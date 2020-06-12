More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League
Getty Images

Five Premier League prospects to watch late this season

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
There are plenty of young Premier League prospects who usually break through late in the season and 2019-20 will be no different, so here’s a look at five prospects to watch closely.

Given that the games will be coming thick and fast once the league returns on June 17, after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, managers across the Premier League will have to rotate their squads to navigate nine PL games between mid-June and July 25.

With new rules allowing nine substitutes to be named in matchday squads and five substitutes to be made by teams in each Premier League game, that means plenty of young prospects will be handed minutes and they will be given valuable minutes to shine in the final weeks of the season.

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed, with the full schedule below.

Below is also a list of five players you should keep a close eye on late in the season.

Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)
The Scottish teenager, still just 19, was superb when given opportunities early in 2020. Gilmour will have a lot of competition for minutes with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount all battling to start in midfield but the teenager was brilliant in victories against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the Premier League. Gilmour, who joined Chelsea from Glasgow Rangers in 2017 as a 16-year-old, also has the best nickname in the Premier League: “The Irn-Bru Iniesta.” His passing, composure in possession and ability to find spaces in midfield is certainly similar to the Barcelona legend.

Will Smallbone (Southampton)
Fresh from signing a new four-year contract, Smallbone has been at Saints since the age of eight and has impressed since making his FA Cup debut in January. The central midfielder scored in the 2-0 win against Huddersfield and started in the 2-0 home win against Aston Villa in February. He is calm on the ball, likes to get forward and has shown plenty of composure. The Republic of Ireland youngster, 20, is the latest gem to come out of Saints’ academy and look out for Michael Obafemi and Jake Vokins too.

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)
If, as expected, Liverpool wrap up the title in the first few games back then it is likely Jurgen Klopp will rest some of his stars and give plenty of his talented kids a chance. He’s already done that in the cup competitions this season and Curtis Jones, 19, has scored some cracking goals in the FA Cup and has really developed over the last 12 months. With Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott also knocking on the door, Liverpool have a host of talented youngsters ready to be given more minutes. Jones, who can play across the attacking midfield and forward positions, seems ready to be a regular.

Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa)
The American striker has impressed during his brief cameo roles in the Premier League early in 2020 and he recently signed a new contract at Villa Park. Vassilev, 19, is highly-rated by Villa boss Dean Smith and the Georgia native will likely get plenty of minutes off the bench if the relegation battlers need a goal late on. Vassilev has excelled for Villa’s youth team in recent years and the USMNT prospect works hard, can finish and isn’t scared to run at defenders. Fun fact: his Bulgarian parents moved to the USA and named him Indiana because they loved the Indiana Jones movies.

Tino Anjorin (Chelsea)
Frank Lampard may be about to spend big this summer but there’s no doubt he has plenty of talented youngsters to keep pushing into his first team. After Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Reece James have become regulars, Anjorin and Gilmour are the next two top prospects. Anjorin, 18, is a talented winger who has just signed a new long-term contract with the Blues and the England youth international made his debut in the victory against Everton in March. Like Gilmour, he has a lot of competition to get minutes at Chelsea but we know Lampard is keen on giving youngsters a chance.

LIVE: Bundesliga, Coppa Italia, La Liga

Coppa Italia how to watch
Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Three countries have big games on display Friday, headlined by the second leg of the Coppa Italia between Juventus and AC Milan.

The tie is level at one from the first leg in Milan, where Ante Rebic and Cristiano Ronaldo traded goals.

The winner of the 3 p.m. ET kickoff will meet the winner of Napoli and Inter Milan, who play their second leg on Saturday.

Over in Germany, USMNT mainstay Tyler Adams begins on the bench when Leipzig heads to Hoffenheim with a view to clamping down on a top four spot.

Hoffenheim has caretaker boss Marcel Rapp looking over his first match as the hosts aim for better Europa League footing in a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Finally there’s a La Liga doubleheader, with Grenada and Getafe beginning things at 1:30 p.m. ET before Valencia and Levante tangle at 4 p.m. ET.

