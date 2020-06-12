Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League have announced they will replace player names with ‘Black Lives Matter’ for the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season restart.

For the opening 12 games of the 2019-20 season restart, ‘Black Lives Matter’ will replace the player names on the back of each jersey, as players from all clubs requested this change.

In a statement released Friday, the PL revealed a host of ways it will be marking the Black Lives Matter movement for the restart of the season as all 20 clubs agreed to the plans.

All 20 clubs will wear a Black Lives Matter logo and a logo to thank the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, while players who take a knee before or during matches will be supported by the Premier League.

Here is a statement from the Premier League players:

“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

The Premier League then added their own statement:

“The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, The FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination in any form. The League supports the players’ wish to have their names replaced by Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season.

“A Black Lives Matter logo will also feature on shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the League will support players who “take a knee” before or during matches. The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism”

