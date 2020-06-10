More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League social media wrap: Arsenal’s big gesture, Gray speaks out

By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
The Premier League and its players’ social media channels continue to get ready for the return of the season while keeping the anti-racism message front and center.

Arsenal’s players donned special Black Lives Matter-themed shirts on the pitch Wednesday as they trained for June 17’s match against Manchester City.

The squad took a knee at midfield and there were several different slogans on show. Right back Hector Bellerin wore a shirt that read, “I’m not black but I stand with you.” Others said “I Can’t Breathe” or “Silence is Violence.”

Watford striker Andre Gray has been speaking out against racism on his social media platforms for some time.

The Hornets man upped the ante on Wednesday when he posted a photo from a recent protest, masked against coronavirus but marching in the streets.

The quote he shared is from Maya Angelou, pictured on his shirt, and the phrase “renders the present inaccessible” is a powerful one.

 

Sheffield United is celebrating two mainstays’ commitments to the club.

Defensive midfielder Oliver Norwood and longtime scorer Billy Sharp staged a socially-distanced celebration photo after signing new contracts with the club.

Full marks to Blades’ social media team on the emoji caption.

Let’s move onto something lighthearted to close.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy has already made this space for his training ground antics, as the Irishman turned a sprinkler on unwitting teammates.

On Wednesday he retweeted what has to be one of the best fantasy sports related burns you’ll see, as a fan who captained Duffy in fantasy wound up getting a tattoo as a punishment.

Duffy loves it.

El Tri star Montes “ready” for Europe amidst Valencia report

Cesar Montes to Valencia
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Mexican defender Cesar Montes is ready to make the jump to La Liga, and he’s excited to be linked with Valencia.

Monterrey star Montes, 23, stands about 6-foot-3 and has 10 caps for Mexico.

He has 182 senior appearances for Monterrey, almost all of them at center back, and has chipped in 11 goals at the other end.

Reports earlier this week said Valencia was ready to bid $5 million and let Monterrey have 50 percent of any sell-on rights for the El Tri star.

Valencia has ex-Man City man Eliaquim Mangala, ex-Arsenal back Gabriel Paulista, and former Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby as center backs under contract next season.

From Marca’s Mexican outlet:

“It is a great leap and I am ready. I am 22 for 23 years old and since I was a boy I am fighting for this and I have a clear goal of playing in Europe.

(Valencia is) a great team to go to play in Europe. … My agents will continue working on their own. It is clear that Valencia is one of the greats in Europe.”

Montes went 79 minutes against Liverpool at the Club World Cup, subbing off with the match tied at one (Roberto Firmino won it in stoppage time).

You can see him here bodying up Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian makes a silly pass to Naby Keita for an early Liverpool lead.

Bayern holds off Eintracht to reach German Cup Final

Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt recap
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic scored to lift Bayern Munich into the German Cup Final with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern meets Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final in Berlin. Bayer controlled fourth-tier Saarbrucken in the other semifinal. If Bayern wins its second-straight title it will become the first club to win 20 German Cups.

Danny Da Costa briefly brought Eintracht level, and the club wore #blacklivesmatter on the front of its shirt above a smaller printing of primary sponsor Indeed, the latest in a wide array of anti-racism statements from Bundesliga clubs.

The 31-year-old Lewandowski now has 45 goals in 39 matches this season, while Thomas Muller picked up a career-high 24th assist on Perisic’s goal.

Bayern nearly headed home in the seventh minute off a cross but David Kohr cleared the ball off the line.

Moments later, Thomas Muller slid a ball through the six but it bounded between Robert Lewandowski’s legs in surprising fashion.

Bayern got its goal in the 14th as Muller made the most of a loose ball, chipping to the back post for Perisic’s diving header.

Lewandowski had another miss but not nearly as bad as Kingsley Coman’s failure to slot an Alphonso Davies cross in the 26th.

Eintracht was better in the second half, though Kevin Trapp was called upon to stop Joshua Kimmich in the 58th minute.

