U.S. Soccer kneeling during anthem
Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Soccer repeals policy requiring players to stand during anthem

By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT
The United States Soccer Federation’s Board of Directors has voted to repeal Policy 604-1, which required players to stand during the national anthem.

The policy was put in place in 2017 after Megan Rapinoe knelt in peaceful protest of police brutality and the oppression of people of color in the United States, inspired by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Rapinoe first knelt with her NWSL team, the Seattle Reign, and the Washington Spirit played the anthem early so she could not kneel before a match. She then knelt in a USWNT kit and the federation put in the policy, which Rapinoe respected.

The issue of taking a knee has been raised again thanks to widespread protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN. A video showed former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and three other officers were arrested and charged.

Athletes all over the world have spoken out against racism and police brutality since the incident, with the Black Lives Matter movement echoing across the world. Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie, an American, put out an emotional video with some of the biggest names in American soccer saying “Enough is enough” interspersed with violent video of police encounters with black people.

Many Premier League teams and players have been issuing anti-racism statements on a daily basis, and Bundesliga stars such as Jadon Sancho, Marcus Thuram, and Achraf Hakimi worked protests into goal celebrations. At the Werder Bremen v. Wolfsburg match, American players John Brooks and Josh Sargent (pictured above) took a knee with their teams before kickoff.

Major League Soccer announced that it would support players’ rights to kneel during the anthem at matches this season. Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt said he would be taking a knee when the Premier League returns next week.

The policy was put in place under a different leadership group for U.S. Soccer, and the federation’s statement on the repeal is very clear with CEO Will Wilson (not a board member) and president Cindy Parlow Cone presiding over the operation. A spokesman for U.S. Soccer could not share whether the vote was unanimous as it was conducted in executive session.

The USWNT requested Monday that the USSF repeal the policy.

The USSF board includes Parlow Cone, Carlos Bocanegra, Lori Lindsey, Chris Ahrens, Steve Malik, Don Garber, Richard Moeller, John Motta, Pete Zopfi, Tim Turney, and Mike Cullina.

Here is the full statement:

The U.S. Soccer Federation affirms Black Lives Matter, and we support the fight against racial injustices.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted yesterday afternoon to repeal Policy 604-1, which required our players to stand during the national anthem. The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America. It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.

We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism. Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.

It should be, and will be going forward, up to our players to determine how they can best use their platforms to fight all forms of racism, discrimination, and inequality. We are here for our players and are ready to support them in elevating their efforts to achieve social justice. We cannot change the past, but we can make a difference in the future. We are committed to this change effort, and we will be implementing supporting actions in the near future.

Women’s soccer gains professional status in Spain

Spanish women's soccer
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT
MADRID — The top two women’s soccer divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Spanish federation announced Wednesday.

The federation said the country’s sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which will also be valid for men’s and women’s futsal.

The federation said the move is “another step to promote the development” of these competitions that until now were considered “amateur soccer.”

The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.

The federation said “there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism” of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on “minimum” labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.

Premier League social media wrap: Arsenal’s big gesture, Gray speaks out

Premier League social media
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
The Premier League and its players’ social media channels continue to get ready for the return of the season while keeping the anti-racism message front and center.

Arsenal’s players donned special Black Lives Matter-themed shirts on the pitch Wednesday as they trained for June 17’s match against Manchester City.

The squad took a knee at midfield and there were several different slogans on show. Right back Hector Bellerin wore a shirt that read, “I’m not black but I stand with you.” Others said “I Can’t Breathe” or “Silence is Violence.”

Watford striker Andre Gray has been speaking out against racism on his social media platforms for some time.

The Hornets man upped the ante on Wednesday when he posted a photo from a recent protest, masked against coronavirus but marching in the streets.

The quote he shared is from Maya Angelou, pictured on his shirt, and the phrase “renders the present inaccessible” is a powerful one.

