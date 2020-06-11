MLS Is Back Tournament draw pits major rivals together

That’s not to mention one of the matches being reported well before the 3:30 p.m. ET draw began in Florida. Plus we knew that certain draws were impossible since group stage matches will count towards what becomes the abbreviated MLS regular season.
It’s okay, MLS, we get it. Just don’t throw ice cubes at us and tell us it’s hail.
MLS has built itself up in fast and fine fashion, with derbies usually at the heart of excitement in the league. The only surprise is Portland not being drawn into Group B with Seattle and Vancouver, but that would be extremely on the nose.
Still, we’re ready to see some MLS and the six-team Group A could see anyone emerge (though Philadelphia and NYCFC will surely be favored to advance to the knockout rounds).
The winner of the MLS Is Back Tournament gets to title the tournament next year represent the league in the next CONCACAF Champions League.
Hey, maybe we’re wrong and this random draw just happened to totally benefit the league at nearly every turn. These things happen.
LONDON — Migrant workers building a World Cup stadium in Qatar have been struggling to secure pay they are owed, a human rights group and the Qatari government said Wednesday, highlighting ongoing labor issues in the country.
Amnesty International said around 100 workers on the Al Bayt Stadium have had problems securing months of salaries from design and construction subcontractor Qatar Meta Coats.
“Although recent payments will provide some welcome relief for workers, Qatar’s World Cup organizers told us they had known about the salary delays since July 2019,” said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice. “This raises the question of why Qatar allowed workers to continue working for months without pay.
“For years we have been urging Qatar to reform the system, but clearly change has not come fast enough. It shouldn’t take an Amnesty investigation for workers to be paid what they are owed.”
The workers came from countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nepal and the Philippines, according to Amnesty.
Organizers of the 2022 World Cup said the case was “unacceptable” but said it came to light last year after audits and interviews with workers by their welfare department.
“Our efforts resulted in an initial payment of three months overdue salaries to workers,” the Doha-based organizing committee said. “We continued to exert every effort within our power to redress the issue.”
The government said it was made aware of Qatar Meta Coats’ owed salaries in September 2019, leading to the company being fined and operations suspended.
“Financial insecurity between November 2019 and April 2020 meant that Qatar Meta Coats’ workforce received irregular salary payments during this period,” the government said. “In May 2020, the issue was partially resolved and all salary payments from February to May were paid in full by the company.
“There are a small number of outstanding salary payments preceding February, which will be resolved in the coming days.”
Amnesty said some workers complained in January to Qatar’s labor tribunals.
Qatar was awarded the Middle East’s first World Cup in a FIFA vote in December 2010. Pressure from rights groups on conditions for workers intensified as Qatar started to build the infrastructure it lacked to host a major international sports event.
“There are still issues to overcome, including those related to the attitudes and behaviors of a small minority,” the government said. “This will take time, but we remain firmly committed to the task.”
Sevilla tops Real Betis in derby as La Liga returns
Caretaker boss Marcel Rapp takes over the hosts, who sit two points back of sixth and are bidding to get another European berth. Rapp’s first match is a brutal one, as visiting Leipzig sits third and is smarting after dropping points for the third time, all draws, in five matches. Hoffenheim is also taking a step up in class after four-straight season strugglers (apologies to Hertha Berlin, who has since built on its win). Both teams can defend well, but it seems likely the visitors will find more goals in a 2-1 Leipzig win that strengthens their hold on third.
Saturday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 a.m. ET
Lucien Favre’s favored visitors have a seven-point lead on fourth and fifth place with four matches to play. They’ll more or less salt away a top four spot with a win at Fortuna, but don’t count out the scrappy and desperate hosts. Rouwen Hennings has three goals in his last two matches for Fortuna, but BVB’s back line has only been breached thrice in its last nine outings. It’ll be a cagey affair, but BVB wins 3-0 after opening up one of four teams to concede 60 league goals this season.
