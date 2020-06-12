Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

La Liga followed up its Thursday return with two more matches Friday, and one lived up to the wait.

Granada produced a thrilling comeback in the front of a Spanish doubleheader, though the follow-up from Valencia and Levante wasn’t much for the eyes until very late

Valencia 1-1 Levante

It was even stevens for this one, though the last quarter-hour gave the hosts hope thanks to a second yellow card shown to Levante forward Roger Marti in the 74th minute.

The hosts took an 89th minute lead through a Jose Gaya pass to Spanish national teamer Rodrigo, but 10-man Levante found an equalizer deep in stoppage time through a VAR-awarded penalty converted by Gonzalo Melero.

The draw keeps Valencia seventh, two points ahead of Granada and three points back of the top four. Levante’s European hopes are cooked, as the visitors’ 33 points is nine points off seventh.

🦇🦇🦇

RODRIGO TO THE RESCUE!!!

In the 89th minute, @valenciacf_en have their opener! #ValenciaLevante pic.twitter.com/9EQrsSHSAv — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 12, 2020

Granada 2-1 Getafe

Granada improved its hopes of European football by coming back to beat fifth-place Getafe on Friday.

A 70th-minute own goal was joined by Carlos Fernandez’s 79th-minute winner to send Granada eighth on 41 points. Granada is four points back of sixth-place Atletico Madrid.

Getafe’s top four hopes take a major hit, though its goal from David Timor was a pretty bit of consolation.

🚀 It's a lovely little strike by David Timor to make it 1-0 to @GetafeCF inside 20 minutes of the first half. #GranadaGetafe LIVE NOW ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/LYivHP0aGy — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 12, 2020

Still to come this weekend

Saturday

Espanyol v. Alaves

Celta Vigo v. Villarreal

Leganes v. Valladolid

Mallorca v. Barcelona

Sunday

Athletic Bilbao v. Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid v. Eibar

Real Sociedad v. Osasuna