The game snapped to life from a dreary spell with Eintracht’s equalizer, Daichi Kamada’s hopeful pass across the 18 meeting fellow sub Da Costa for the equalizer.

Trapp made a strong stop on Muller moments later as Bayern hoped for a quick answer, and they got it in the 75th with help from VAR.

Leon Goretzka laid off for Alphonso Davies, who was initially ruled offside when his pass to Goretzka was slotted home by Lewandowski.

Americans Abroad: Timmy Chandler went 90 minutes at left back, registering a key pass in completing 70 percent of his passes. He completed four of nine long balls, won five of 11 duels, and had three clearances to go with two fouls drawn and committed (SofaScore).

Timothy Chandler Black Lives Matter
Reports: Man City, Barcelona land impressive youth stars

Man City sign Van Sas
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Manchester City has added one of the more coveted young goalkeepers in Europe.

FC Utrecht announced that City had reached an agreement to bring Mikki van Sas from the Eredivisie club to the Etihad Stadium.

Van Sas, 16, has not made his senior debut for Utrecht but had been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

He’s represented the Netherlands at the U-15 and U-16 levels.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We say goodbye to Mikki with mixed feelings,” said Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam. “On the one hand, we regret that Mikki, an incredibly talented goalkeeper, leaves our academy. We would of course have liked to see Mikki shine in the Galgenwaard Stadium, which is what we train for. On the other hand, Mikki said that he really wanted to make this move and we also see his transfer to Manchester City as a compliment to our youth academy.”

Obviously it will be some time before Van Sas hits the first team level for City, who has Ederson as a No. 1 and youngster Arijanet Muric on loan at Nottingham Forest and American backstop Zach Steffen on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf (but injured for some time). Veteran Claudio Bravo is out-of-contract this summer and has been linked with a move to NYCFC. And then there’s Kyle Walker.

It’s not all bad news for Barcelona, who has reportedly landed a teenage phenom at the center forward position.

Rayo Vallecano 16-year-old Fabian Luzzi was said to be pursued by Barca and both Atletico and Real Madrid, having made bench appearances in the Copa del Rey as a 15-year-old.

Luzzi was said to have caught Barca’s attention when he scored twice against England at youth international level. He also went 62 minutes for Spain’s U-16s in a 2-1 defeat of the U.S. U-17s in February.

Real Madrid has made a lot of big name youth signings while Barca has hung its hat on Ansu Fati and hopes in other homegrown talents like Riqui Puig and Alex Collado.

Sheffield United re-up with Norwood, Sharp

By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
Sheffield United has re-upped with two key pieces of its rise to and up the Premier League.

Oliver Norwood has signed a deal with the club through the 2022-23 season, while longtime striker Billy Sharp is sticking around through 2021-22.

Club captain Sharp, 34, has four goals and two assists in all competitions this season and has massive status at the club given his 106 goals and 33 assists in 233 career appearances.

Norwood, 29, has been instrumental to Blades success this season having led the club’s promotion push last season.

The English defensive midfielder has played in every PL match for United this season and is near the top of the stats sheet in tackles and interceptions.

He sounded a warning to the PL that Blades are not content to be sitting near the top five, and admitted concern for the community still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not settling for where we are now. We’ve all been written off in the past, but now we’ve made people sit up and take notice, we’ve proved people wrong for a long time now and that’s the mentality of the group. We’re now ready to finish the season off and who knows where it will take us. The lockdown came at a bad time for us as I thought we were just finding top gear. It’s been terrible seeing so many people lose their lives, though, so we’re conscience of the real world out there, but at the same time football returning is a bit of light at the end of a long tunnel.”

Norwood is the more influential signing but adding Sharp shows respect for the player’s legacy at the club and there’s always room for a finisher.

Blades sit seventh with 43 points and could climb into fifth if they win their match-in-hand against Aston Villa on June 17. European mainstays Tottenham (41 points) and Arsenal (40) are right behind them.