The Premier League actions returns to NBC Sports on June 17 and there are plenty of innovative things planned, including enhanced audio for games.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

With no fans in the stadium for the final 92 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season, it was announced Thursday that NBC Sports are working with EA Sports to have crowd noise for audio during Premier League games broadcast on NBCSN and on NBC.

Pierre Moossa, coordinating producer for NBC Sports Group’s PL coverage, explained the new feature on a call with media.

“Ultimately it’s the most authentic way of enhancing the audio. We truly believe that this is probably the best viewer experience during these conditions without fans behind closed doors,” Moossa said.

Some of the other things you can look out for will be lead announcer Arlo White and analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux being at the stadiums in England. They will be calling games from a safe distance in the gantry, while they will hear the enhanced audio in their headset to help with the rhythm and flow of commentating on a game without a crowd.

In the studio in Stamford, Premier League Live host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino will be sat further away than usual to abide by the social-distancing rules, while there are strict protocols in place for all of the production team to follow.

Simply put: you can expect the same level of coverage of the Premier League when games resume next week, with a few tweaks here and there.

Below is the new NBC Sports schedule for the Premier League games from June 17 to July 2, as we will release the dates and times for the final six matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC

Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC

Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Follow @JPW_NBCSports