Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An early Ante Rebic red card put AC Milan behind the 8-ball on Friday, and a scoreless second leg in Turin means Juventus is going to the Coppa Italia Final on the away goal scored from the 1-1 first leg.

Rebic’s sending off for a horrible high challenge came moments after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, the 35-year-old struggling on a day both clubs returned to match action for the first time since the coronavirus pause. Ronaldo scored the lone goal, a late penalty, in the first leg.

Juve will meet either Napoli or Inter Milan in the final on Wednesday. Napoli leads 1-0 after the first leg in Milan.

AC Milan last won the cup in 2003, while Juventus claimed its 13th in 2018.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Juventus was nearly on the board within 90 seconds when Douglas Costa lashed a low shot through traffic but wide of the far post.

Ronaldo hit the woodwork with a penalty in the 15th minute but AC Milan’s relief was short-lived when Rebic went studs up into Danilo’s chest for an easy red card.

Milan had to be careful, and they let Juve have most of the ball. Giacomo Bonaventura led a 48th-minute break that Hakan Calhanoglu couldn’t turn on frame.

Leonardo Bonucci couldn’t convert from close range when the ball came through a seal of players and was spun wide by the defender in the 59th.

Juve kept coming, Matthijs de Ligt nodding a corner kick wide in the 72nd minute.