With the seventh round of testing now completed in the Premier League, a total of 7,487 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out with 14 positive results.
All players and staff at Premier League clubs will be tested twice a week during the strict return to training protocols put in place, as full contact training is now up and running and a restart date of June 17 has been set.
Here is the statement from the Premier League in full on the latest result:
The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive.
The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.
Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.
Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.
Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.
However, a new right back (who can also play at left back) target has reportedly emerged. According to 90min, Achraf Hakimi is the latest to be linked with Chelsea, as the Moroccan full back has excelled on loan at Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons. Tottenham and Man City have also reportedly joined Chelsea in making enquiries about the talented full back and that make sense because all three of those Premier League clubs need help in that position.
Hakimi, 21, has 10 assists this season and is a marauding full back, who is often deployed as a wing-back in Dortmund’s 3-4-3 formation. He is clever on the ball, has quality in attack and he certainly doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities and even though prefers to play at right back, playing on the left is fine.
With Dani Carvajal and Marcelo in his way at Real Madrid, is Hakimi willing to wait a few years to become a regular at his boyhood club? He expects to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the Bundesliga season this summer and although Dortmund want to sign him permanently, it appears plenty of clubs will be circling to snap him up if he’s available.
Chelsea aren’t messing around this summer and have cash burning a hole in their pocket after their transfer ban. With a move for Hakim Ziyech sealed, Timo Werner on the way and interest in Kai Havertz, Frank Lampard is making moves but most of them are attack-minded additions.
A move for Hakimi, an attack-minded defender, makes sense for Chelsea. He is likely to cost them a lot of cash, though, so maybe a loan move makes the most sense until Real Madrid are ready to sell him.
Speaking of players becoming available, a report from Italy claims that Cristiano Ronaldo will cut short his stay at Juventus and leave the Serie A giants this summer.
Ronaldo, 35, has two more years left on the monster four-year contract he signed in the summer of 2018 as he switched Real Madrid for Juve.
According to the report from Radio Rossonera, Ronaldo spent plenty of time during the coronavirus suspension to think about his future and may agree to move on from Juventus after the 2019-20 season is over due to high wages and the impact it is having on the Turin club.
Where could Ronaldo go? Of course, only a handful of clubs could afford him and Paris Saint-Germain would sit right at the top of that list, especially with Edinson Cavani set to leave on a free transfer this summer.
MLS could be another option, and it is one Ronaldo has spoken positively about in the past, but right now staying in Europe may be the better play until the long-term situation over the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer. Ronaldo has delivered goals galore, as expected, at Juve. He’s scored 53 goals in 75 games, won the Italian title last season and has Juventus top of the league this season too.
UEFA Champions League glory remains the ultimate goal for Juventus and if Ronaldo can help them overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Round of 16 clash against Lyon, they will be among the favorites to go all the way when the tournament is expected to resume in August.
Ronaldo looks set to follow the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in having an incredibly long playing career and by those standards he’s still a few years away from heading to MLS.
With Willian and Pedro potentially leaving this summer as the veterans are out of contract, there are a few openings in the Chelsea attack, but Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are also around to compete with Pulisic.
Chelsea are a fine attacking side but there’s no doubt they need an extra cutting edge in attack, which is something Lampard is obviously aware of given their transfer targets this summer. Chelsea have created 361 chances this season, which is the second-most in the Premier League, behind only Man City (421). That is staggering. However, they have scored 51 goals and have conceded 39 with their defensive deficiencies clear for all to see.
As for the attack, below is a look at where Pulisic would be in the depth chart if Chelsea do pull off the signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to add to Ziyech.
Chelsea’s possible depth chart in attack
Wingers/Attacking midfielders
1. Hakim Ziyech
2. Kai Havertz (potentially)
3. Mason Mount
4. Christian Pulisic
5. Callum Hudson-Odoi
6. Ross Barkley (can play as a central midfielder)
7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek
8. Tino Anjorin
9. Willian (out of contract?)
10. Pedro (out of contract?)
Strikers
1. Timo Werner (potentially)
2. Tammy Abraham
3. Olivier Giroud
4. Michy Batshuayi
Man City appealed the ban with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and that appeal was heard from June 8-10, as the arbitrators will now spend five weeks deliberating before revealing their decision.
A statement was released from CAS which states that Man City will find out if their appeal was successful in the first half of July.
“The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance. The CAS arbitration concerns an appeal filed by Manchester City FC against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020 in which it was deemed to have contravened UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations and sanctioned with exclusion from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons and ordered to pay a fine of EUR 30 million.”
CAS added that ‘both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the hearing procedure’ as the hearing took place in Switzerland and London via video conference links.
Man City are still in UEFA competition for the 2019-20 season, as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Madrid back in February.
It is widely expected that Man City could have their ban reduced from two seasons to one on appeal. Pep Guardiola and several of his key players have spoken out in support of the club, as the Champions League is the holy grail for both City’s Abu Dhabi owners and Guardiola.
The Champions League is the one trophy he has failed to win so far at Man City and this decision will have a huge say in how the next few seasons will go for the club, as their finances will take a hit if they don’t have the Champions League cashflow, plus the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and others may move on if they are unable to play in the Champions League during the prime of their careers.
There is plenty riding on this decision from CAS, as there is also the potential for the fifth-place team in the Premier League to be handed a Champions League berth for next season if their ban is upheld as City are sitting comfortably in second place in the table with 10 games of the season to go.
La Liga have games every single day from June 11 to July 15, as they are squeezing 11 matchweeks into five weeks. This will be a lot of fun as Barca have just a two-point lead at the top ahead of Real Madrid, plus there is an almighty scrap for the top four and against relegation.
Below is the full schedule for La Liga this week, plus details on how to watch, follow along and right here on ProSoccerTalk we will keep you covered.