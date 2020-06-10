Women’s soccer gains professional status in Spain

The federation said the move is “another step to promote the development” of these competitions that until now were considered “amateur soccer.”
The new status will allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions.
The federation said “there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism” of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on “minimum” labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.
Premier League social media wrap: Arsenal’s big gesture, Gray speaks out
Arsenal’s players donned special Black Lives Matter-themed shirts on the pitch Wednesday as they trained for June 17’s match against Manchester City.
The squad took a knee at midfield and there were several different slogans on show. Right back Hector Bellerin wore a shirt that read, “I’m not black but I stand with you.” Others said “I Can’t Breathe” or “Silence is Violence.”
Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic scored to lift Bayern Munich into the German Cup Final with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.
Bayern meets Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final in Berlin. Bayer controlled fourth-tier Saarbrucken in the other semifinal. If Bayern wins its second-straight title it will become the first club to win 20 German Cups.
Danny Da Costa briefly brought Eintracht level, and the club wore #blacklivesmatter on the front of its shirt above a smaller printing of primary sponsor Indeed, the latest in a wide array of anti-racism statements from Bundesliga clubs.
The 31-year-old Lewandowski now has 45 goals in 39 matches this season, while Thomas Muller picked up a career-high 24th assist on Perisic’s goal.
Bayern nearly headed home in the seventh minute off a cross but David Kohr cleared the ball off the line.
Moments later, Thomas Muller slid a ball through the six but it bounded between Robert Lewandowski’s legs in surprising fashion.
Bayern got its goal in the 14th as Muller made the most of a loose ball, chipping to the back post for Perisic’s diving header.
Lewandowski had another miss but not nearly as bad as Kingsley Coman’s failure to slot an Alphonso Davies cross in the 26th.
Eintracht was better in the second half, though Kevin Trapp was called upon to stop Joshua Kimmich in the 58th minute.
The game snapped to life from a dreary spell with Eintracht’s equalizer, Daichi Kamada’s hopeful pass across the 18 meeting fellow sub Da Costa for the equalizer.
Trapp made a strong stop on Muller moments later as Bayern hoped for a quick answer, and they got it in the 75th with help from VAR.
Leon Goretzka laid off for Alphonso Davies, who was initially ruled offside when his pass to Goretzka was slotted home by Lewandowski.
Americans Abroad: Timmy Chandler went 90 minutes at left back, registering a key pass in completing 70 percent of his passes. He completed four of nine long balls, won five of 11 duels, and had three clearances to go with two fouls drawn and committed (SofaScore).
“We say goodbye to Mikki with mixed feelings,” said Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam. “On the one hand, we regret that Mikki, an incredibly talented goalkeeper, leaves our academy. We would of course have liked to see Mikki shine in the Galgenwaard Stadium, which is what we train for. On the other hand, Mikki said that he really wanted to make this move and we also see his transfer to Manchester City as a compliment to our youth academy.”
Obviously it will be some time before Van Sas hits the first team level for City, who has Ederson as a No. 1 and youngster Arijanet Muric on loan at Nottingham Forest and American backstop Zach Steffen on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf (but injured for some time). Veteran Claudio Bravo is out-of-contract this summer and has been linked with a move to NYCFC. And then there’s Kyle Walker.
It’s not all bad news for Barcelona, who has reportedly landed a teenage phenom at the center forward position.
Rayo Vallecano 16-year-old Fabian Luzzi was said to be pursued by Barca and both Atletico and Real Madrid, having made bench appearances in the Copa del Rey as a 15-year-old.