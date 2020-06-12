Bundesliga preview: Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

European placement is in focus as Bayern Munich runs away with the Bundesliga title, though the table leaders could swing another team’s top four fortunes on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach needs a win at Bayern given its top four rivals are all meeting clubs either struggling, near the bottom of the table, or both.

Bayern can win their eighth-straight title with a win if Dortmund drops points at Fortuna early Saturday.

Gladbach is in danger of losing its top four footing after leading the table earlier this season, only ahead of fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen on goal differential.

Two Ramy Bensabaini goals, the second a stoppage-time penalty, helped Gladbach beat Bayern on Dec. 7 at Borussia-Park. That was the last time Hansi Flick’s men lost a match dropping into seventh before their impressive but not surprising run to the top of the table.

The defending champs played at midweek, extending its unbeaten streak to 21 matches in all competitions dating back to a 3-1 win over Tottenham on the last day of UCL group stage.

Those midweek legs could be a challenge given Gladbach’s desperation to stay in the top four hunt, but the visitors won’t have influential striker Alassane Plea after his red card in a loss at Freiburg.

There are still weapons for the visitors but it’s going to be tough to beat the champs in their building.

How to Watch Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach