim Mangala, ex-Arsenal back Gabriel Paulista, and former Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby as center backs under contract next season.

From Marca’s Mexican outlet:

“It is a great leap and I am ready. I am 22 for 23 years old and since I was a boy I am fighting for this and I have a clear goal of playing in Europe. “(Valencia is) a great team to go to play in Europe. … My agents will continue working on their own. It is clear that Valencia is one of the greats in Europe.”

Montes went 79 minutes against Liverpool at the Club World Cup, subbing off with the match tied at one (Roberto Firmino won it in stoppage time).

You can see him here bodying up Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian makes a silly pass to Naby Keita for an early Liverpool lead.