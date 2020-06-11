More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga schedule
Getty Images

La Liga return: Full schedule, how to watch

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
La Liga will return this week as Spain’s top-flight resumes its 2019-20 season with an epic title battle, top four race and scrap against relegation, as we let you know how to watch the action and give you the latest game schedule.

Does it get much better than that?

Barcelona currently sit top but they are just two points above Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Valencia, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are all in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification. At the bottom, up to seven teams are trying to stay out of the bottom three in an almighty relegation scrap.

With 11 matchweeks still to be played, La Liga will have games every day from June 11 (this Thursday) until mid-July as they aim for a festival of soccer, with late night games aplenty due to the searing summer heat across Spain.

Below is the full schedule for La Liga this week, plus details on how to watch, follow along and right here on ProSoccerTalk we will keep you covered.

La Liga schedule, how to watch

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: From June 11 to July 17

June 11
Sevilla v. Real Betis

June 12
Granada v. Getafe
Valencia v. Levante

June 13
Espanyol v. Alaves
Celta Vigo v. Villarreal
Leganes v. Valladolid
Mallorca v. Barcelona

June 14
Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v. Eibar
Real Sociedad v. Osasuna

USMNT, USWNT react to US Soccer anthem policy repeal

USMNT
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
The United States Soccer Federation’s Board of Directors voted to repeal Policy 604-1, which required players to stand during the national anthem, and players and key figures surrounding the USMNT and USWNT have shared their reaction.

The anthem policy was put in place by US Soccer in 2017 after Megan Rapinoe knelt in peaceful protest of police brutality and the oppression of people of color in the United States, inspired by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On Monday the USWNT requested that the USSF repeal the policy. The USSF board who made the decision to repeal the policy includes Parlow Cone, Carlos Bocanegra, Lori Lindsey, Chris Ahrens, Steve Malik, Don Garber, Richard Moeller, John Motta, Pete Zopfi, Tim Turney, and Mike Cullina. It has been reported that the decision was not unanimous.

As for the reaction, the USMNT posted a statement on their Instagram page on the anthem policy change and USMNT and Man City goalkeeper Zack Steffen (currently on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf) posted a comment as the comments section was full of angry commenters who were against the decision.

“These comments are sad man… this doesn’t mean we will definitely kneel during the anthem. This just means that they are living up to what our flag stands for and what our first amendment clearly states, which is the freedom of speech and to peacefully protest. We will do something together as a team to support this movement because too many people still don’t understand,” Steffen said.

Aside from Steffen’s comments, there hasn’t been too much reaction from other players yet but most have already called for the repeal of this anthem policy and here’s a look at the reaction from key figures on the decision from US Soccer.

There have also been reports that MLS will not play the national anthem before games at its Orlando tournament from July to August this summer, while the NWSL will play the national anthem before its summer tournament in Utah which kicks off later this month.

New NBC Sports Premier League schedule released

Liverpool v Manchester United match recap and highlights
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

Below is the new schedule for the NBC Sports Premier League schedule from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC * Venue TBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Project Restart clears final hurdle as details agreed

Premier League
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2020, 9:34 AM EDT
The Premier League has cleared the final hurdle when it comes to ‘Project Restart’ as matchday details, neutral venues and other specifics have been agreed unanimously.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, ‘Project Restart’ is all but complete and now the final 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season will take center stage from the restart on June 17. Bring. It. On.

At the latest meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs the matchday protocol for health and safety was signed off.

Other details agreed include a cap of 300 people at each stadium, which includes players, club staff, broadcasters and medical staff.

Here are a few more details via Sky:

“The Premier League has wanted to cut essential staff present at grounds on matchday to just 37 ‘Red Zone’ pass holders per team, including 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five ‘”essential staff”.

“Staff not needed pitch-side, such as analysts will be allowed in the ‘Amber Zone’, with all others, e.g. security, big screen operators and parking staff in the ‘Green Zone’.

“Agreement has already been reached on how teams travel including allowing squads to travel to games by air. Players will maintain social distancing on flights, with the reduced travel times helping to minimise the risk of infection.

“The Premier League has emphasised that wherever possible, teams should travel on the day of the game – warning about the risks involved in an overnight hotel stay.”

According to a report from The Athletic, it was also discussed that all 20 Premier League clubs would wear badges on their shirt during the first week of the restart to honor the NHS in the UK and the Black Lives Matter movement, as ‘Black Lives Matter’ could be printed on the back of every shirt instead of the players’ last name.

Via the BBC, it is also believed players will honor those killed by the coronavirus pandemic with a minute’s silence before the opening round of games and the two games on June 17.

It has also been reported that four neutral venues were selected if for any reasons games need to be played away from home stadiums as the coronavirus pandemic continues in the UK.

The neutral venues are believed to be Wembley Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Leicester’s King Power Stadium and Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium.

So far, only one Premier League game in the first batch of the confirmed schedule is marked as ‘Venue TBC’ and that is Man City v. Liverpool on July 2.

That is down to the Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group having to meet and grant a safety certificate for that game, as Liverpool could win the Premier League title on that day at the Etihad Stadium and authorities are concerned about fans congregating outside.

Earlier this week in a similar situation, Liverpool City Council agreed that the Merseyside Derby on June 21 could take part at Goodison Park, while Liverpool will be able to play their home games at Anfield.

Dele Alli banned for coronavirus social media post

Dele Alli
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT
Tottenham and England star Dele Alli has been handed a one-match ban and fine for his social media post mocking coronavirus.

Alli, 24, posted the video on snapchat in February and has been charged by the English Football Association and his ban means he will now miss Tottenham’s home game against Man United next Friday (Watch live, 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

As well as on the one-game ban, Alli was also fined $63,000 and ordered to attend an education course.

The Spurs playmaker posted the video from an airport departure lounge as he joked about the outbreak of coronavirus and appeared to mock an Asian man.

In a statement the FA said: “The Tottenham Hotspur FC player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality. However, it was subsequently found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

Dele Alli has issued an apology and admitted his mistake, with the attacking midfielder saying his video was ‘an extremely poor judged joke’ about the coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behavior,” Alli said. “It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined. I’m grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.”

During the Premier League suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dele Alli had his house broken into by burglars at knifepoint.

The mercurial midfielder has often had issues on the pitch with his decision-making and that has now spilled over to his life off the pitch.