Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has cleared the final hurdle when it comes to ‘Project Restart’ as matchday details, neutral venues and other specifics have been agreed unanimously.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, ‘Project Restart’ is all but complete and now the final 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season will take center stage from the restart on June 17. Bring. It. On.

At the latest meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs the matchday protocol for health and safety was signed off.

Other details agreed include a cap of 300 people at each stadium, which includes players, club staff, broadcasters and medical staff.

Here are a few more details via Sky:

“The Premier League has wanted to cut essential staff present at grounds on matchday to just 37 ‘Red Zone’ pass holders per team, including 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five ‘”essential staff”.

“Staff not needed pitch-side, such as analysts will be allowed in the ‘Amber Zone’, with all others, e.g. security, big screen operators and parking staff in the ‘Green Zone’.

“Agreement has already been reached on how teams travel including allowing squads to travel to games by air. Players will maintain social distancing on flights, with the reduced travel times helping to minimise the risk of infection.

“The Premier League has emphasised that wherever possible, teams should travel on the day of the game – warning about the risks involved in an overnight hotel stay.”

According to a report from The Athletic, it was also discussed that all 20 Premier League clubs would wear badges on their shirt during the first week of the restart to honor the NHS in the UK and the Black Lives Matter movement, as ‘Black Lives Matter’ could be printed on the back of every shirt instead of the players’ last name.

Via the BBC, it is also believed players will honor those killed by the coronavirus pandemic with a minute’s silence before the opening round of games and the two games on June 17.

It has also been reported that four neutral venues were selected if for any reasons games need to be played away from home stadiums as the coronavirus pandemic continues in the UK.

The neutral venues are believed to be Wembley Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Leicester’s King Power Stadium and Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium.

So far, only one Premier League game in the first batch of the confirmed schedule is marked as ‘Venue TBC’ and that is Man City v. Liverpool on July 2.

That is down to the Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group having to meet and grant a safety certificate for that game, as Liverpool could win the Premier League title on that day at the Etihad Stadium and authorities are concerned about fans congregating outside.

Earlier this week in a similar situation, Liverpool City Council agreed that the Merseyside Derby on June 21 could take part at Goodison Park, while Liverpool will be able to play their home games at Anfield.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports