Liverpool do not look like they will be slowing down when the Premier League restart arrives as they hammered Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a friendly at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s side — who lead the Premier League by 25 points in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past six months — played a friendly at Anfield last weekend between their own squad but in their first friendly against opponents they waltzed past the Championship side.
Sadio Mane opened the scoring and then Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino scored before half time as the Reds were rampant throughout in the Anfield sunshine.
Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson all added a goal each in the second half to complete the rout as Klopp’s side are warming up nicely for their return to action. Plenty of academy products featured late on but Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner all featured heavily.
Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson did not feature but Liverpool said they do not have any current injury concerns.
Should Man City lose against Arsenal on Wednesday, June 17 (Watch live, 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Liverpool would secure the Premier League title by winning the Merseyside Derby at rivals Everton on Sunday, June 21 (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Merseyside Derby will take place at Goodison Park after both Everton and Liverpool were given the green light to host home games, as the local Ground Safety Advisory Group (GSAG) granted a safety certificate for games to be played in empty stadiums at both Goodison Park and Anfield.
After falling just short of clinching their first league title in over 30 years before the Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool seem eager to get the job done as soon as possible when the Premier League returns.
Jurgen Klopp was certainly impressed with what he saw as he team continue to rev their engines before the restart.
