Reports: Man City, Barcelona land impressive youth stars

Manchester City has added one of the more coveted young goalkeepers in Europe.

FC Utrecht announced that City had reached an agreement to bring Mikki van Sas from the Eredivisie club to the Etihad Stadium.

Van Sas, 16, has not made his senior debut for Utrecht but had been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

He’s represented the Netherlands at the U-15 and U-16 levels.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We say goodbye to Mikki with mixed feelings,” said Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam. “On the one hand, we regret that Mikki, an incredibly talented goalkeeper, leaves our academy. We would of course have liked to see Mikki shine in the Galgenwaard Stadium, which is what we train for. On the other hand, Mikki said that he really wanted to make this move and we also see his transfer to Manchester City as a compliment to our youth academy.”

Obviously it will be some time before Van Sas hits the first team level for City, who has Ederson as a No. 1 and youngster Arijanet Muric on loan at Nottingham Forest and American backstop Zach Steffen on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf (but injured for some time). Veteran Claudio Bravo is out-of-contract this summer and has been linked with a move to NYCFC. And then there’s Kyle Walker.

It’s not all bad news for Barcelona, who has reportedly landed a teenage phenom at the center forward position.

Rayo Vallecano 16-year-old Fabian Luzzi was said to be pursued by Barca and both Atletico and Real Madrid, having made bench appearances in the Copa del Rey as a 15-year-old.

Luzzi was said to have caught Barca’s attention when he scored twice against England at youth international level. He also went 62 minutes for Spain’s U-16s in a 2-1 defeat of the U.S. U-17s in February.

Real Madrid has made a lot of big name youth signings while Barca has hung its hat on Ansu Fati and hopes in other homegrown talents like Riqui Puig and Alex Collado.