La Liga preview: Real Madrid v. Eibar

Take that relative slump into account and now throw in that Sunday’s visitors to the Bernabeu did not put up much of a fight in conceding thrice in a half-hour earlier this season.
Real hammered Eibar 4-0 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in November as part of an impressive season start that included just one loss in its first 24 matches (to Mallorca nonetheless).
That said, Eibar’s status two points above the drop zone is largely due to three shocking wins over Sevilla, Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid. Those were all at home, though, and this one’s at the Bernabeu.
Eibar’s two leading scorers’ combined age is 70, as Charles (8 goals) and Fabian Orellana (7) pace the club in all competitions. Orellana also has six assists, and has been the club’s top weapon with 1.7 key passes and 2.6 dribbles per match.
Real is two points back of Barcelona and two goals shy in differential, too, as Zinedine Zidane’s men try to break Barca’s run of two-straight titles. The Blaugranas have also won four in five Spanish crowns.
Both Real and Barca are out of the Copa del Rey and have Champions League concerns after one leg at the Round of 16 stage. La Liga may be their best hope for silverware in 2020.
First up, not a day goes by without a new story on Jadon Sancho potentially leaving Borussia Dortmund as Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea seem to be the frontrunners to sign the England international.
According to the Telegraph, the 20-year-old winger will be available for $135 million this summer as Dortmund have admitted on several previous occasions that the Watford and Man City academy product will not be with them for much longer. The report also states that Man United are the frontrunners but are wary of paying the biggest transfer fee in Premier League amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sancho has scored 17 goals and added 16 assists in the Bundesliga this season and is having the best campaign of his fledgling career. Man United seems the most obvious destination for Sancho, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing young, British talent his top priority. See: Maguire, Harry; Wan-Bissaka, Aaron and James, Daniel.
Can Man United, or any club for that matter, afford Sancho right now? If anybody can, it is Man United.
Their pursuit of Sancho this summer is likely to hinge on whether or not the qualify for the Champions League via a fourth or maybe fifth place (if Man City’s UEFA ban is confirmed, fifth place in the PL will likely be given a UCL spot) finish, as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has previously mentioned that getting back into the UCL group stage will have a massive impact on their finances.
Sancho’s talent is undoubted and clubs across Europe want to sign him. With Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes all part of Man United’s attacking lineup, there is a missing piece of the superstar jigsaw on the right wing. That is where Sancho comes in.
Moving from Manchester to London, it appears that Kurt Zouma could be linking up with his former boss Jose Mourinho or heading back to Everton.
Zouma, 25, has been in and out of the Chelsea team this season under Frank Lampard and like most of the Blues defense he’s had a topsy-turvy campaign.
A report from the Daily Express says Everton (who loaned Zouma for the entire 2018-19 season) want him back at Goodison Park on a permanent basis but Tottenham are also keen on the French international. It is reported that Chelsea would allow Zouma to leave on a permanent deal for around $25.2 million.
Zouma signed for Chelsea when Mourinho was in his second stint in charge at Stamford Bridge and the Portuguese coach was a big fan of him. His Chelsea career suffered a cruel blow in 2016 when he suffered a serious knee injury when landing after an aerial challenge against Man United, but Zouma has been able to work his way back to full fitness, for the most part, at Everton last season and then with Chelsea this season.
Chelsea have been linked with Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico, Achraf Hakimi and Nathan Ake, among many others, and sprucing up their defense is obviously key for Frank Lampard, as he also spends big on freshening up his attack. With Zouma not seeming to fit in his plans as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of him in the pecking order, it is probably best for his career if he moves to a club where he will play regularly.
Zouma would do that at both Everton and Tottenham, although it seems unlikely Chelsea would sell Zouma to Spurs as they’d be strengthening a direct top four, and London, rival. At Spurs he would surely be a starter and Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his defense which has leaked goals ever since he arrived in north London. As for Everton, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina have developed a good partnership and the versatile Mason Holgate is an option too, but Zouma would probably start at Goodison.
It is likely Zouma will leave Chelsea this summer and it seems like Tottenham would be the best move for him, but it may not be the best move for Chelsea.
With the Premier League season restarting on June 17, certain teams have a real chance at having a fast start and hitting the ground running as their remaining schedule, stars returning from injury and a clean slate will help them out in the final nine weeks of the season.
Below we take a look at the Premier League teams set for a quick restart, especially in the opening three matchweeks of the season, as there is still plenty to play for up and down the table with the relegation battle, top four spots and Europa League qualification up for grabs.
Wolves
Wolves are primed for a late Champions League push as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been dealing with the Europa League/Premier League Thursday, Sunday grind all season long and they coped with that extremely well with their small squad. Now that they’ve had a break and the rest that everybody said they needed, they have a wonderful schedule to start off with.
In their first three games after the restart they play against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, three teams who are all deep in relegation trouble. That can go one of two ways as Wolves have struggled against teams who sit back and defend and then try to hit them on the counter and from set pieces. But there’s no doubt that Wolves really should be getting three wins on the trot to restart the season and that would put them right in the hunt for a top four finish. Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Diogo Jota and Co. are licking their chops in anticipation.