All four teams harbor hopes of either the Champions League or Europa League, so stakes are high in Spain.

How to Watch Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig

  • When: 2:30 p.m. ET Friday
  • TV Channel: FS2
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • USMNT players in action: Tyler Adams

How to watch Juventus v. AC Milan

  • TV Channels: N/A
  • Stream Live: ESPN+
  • When: 3 p.m. ET Friday

La Liga schedule, how to watch Friday

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET (Grenada v. Getafe)
    4 p.m. ET (Valencia v. Levante)

Premier League to replace player names with ‘Black Lives Matter’ on jerseys

Black Lives Matter
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
The Premier League have announced they will replace player names with ‘Black Lives Matter’ for the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season restart.

For the opening 12 games of the 2019-20 season restart, ‘Black Lives Matter’ will replace the player names on the back of each jersey, as players from all clubs requested this change.

In a statement released Friday, the PL revealed a host of ways it will be marking the Black Lives Matter movement for the restart of the season as all 20 clubs agreed to the plans.

All 20 clubs will wear a Black Lives Matter logo and a logo to thank the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, while players who take a knee before or during matches will be supported by the Premier League.

Here is a statement from the Premier League players:

“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

The Premier League then added their own statement:

“The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, The FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination in any form. The League supports the players’ wish to have their names replaced by Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season.

“A Black Lives Matter logo will also feature on shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the League will support players who “take a knee” before or during matches. The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism”

Transfer news: David to Man United, Arsenal; Kurzawa to Chelsea

Jonathan David
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Man United and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Canadian striker Jonathan David, while Chelsea are linked with left back Layvin Kurzawa.

According to HLN in Belgium, Premier League giants Man United and Arsenal are both keen on signing David. Per the report, Everton, FC Porto and Ajax are also interested in signing David, 20, but Ghent want at least $35 million for the promising striker. Over the last two seasons he has scored 30 goals in 60 games in the league, plus another seven in the Europa League for a total of 37 goals in 83 total appearances.

David arrived at Ghent’s academy in 2018 from the Ottawa Generals and has been a regular in the Belgian top-flight over the last two seasons. He has scored 11 goals in 12 games for Canada and alongside Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, they are two rising stars and huge hops for the Canadian national team.

Would a move to either Man United or Arsenal be a good move for David? It seems like a move to Man United is risky. Of course, it is Man United, but with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood around for the foreseeable future, he may struggle fo rminutes. A move to Arsenal is very interesting, especially with the future of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette uncertain.

David would have to compete with other young strikers Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah for a starting spot at Arsenal but Mikel Arteta is trying to build a young, hungry team and the Canadian international fits that mould. Most people would say that a move to Everton, Porto or Ajax would be a smart option as he’d be guaranteed more minutes but Arsenal could be a case of the right club and the right time for David. Will the Gunners be able to spend $35 million on him? That remains to be seen but if they do offload Lacazette and Aubameyang this summer and try to freshen up their attack with a talented youngster, there aren’t many forwards in Europe under the age of 21 who have been as prolific as David this season. Watch this space.

Kurzawa
Getty Images

Switching from north London to west London, a long-time Arsenal target has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, is reportedly interesting Frank Lampard as the Blues continue to search for a new left back and reports in England and France say the Frenchman could be a much cheaper alternative compared to other options.

Chelsea have been linked with defenders Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico, Achraf Hakimi and Nathan Ake, among many others, and sprucing up their defense is obviously key for Frank Lampard, as he also spends big on freshening up his attack.

Per the report, Kurzawa has held talks with both Arsenal and Chelsea and has also turned down the chance to move to Inter Milan.

Chelsea certainly need to get better defensively and Kurzawa is a sturdy full back who has considerable experience at both Monaco and PSG as he’s played in each of the last 11 seasons in France’s Ligue 1.

New NBC Sports Premier League schedule released

Liverpool v Manchester United match recap and highlights
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Below is the new schedule for the NBC Sports Premier League schedule from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC * Venue TBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC