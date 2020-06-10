Sheffield United re-up with Norwood, Sharp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United has re-upped with two key pieces of its rise to and up the Premier League.

Oliver Norwood has signed a deal with the club through the 2022-23 season, while longtime striker Billy Sharp is sticking around through 2021-22.

Club captain Sharp, 34, has four goals and two assists in all competitions this season and has massive status at the club given his 106 goals and 33 assists in 233 career appearances.

This club means everything to him. Billy Sharp, our captain, our legend. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9Xa51F75Lb — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 10, 2020

Norwood, 29, has been instrumental to Blades success this season having led the club’s promotion push last season.

The English defensive midfielder has played in every PL match for United this season and is near the top of the stats sheet in tackles and interceptions.

He sounded a warning to the PL that Blades are not content to be sitting near the top five, and admitted concern for the community still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not settling for where we are now. We’ve all been written off in the past, but now we’ve made people sit up and take notice, we’ve proved people wrong for a long time now and that’s the mentality of the group. We’re now ready to finish the season off and who knows where it will take us. The lockdown came at a bad time for us as I thought we were just finding top gear. It’s been terrible seeing so many people lose their lives, though, so we’re conscience of the real world out there, but at the same time football returning is a bit of light at the end of a long tunnel.”

Norwood is the more influential signing but adding Sharp shows respect for the player’s legacy at the club and there’s always room for a finisher.

Blades sit seventh with 43 points and could climb into fifth if they win their match-in-hand against Aston Villa on June 17. European mainstays Tottenham (41 points) and Arsenal (40) are right behind them.