Norwich City
This pick may surprise you, but I’m going to go with Norwich City. Their first three games after the restart are against Southampton, Everton and Arsenal and the Canaries have shown that against the bigger teams, especially at home, they can cause upsets. The suspension may have come at a very good time for them because Daniel Farke’s side we’re just losing a little bit of impetus in early 2020. Now the likes of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Beundia have a really good chance at finishing their debut seasons’ in the Premier League in style.
The big problem for Norwich this season has been defending but if they can find a way of shoring things up at the back they certainly have the attacking talents to hurt teams late in the season. So, watch out for the Canaries to go on a charge and if the bottom side in the Premier League can do that, plenty of teams above them will be looking over their shoulders and getting very nervous in the relegation battle.
Bournemouth
On paper Bournemouth simply have to win two of their first three games back after the restart if they’re going to have any chance of staying in the Premier League this season. Eddie Howe’s side have been in woeful form in recent months but they do have David Brooks returning from injury and several key defenders are also now fully fit too so that’s a big boost for the Cherries ahead of this crucial run in to try and save their Premier League status.
In their opening three games they host both Crystal Palace and Newcastle down at the Vitality Stadium and Bournemouth have to win those two matches to set themselves up for what they hope is a successful battle against relegation. They have a horrendous schedule in their final seven games and play plenty of the big boys. They have looked lackluster in attack so far this season, which is very unlike Bournemouth under Eddie Howe, but with Brooks coming back he gives them a different dimension. They do have a lot of options up top with Harry Wilson, Brooks, Callum Wilson and Josh King ready to step up. Now is the time to shine, lads.
Chelsea
It has been a poor second half of the season for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea but they did show signs of getting their act together before the suspension arrived in March and now they have both Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic back fit and ready to start. They really need to hit the ground running to try and seal this top four spot as quickly as they possibly can.
Chelsea face both Aston Villa and West Ham in their opening three games and also host Manchester City who may not have much to play for at that point, with Pep Guardiola maybe experimenting a little bit with his lineup. Lampard really needs his Chelsea side to regain the early season form which made them, at least for a little while, look like title contenders.
With so many young players in this Chelsea squad in their first full season in the Premier League, this break came at a very good time for the Blues because these youngsters were looking a bit jaded but now they should be fresh, fit and raring to go. If Chelsea can shore things up defensively they have all of the attacking talents to cause teams across the PL plenty of problems. That said, with Manchester United, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Wolves all breathing down their neck for a spot in the top four, Chelsea only have a three point gap to fifth place Man United before the restart. That should give them all the motivation they need to kick on and get as many wins on the board as quickly as they can.
Sadio Mane opened the scoring and then Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino scored before half time as the Reds were rampant throughout in the Anfield sunshine.
Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson all added a goal each in the second half to complete the rout as Klopp’s side are warming up nicely for their return to action. Plenty of academy products featured late on but Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner all featured heavily.
Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson did not feature but Liverpool said they do not have any current injury concerns.
There were six different goalscorers as we registered a 6-0 win over @Rovers at Anfield today ⚽️
Check out our gallery of photos from the fixture 📸👇
Should Man City lose against Arsenal on Wednesday, June 17 (Watch live, 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Liverpool would secure the Premier League title by winning the Merseyside Derby at rivals Everton on Sunday, June 21 (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Merseyside Derby will take place at Goodison Park after both Everton and Liverpool were given the green light to host home games, as the local Ground Safety Advisory Group (GSAG) granted a safety certificate for games to be played in empty stadiums at both Goodison Park and Anfield.
After falling just short of clinching their first league title in over 30 years before the Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool seem eager to get the job done as soon as possible when the Premier League returns.
Jurgen Klopp was certainly impressed with what he saw as he team continue to rev their engines before the restart.
A satisfying afternoon for the boss 🙌
Jürgen gives his thoughts on today's win and the importance of the experience, as the Reds adjust to the new medical protocols 🔴
The United States Soccer Federation’s Board of Directors voted to repeal Policy 604-1, which required players to stand during the national anthem, and players and key figures surrounding the USMNT and USWNT have shared their reaction.
On Monday the USWNT requested that the USSF repeal the policy. The USSF board who made the decision to repeal the policy includes Parlow Cone, Carlos Bocanegra, Lori Lindsey, Chris Ahrens, Steve Malik, Don Garber, Richard Moeller, John Motta, Pete Zopfi, Tim Turney, and Mike Cullina. It has been reported that the decision was not unanimous.
As for the reaction, the USMNT posted a statement on their Instagram page on the anthem policy change and USMNT and Man City goalkeeper Zack Steffen (currently on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf) posted a comment as the comments section was full of angry commenters who were against the decision.
“These comments are sad man… this doesn’t mean we will definitely kneel during the anthem. This just means that they are living up to what our flag stands for and what our first amendment clearly states, which is the freedom of speech and to peacefully protest. We will do something together as a team to support this movement because too many people still don’t understand,” Steffen said.
Aside from Steffen’s comments, there hasn’t been too much reaction from other players yet but most have already called for the repeal of this anthem policy as the US Soccer athletes’ council called for the anthem policy to change earlier this week.
“Then and only then do we feel a new chapter between the USSF and its athletes can begin. Additionally, we urge US Soccer to develop a plan with action items focused on anti-racism that will be shared publicly with its athletes, key stakeholders, and fans.”
Here’s a look at the reaction from key figures on the decision from US Soccer.