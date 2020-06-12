More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Juventus v. AC Milan recap and video highlights
Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Juventus advances to Coppa Italia final

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
An early Ante Rebic red card put AC Milan behind the 8-ball on Friday, and a scoreless second leg in Turin means Juventus is going to the Coppa Italia Final on the away goal scored from the 1-1 first leg.

Rebic’s sending off for a horrible high challenge came moments after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, the 35-year-old struggling on a day both clubs returned to match action for the first time since the coronavirus pause. Ronaldo scored the lone goal, a late penalty, in the first leg.

Juve will meet either Napoli or Inter Milan in the final on Wednesday. Napoli leads 1-0 after the first leg in Milan.

AC Milan last won the cup in 2003, while Juventus claimed its 13th in 2018.



Juventus was nearly on the board within 90 seconds when Douglas Costa lashed a low shot through traffic but wide of the far post.

Ronaldo hit the woodwork with a penalty in the 15th minute but AC Milan’s relief was short-lived when Rebic went studs up into Danilo’s chest for an easy red card.

Milan had to be careful, and they let Juve have most of the ball. Giacomo Bonaventura led a 48th-minute break that Hakan Calhanoglu couldn’t turn on frame.

Leonardo Bonucci couldn’t convert from close range when the ball came through a seal of players and was spun wide by the defender in the 59th.

Juve kept coming, Matthijs de Ligt nodding a corner kick wide in the 72nd minute.

New NBC Sports Premier League schedule released

NBC Sports Premier League schedule
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.



With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.



Below is the new schedule for the NBC Sports Premier League schedule from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Olmo brace drives RB Leipzig past Hoffenheim (video)

Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig recap and video highlights
Photo by UWE ANSPACH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Dani Olmo’s early brace led RB Leipzig to a 2-0 away win over Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Friday in Julian Nagelsmann’s return to his old stamping grounds.

Nordi Mukiele and Marcel Sabitzer set up the goals for Leipzig, whose 62 points are one less than second-place Borussia Dortmund and six clear of Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, with the other three sides playing Saturday.

Hoffenheim can now be passed by Freiburg this weekend and fails to pass sixth-place Wolfsburg.

Leipzig’s three losses are the fewest in the Bundesliga, its 11 draws keeping them out of the title fight.



The game began delivering early with hard fouls and a near-wonderful finish from Julian Baumgartner, whose shot swam wide of the Leipzig goal in the fifth minute.

Peter Gulacsi rushed off his line to earn a yellow card and send Hoffenheim to the spot in the sixth minute, but it was rescinded when VAR caught Baumgartner’s handling of the ball in the build-up.

Leipzig got its goal within a minute of the decision, Olmo sliding the ball past Oliver Baumann after a fortunate deflection kept the ball on his path for a cool finish.

Olmo got another in the 11th, lashing a loose ball inside the near post for 2-0.

Hoffenheim put a scare into the scoreboard when Diadie Samasseko leapt onto a loose ball outside the 18, but his outside-of-the-boot scun wide of the frame.

The hosts stayed in the mix and the first half was rather entertaining despite the two-goal gap.

Hoffenheim saw a Gulacsi double stop from close range, the second save a composed one.

Leipzig could’ve put it away in the 44th, but Timo Werner chopped a breakaway over the goal.

It was again close when Werner’s run was offside before feeding Angelino for a 53rd minute finish. Still 2-0.

Amadou Haidara was deprived a highlight reel rocket goal by a flying Baumann, who had four of the match’s nine saves.

Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams entered in the 68th minute for Kevin Kampf. He set up an early chance with a dribble in traffic and was generally calm and composed, completing 14-of-15 passes with one key pass, one clearance, and one-of-one on long balls.

Bundesliga preview: Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich Borussia Monchengladbach preview
Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT
European placement is in focus as Bayern Munich runs away with the Bundesliga title, though the table leaders could swing another team’s top four fortunes on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach needs a win at Bayern given its top four rivals are all meeting clubs either struggling, near the bottom of the table, or both.



Bayern can win their eighth-straight title with a win if Dortmund drops points at Fortuna early Saturday.

Gladbach is in danger of losing its top four footing after leading the table earlier this season, only ahead of fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen on goal differential.

Two Ramy Bensabaini goals, the second a stoppage-time penalty, helped Gladbach beat Bayern on Dec. 7 at Borussia-Park. That was the last time Hansi Flick’s men lost a match dropping into seventh before their impressive but not surprising run to the top of the table.

The defending champs played at midweek, extending its unbeaten streak to 21 matches in all competitions dating back to a 3-1 win over Tottenham on the last day of UCL group stage.

Those midweek legs could be a challenge given Gladbach’s desperation to stay in the top four hunt, but the visitors won’t have influential striker Alassane Plea after his red card in a loss at Freiburg.

There are still weapons for the visitors but it’s going to be tough to beat the champs in their building.

How to Watch Bayern Munich v. Borussia Monchengladbach

  • When: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday
  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • USMNT players in action: Fabian Johnson

LIVE: Bundesliga, Coppa Italia, La Liga

Coppa Italia how to watch
Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Three countries have big games on display Friday, headlined by the second leg of the Coppa Italia between Juventus and AC Milan.

The tie is level at one from the first leg in Milan, where Ante Rebic and Cristiano Ronaldo traded goals.

The winner of the 3 p.m. ET kickoff will meet the winner of Napoli and Inter Milan, who play their second leg on Saturday.



Over in Germany, USMNT mainstay Tyler Adams begins on the bench when Leipzig heads to Hoffenheim with a view to clamping down on a top four spot.

Hoffenheim has caretaker boss Marcel Rapp looking over his first match as the hosts aim for better Europa League footing in a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Finally there’s a La Liga doubleheader, with Grenada and Getafe beginning things at 1:30 p.m. ET before Valencia and Levante tangle at 4 p.m. ET.

All four teams harbor hopes of either the Champions League or Europa League, so stakes are high in Spain.

How to Watch Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig

  • When: 2:30 p.m. ET Friday
  • TV Channel: FS2
  • Stream LiveVia Fox Soccer
  • USMNT players in action: Tyler Adams

How to watch Juventus v. AC Milan

  • TV Channels: N/A
  • Stream Live: ESPN+
  • When: 3 p.m. ET Friday

La Liga schedule, how to watch Friday

  • TV Channels: beIN Sports USA
  • Stream LiveVia beinSports
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET (Grenada v. Getafe)
    4 p.m. ET (Valencia v. Levante)