Women’s soccer gains professional status in Spain

The Premier League and its players’ social media channels continue to get ready for the return of the season while keeping the anti-racism message front and center.

Arsenal’s players donned special Black Lives Matter-themed shirts on the pitch Wednesday as they trained for June 17’s match against Manchester City.

The squad took a knee at midfield and there were several different slogans on show. Right back Hector Bellerin wore a shirt that read, “I’m not black but I stand with you.” Others said “I Can’t Breathe” or “Silence is Violence.”

Earlier today at Emirates Stadium, our squad and staff wore Black Lives Matter shirts, before the players and Mikel Arteta took the knee on the pitch ahead of kick-off. pic.twitter.com/ymj0QetBwE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 10, 2020

Watford striker Andre Gray has been speaking out against racism on his social media platforms for some time.

The Hornets man upped the ante on Wednesday when he posted a photo from a recent protest, masked against coronavirus but marching in the streets.

The quote he shared is from Maya Angelou, pictured on his shirt, and the phrase “renders the present inaccessible” is a powerful one.

Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future and renders the present inaccessible. #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/tMsk4FD3i9 — Andre Gray (@AndreGray7) June 10, 2020

Sheffield United is celebrating two mainstays’ commitments to the club.

Defensive midfielder Oliver Norwood and longtime scorer Billy Sharp staged a socially-distanced celebration photo after signing new contracts with the club.

Full marks to Blades’ social media team on the emoji caption.

Let’s move onto something lighthearted to close.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy has already made this space for his training ground antics, as the Irishman turned a sprinkler on unwitting teammates.

On Wednesday he retweeted what has to be one of the best fantasy sports related burns you’ll see, as a fan who captained Duffy in fantasy wound up getting a tattoo as a punishment.

Duffy loves it.