 

Sheffield United is celebrating two mainstays’ commitments to the club.

Defensive midfielder Oliver Norwood and longtime scorer Billy Sharp staged a socially-distanced celebration photo after signing new contracts with the club.

Full marks to Blades’ social media team on the emoji caption.

Let’s move onto something lighthearted to close.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy has already made this space for his training ground antics, as the Irishman turned a sprinkler on unwitting teammates.

On Wednesday he retweeted what has to be one of the best fantasy sports related burns you’ll see, as a fan who captained Duffy in fantasy wound up getting a tattoo as a punishment.

Duffy loves it.

El Tri star Montes “ready” for Europe amidst Valencia report

Cesar Montes to Valencia
Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Mexican defender Cesar Montes is ready to make the jump to La Liga, and he’s excited to be linked with Valencia.

Monterrey star Montes, 23, stands about 6-foot-3 and has 10 caps for Mexico.

He has 182 senior appearances for Monterrey, almost all of them at center back, and has chipped in 11 goals at the other end.

Reports earlier this week said Valencia was ready to bid $5 million and let Monterrey have 50 percent of any sell-on rights for the El Tri star.

Valencia has ex-Man City man Eliaquim Mangala, ex-Arsenal back Gabriel Paulista, and former Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby as center backs under contract next season.

From Marca’s Mexican outlet:

“It is a great leap and I am ready. I am 22 for 23 years old and since I was a boy I am fighting for this and I have a clear goal of playing in Europe.

“(Valencia is) a great team to go to play in Europe. … My agents will continue working on their own. It is clear that Valencia is one of the greats in Europe.”

Montes went 79 minutes against Liverpool at the Club World Cup, subbing off with the match tied at one (Roberto Firmino won it in stoppage time).

You can see him here bodying up Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian makes a silly pass to Naby Keita for an early Liverpool lead.

Bayern holds off Eintracht to reach German Cup Final

Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt recap
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic scored to lift Bayern Munich into the German Cup Final with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern meets Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final in Berlin. Bayer controlled fourth-tier Saarbrucken in the other semifinal. If Bayern wins its second-straight title it will become the first club to win 20 German Cups.

Danny Da Costa briefly brought Eintracht level, and the club wore #blacklivesmatter on the front of its shirt above a smaller printing of primary sponsor Indeed, the latest in a wide array of anti-racism statements from Bundesliga clubs.

The 31-year-old Lewandowski now has 45 goals in 39 matches this season, while Thomas Muller picked up a career-high 24th assist on Perisic’s goal.

Bayern nearly headed home in the seventh minute off a cross but David Kohr cleared the ball off the line.

Moments later, Thomas Muller slid a ball through the six but it bounded between Robert Lewandowski’s legs in surprising fashion.

Bayern got its goal in the 14th as Muller made the most of a loose ball, chipping to the back post for Perisic’s diving header.

Lewandowski had another miss but not nearly as bad as Kingsley Coman’s failure to slot an Alphonso Davies cross in the 26th.

Eintracht was better in the second half, though Kevin Trapp was called upon to stop Joshua Kimmich in the 58th minute.

The game snapped to life from a dreary spell with Eintracht’s equalizer, Daichi Kamada’s hopeful pass across the 18 meeting fellow sub Da Costa for the equalizer.

Trapp made a strong stop on Muller moments later as Bayern hoped for a quick answer, and they got it in the 75th with help from VAR.

Leon Goretzka laid off for Alphonso Davies, who was initially ruled offside when his pass to Goretzka was slotted home by Lewandowski.

Americans Abroad: Timmy Chandler went 90 minutes at left back, registering a key pass in completing 70 percent of his passes. He completed four of nine long balls, won five of 11 duels, and had three clearances to go with two fouls drawn and committed (SofaScore).

Timothy Chandler Black Lives Matter
USMNT defender Timothy Chandler wearing Eintrach’s special jersey (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via Getty Images)