Hertha Berlin v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 a.m. ET
The hosts suddenly have Europa League hopes despite a 1-0 loss to Dortmund, one that showed how far its come under Bruno Labbadia. Eintracht is still safe from the drop but looked rough in its midweek cup loss to Bayern. Should be straight-forward for scrappy Hertha in a 2-1 win.
Wolfsburg v. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET
Freiburg — I like to call them Germany’s Burnley — finally got back in the win column with a nice 1-0 over Gladbach. Europe is not at all out of the picture when combining the clubu’s chance to meet sixth-place Wolfsburg after seventh-place Hoffenheim’s visit from Leipzig. It’s a tough match to predict because Wolfsburg’s been all over the map. One week they look top four quality, the next a dud. The safe call is a draw, but Wolfsburg has firepower and perhaps they find it more often than not in a 2-1 home win.
Koln v. Union Berlin — 9:30 a.m. ET
Both sides would feel fairly safe with a win, though neither has done much of it lately. Union’s failure to find goals is the scariest notion between the two sides, so we’ll figure a 1-0 win for safety-sealing Koln even if a nil-nil would surprise few.
Paderborn v. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET
This is it for last-place Paderborn, who’ve played much better of late but can slip nine points back of the playoff spot with a loss and Fortuna result versus Dortmund. The latter is unlikely but Paderborn’s odds are still long, too long without a win. Bremen is also in trouble, five points ahead of Bremen and three back of the playoff spot, but has looked much better in recent weeks. A draw clobbers both of them. We like Bremen’s attacking power a bit more. 3-1 to Bremen.
Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 12:30 p.m. ET
Bayern can win their eighth-straight title with a win if Dortmund drops points at Fortuna earlier Saturday. The defending champs played at midweek, extending its unbeaten streak to 21 matches in all competitions dating back to a 3-1 win over Tottenham on the last day of UCL group stage. Those midweek legs could be a challenge given Gladbach’s desperation to stay in the top four hunt, but the visitors won’t have influential striker Alassane Plea after his red card in a loss at Freiburg. There are still weapons for the visitors but it’s going to be tough to beat the champs in their building. 1-1 draw.
Sunday
Mainz v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz’s win last week made relegation feel very real for several dipping teams including Augsburg. Neither team has been able to find a lot of goals since coming back from the break, but Mainz has been better at the back since shipping five goals to Leipzig. This is a huge chance for Mainz, who will know just how high it climb after watching everyone below and above it play before Sunday. Mainz 1-0.
Schalke v. Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sunday
Bayer played midweek but was able to cruise past Saarbrucken in the German Cup semifinal. If their backs are tired, perhaps Schalke can find a way through, but David Wagner’s men have looked really poor for months (even accounting for the break). If Kai Havertz is ready to go, it might be a blowout. Bayer 2-0.
Take that relative slump into account and now throw in that Sunday’s visitors to the Bernabeu did not put up much of a fight in conceding thrice in a half-hour earlier this season.
Real hammered Eibar 4-0 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in November as part of an impressive season start that included just one loss in its first 24 matches (to Mallorca nonetheless).
That said, Eibar’s status two points above the drop zone is largely due to three shocking wins over Sevilla, Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid. Those were all at home, though, and this one’s at the Bernabeu.
Eibar’s two leading scorers’ combined age is 70, as Charles (8 goals) and Fabian Orellana (7) pace the club in all competitions. Orellana also has six assists, and has been the club’s top weapon with 1.7 key passes and 2.6 dribbles per match.
Real is two points back of Barcelona and two goals shy in differential, too, as Zinedine Zidane’s men try to break Barca’s run of two-straight titles. The Blaugranas have also won four in five Spanish crowns.
Both Real and Barca are out of the Copa del Rey and have Champions League concerns after one leg at the Round of 16 stage. La Liga may be their best hope for silverware in 2020.